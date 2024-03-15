WIN! 27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Lucky Draw

DETROIT TECHNO 5hr Vinyl Set @Enlightening

On March 15, immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of DETROIT TECHNO 5hr Vinyl Set at 'Enlightening' in Guangzhou. Join us for a journey through the rich history of this iconic genre, spanning five hours of non-stop music.



That's Guangzhou is offering ONE ticket to the DETROIT TECHNO 5hr Vinyl Set to TWO lucky That's Guangzhou readers. For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption "That's what I want!", take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsGuangzhou) along with your name, phone number.

March 15, from 9pm

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Feeling lucky? Dive into the green and gold of St. Patrick's Day with our ultimate guide to all the craic and celebrations happening across Guangzhou!

YUE & 5J Iberico Ham

YUE“Reinterpret Cantonese Cuisine” discover a different way to express "the art of eating" Executive Chef Seven and YUE teams new creation of 5J Bellota Iberico pork design through the menu with their understanding and focus on modern Cantonese cuisine, where you will also experience the spirit of Cantonese cuisine. Across 10,000 miles, unique artistic chef menu is coming up



For more information, please contact "Yue · Modern Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service"

Tel/WeChat: 19927576951

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, 618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Special Deal from Brasston



We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Panyu), 125-126.1F, Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure

Popular worldwide, Baby Shark series introduce irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!



Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

Immortal Performance, Art History, Chamber Music Series

Artist Xia Gong will kick off the Chamber Music Series of Art History with a captivating journey through the sanctum of music in art history, featuring string quartets, piano quartets, and solo instrument performances. The most beautiful cello joins the Infinite Quartet, piano, marimba, and more in a heartfelt offering.



Standard Ticket: RMB800

March 11 - 17, 7.30pm - late

For Reservations: +8620-3562 0716

South of South Lake The Summer Palace For Artists, No.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun

InterNations Guangzhou Spring Cocktail Social Night



Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Spring Cocktail Social Night on Saturday, March 16, at 8.30pm! We are back at the chic 5-star hotel Indigo Light Bar, which was awarded "Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year" by That's Guangzhou! This time, the InterNations Guangzhou event will be on the riverside with a full Canton Tower view—the best chance to socialize with expats in Guangzhou!



March 16, from 8.30pm

For Register: WeChat giselechine

Light Bar, 6/F, Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe

Karaoke Night at The Happy Monk Lumina

Karaoke Night this Friday night! The mic is waiting and so are the pints! Come and share your talent with The Happy Monk, there will be the regulars & a lot of newcomers! All ages welcomed to attend and perform. Free admission!



March 15, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13416340624

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Ginstar ltalian Kitchen & Bar Opening Party



Join Ginstar on Friday, March 15 for an exciting opening party, where you'll enjoy live music, DJ sets, and a chance to win big in our lucky draw. Plus, enjoy complimentary finger food and drinks from 6pm to 9pm.



March 15, from 6pm

For Reservations: +86-18665590011

Ginstar ltalian Kitchen & Bar, Shop 102, 1/F Building S6, Poly Yuzhu Time, No.840-856, Huangpu Avenue East, Huangpu

Bar Takeover at Stiller

The first guest bartending night of the year at Stiller! Stiller is excited to present Ring Zhao, the founder of Bar Choise, showcasing her skills alongside the Stiller team. Together, they'll craft a series of specialty cocktails paired with delectable snacks, promising a refreshing and delightful evening in the spring breeze.



March 16, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18565238274

Stiller, 2/F, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, Huanshi Dong Road, Yuexiu

The 5th WhisJockey 2024



Spring has sprung in Guangzhou, bringing warmth and flowers! Celebrate this enchanting season with a toast and join us for The 5th WhisJockey 2024. Enjoy an evening of exquisite whiskeys, lively conversations, and unforgettable experiences.



March 16 - 17, 1pm - 7pm

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Cocktail Couture Pre Drink



A pre drink before Friday night out with your girls, queens, or besties… What can be better than that? Free cocktails for ladies from 6pm, every Friday!



Every Friday, from 6pm

For Reservations: +8620-8362 8297

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe

Water Fall Afternoon Tea with Clarins



Based on shared pursuit of an elegant and natural lifestyle, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou collaborative afternoon tea features natural ingredients and a progression of flavors, ranging from light to deep. With artisanal craftsmanship, Water Fall presents over ten creative delicacies for a refreshing afternoon indulgence, offering a delightful encounter with the fragrant essence of spring in the heart of the city.



Until April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8333 8989

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi Dong Road, Yuexiu

Every Wednesday is Winesday



Every Wednesday, Wine Universe By Little Somms offers you three wines on the same theme (80ml/glass) paired with three finger foods at a good price. Every Wednesday, if you order three snacks, you will receive a free glass of house wine (120 ml).



Every Wednesday, available from March 2024

For Reservations: +86-18922102045

Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Hip Hop Night at OMMA



Get ready to groove every Sunday night at OMMA with our electrifying Hip Hop Night! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with the hottest beats, sickest rhymes, and non-stop dancing.



Every Sunday, available from March 2024

For Reservations: +86-13244830192

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Champion. NE. S

For its cultural Olympic Games, Paris 2024 invites us to discover champions through the eyes of authors and photographers. These duos provide a contemporary perspective dedicated to athletes and break away from clichés.



Until March 24, 2024

SHINING Art Gallery, No.1 Zhongdao, Dongshan Lake Park, Yuexiu

Exhibition of Ethnic Women's Costumes in the Pearl River Delta Region



The traditional ethnic costumes and wedding dresses in the Pearl River Basin exhibit rich ethnic characteristics, reflecting the history, personality, and aesthetics of the ethnic groups. They also retain the essence of many ancient Chinese costumes, showcasing the diverse yet unified cultural traits of China.



Until March 24, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Yangzhon City During The Wu And Southern Tang



The exhibition showcases 83 artifacts from the Yang and Wu Dynasties, as well as the Southern Tang Dynasty, offering insights into the political, economic, and cultural facets of Yangzhou City and the Grand Canal.



Until April 14, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8 Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

I'm Trying to Paint Myself



Duan Zhengqu, an artist whose career spans nearly five decades, has established a distinctive presence in the art world with his robust and unpretentious style, rich in visual tension reminiscent of his northern roots.



Until May 5, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Masterpieces of Illustration



This exhibition brings together works from major art movements such as Post-Impressionism, Fauvism, Surrealism, Japanese Ukiyo-e, Art Nouveau, Cubism, and Suprematism. Explore the artistic influence of illustration stories and experience the color combinations and aesthetic tastes of art masters.



Until May 21, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Mighty Ancient Zhongshan State



Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich history of the mighty ancient Zhongshan State! Through 175 exquisite artifacts, the exhibition will unveil the captivating story of this prominent entity, often hailed as the "Eighth Power of the Warring States" in the annals of history.



March 15 - June 16, 2024

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan 4th Road, Yuexiu

GF Women Wellness Carnival

GF 2024 Women's Day Wellness Carnival is a fun outdoor afternoon to sweat and experience different healthy activities!



Bodyattack with SUPERMONKEY

Hatha Yoga with PB

Zumba with Ben

Booty workout with POPBASIC

Band performance

Food&Drink

Various fun booth activities including Henna paint, handmade accessories and more!

March 16, 2024

Wen Li Fang, Wen Li Fang, Er Sha Island, Tianhe

BIS International Day Festival



BIS will hold the International Day Festival, join us for lots of fun games, win awesome prizes, enjoy international food and dance. We will be crowning Mr and Miss Universe. Welcome to participate in a Stall to promote your country or simply enjoy your day with your family.



March 16, from 10am

To Register: raed.ayoubi@bisgz.com

Britannia International School, No.4 Chuangjia Road, Jinshazhou, Baiyun

Poetry Recitation Contest

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, Alliance Français network, in collaboration with the China French Language Institute and French speaking countries, is pleased to announce the third French Poetry Recitation Competition in 2024, aimed at everyone aged 18 and above, B1 level or above!



March 16, 2024

For Details: +8620-8910 0086

Librairie Borges Canton, No.151 Huangbian North Road, Baiyun

Alumni French Course



As a French saying goes, "Stay away from the eyes, away from the soul." Have you ever studied in France? Since you came back, you often haven't had the opportunity to practice French? Alliance Français Guangzhou and Shenzhen are working together to provide language courses for French alumni, immersing you in French culture. Come and communicate with other former students, discuss your experience in France, and practice French with local teachers.



March 17, 2024

For Details: +8620-8380 2501, +8620-8381 8323

Alliance Français de Canton, 2/F, Wuzi Building, No.12 Beijiaochang Heng Road, Yuexiu

IBDP Visual & Performing Arts Showcase



AISG extends a warm invitation to our state-of-the-art Science Park campus for an exciting IBDP Visual & Performing Arts Showcase. IBDP students will be presenting their culmination of focus over the last 2 years, with music performances, theater shows, and a visual art exhibition.



March 18, from 3.30pm

AISG Science Park Campus, No.19 Kexiang Road, Huangpu

Creative Thinking in the Age of AI



AI can already mimic the styles of great painters, write children's stories, and compose pop songs. So, just how far can or should AI go in the creative process? For artists and designers, does this technology represent a threat, a tool that can free them from mundane tasks, or something much more profound? In this workshop, Jay Ian Birbeck, CEO of the creative agency Bold Nation, explores these questions and offers practical advice (and tools) on maintaining a creative edge in the age of AI.



March 21, 2.30pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +8620-3828 0888

Guangzhou International Financial Center, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

