Spring Equinox Harmony: A Nourishing Symphony of Flavours

For a harmonious change of the seasons, celebrating the arrival of the Spring Equinox, Chinese Executive Chef Edwin Tang at Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira presents a nourishing menu of perfectly balanced Cantonese specialties incorporating premium ingredients with Traditional Chinese Medicine properties that are not only satisfying but also help to replenish vital life force and boost the immunity. Stemming from "Harmony" – a concept deeply rooted in the ancient Chinese culture and the heart of the culinary philosophy of the chef – the new set menu available from now until 30 April 2024 features 6 sumptuous delicacies such as Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Fresh Korean Ginseng and Schizandra Berry as well as delicate dessert of Double-boiled Aloe Vera Sweet Soup with Dried Longan and Goji Berry that can also be ordered a la carte.

Mindful of the daily challenges of modern day living in a vibrant metropolis, Chef Edwin Tang demonstrates deep understanding of the common belief that nourishing diet which feeds the Life Force "Qi" is key to a balanced lifestyle. Culinary Team of Cuisine Cuisine embraces this concept with a symphony of flavours featuring precious roots, mushroom, herbs and berries highly valued for their Traditional Chinese Medicine properties, adding a whole new dimension of flavours to well-thought-through dishes designed to promote health and taking into consideration seasonal changes in Hong Kong’s capricious weather influenced by its sub-tropical climate.

TCM healing is often associated with pungent herbs with astringent flavours and yet nourishment of the body with bizarre sounding, unfamiliar ingredients could hardly be more pleasurable at the Michelin-recommended Cantonese restaurant of The Mira, an urban lifestyle retreat in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. Think of delicately Poached Australian Lobster with Gorgon Fruit, Soy Milk and gelatinous Nostoc Sphaeroides (à la carte Price : HKD438 per person) – an edible blue-green algae with highly nutritional value which add delicate texture and briny umami to the dish also featuring fox nuts packed with flavonoids that are regarded as spleen tonic.

For mains, foodies may indulge in gently Double-boiled Wagyu Beef Cheek with Aged Tangerine Peel, expertly prepared with 2 roots: Codonopsis Pilosula (Dangshen) and Astragalus (Huang Qi) traditionally prescribed as Qi invigorating remedies with anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting effects that help lower blood pressure and improve digestion – a clever addition to a marbled cut of meat.

Meanwhile, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Fresh Korean Ginseng and Schisandra (à la carte price : HKD298 per person) is an invigorating classic to which five-flavour fruit berries add not only a tangy flavour dimension but also help with balancing the nervous system and improving liver function.

The 6-course set menu which opens with a Steamed Red Date Pudding Roll Stuffed with Taro, Chinese Yam and Walnut, incorporating gently warming properties of Jujube that typically appears in desserts and broths, aiding relaxation and better sleep, ends on a sweet but highly nourishing note with Double-boiled Aloe Vera with Dried Longan, Goji Berry and Ginger Juice Sweet Milk Soup (à la carte Price : HKD98 per person) where natural sweetness from the fruit and berries is accentuated by delicately warming taste of ginger and soothing texture of finely cut aloe vera.

From appetiser to dessert, Chef Edwin’s creations demonstrate his deep understanding of nutritional aspects of food and sensitivity towards the human body impacted by changing seasons, allowing guests to embark on a mindfully composed and revitalizing culinary journey.

The menu also offers optional wine pairings (HKD498 for 4 glasses) carefully selected by the sommelier spanning bubbles from Laurent-Perrier, the largest family-owned champagne house with over 200 years of legacy; herbaceous and refreshing Gewürztraminer from Alsace; and even "Orange Wine" from Ningxia, China.

Nourishing Spring Equinox Harmony Set Menu is priced at HKD988 per person for 6 courses plus dessert. Minimum order for 2 Guests and 24 hours advance booking is required.

This seasonal set menu is available from now till April 30, 2024, from 6pm to 10.30pm.

View the full menu



