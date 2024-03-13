  1. home
  2. Articles

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing Appoints New Chef de Cuisine of Mio

Mio — The Italian Culinary Gem at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

By That's Beijing, March 13, 2024

0 0

Matteo Re Depaolini, the recently appointed Chef de Cuisine of Mio, the Italian dining establishment within the Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, redefines the heart of authentic Italian cuisine through a contemporary culinary perspective. Boasting over a decade of expertise in luxury global hotel service, Matteo epitomizes traditional Italian culinary artistry while breaking free from conventional boundaries. His imaginative concepts effortlessly traverse the realms of familiarity and surprise. Whether meticulously curating ingredients or passionately exploring their innate flavors, he showcases a craftsmanship deeply rooted in the opulent essence of Italian tradition. Whether summoning the vibrancy of Southern Italy or presenting the nuances of Northern flavors, Matteo's gastronomic creations promise to lead diners on an exquisite Italian culinary odyssey, transcending from the palate to the very soul.

_20240313153747.jpg

Hailing from Legnano, Milan, Italy, Matteo embodies a refined and romantic sensibility that serves as the driving force behind his culinary masterpieces. "If ingredients represent the living art, then cooking becomes the expressive technique that captivates the senses — a realm from which I derive inspiration." His culinary inspiration draws not only from the tapestry of everyday life and encounters with fresh ingredients during his travels but also from the realms of literature, cinema, and cherished life experiences. With an illustrious background in luxury global hotel service, Matteo's entrance into China and his association with the Four Seasons Hotel Beijing mark his sixth chapter with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. Yet, it is his initial and immersive exploration of China's local culinary culture and interaction with discerning connoisseurs that ignite his passion for crafting unforgettable dining experiences.

Matteo-Re-Depaolini-7-.jpg

Matteo's distinctive culinary vision finds its roots in traditional Italian culinary principles, which he skillfully transforms into inventive and contemporary dishes that resonate harmoniously with local dining habits and preferences. Embarking on his culinary journey at the tender age of 15, Matteo honed his skills at the E. Maggia cooking school, cultivating a deep fascination for exploring the rich tapestry of traditional Italian flavors. His culinary passion was further nurtured under the guidance of Michelin-starred chef Davide Oldani in Milan. According to Matteo, culinary expertise matures over time, but the true catalyst for a chef's talent lies in intuition and sensation. Behind each meticulously crafted dish lies a plethora of careful experiments.

_20240313153751.jpg

Engaging in conversation with Matteo reveals that, for him, cooking transcends the realm of mere routine. He consistently astonishes by fashioning delightful dishes grounded in traditional flavors and commonplace ingredients. In every moment spent in the kitchen, he practices the art of communication, sensation, and understanding. Venturing beyond the culinary haven, his goal is to seamlessly integrate into the dynamic culinary landscape of Beijing. His mission extends beyond serving delectable meals; it involves fostering trust and emotional connections with diners, sparking contemplation, and inspiring continuous culinary creation.

Matteo-Re-Depaolini-8-.jpg

Throughout his illustrious two-decade career, Matteo has dedicated himself to the comprehensive study of dining culture. This extends beyond the mastery of crafting authentic Italian flavors to encompass meticulous control over ingredient selection, dish design, and presentation. With his extensive experience and exceptional understanding, he has fostered profound trust within the Mio culinary team. Under his expert guidance, each member of the kitchen team discovers their unique space. Matteo effectively imparts skills, establishes essential team collaboration strategies, facilitates skill enhancement, and brings out the best in everyone. Going beyond mere adherence to rules, his team members draw inspiration from the pursuit of harmonious creation, diligently putting it into practice under Matteo's leadership.

Matteo's culinary philosophy strikes a harmonious equilibrium between tradition and innovation, seamlessly marrying the comfort of familiarity with delightful surprises, all while remaining steadfast to traditional Italian culinary craftsmanship. Fueled by spontaneous imagination and a grounded creativity, he approaches his culinary creations with an exploration of philosophy that transcends geographical boundaries.

Spanning from the northern to the southern regions of Italy, Matteo skillfully crafts Italian delicacies, molding them with an elegance that embraces simplicity and devising unique cooking methods. Within the culinary realm of Mio, he unfolds a diverse array of palate experiences, allowing the vibrancy of each dish to bloom. With every meal, one can discern the unmistakable taste of the passion and dedication that infuse every flavor, texture, and presentation.

The amalgamation of timeless culinary creations evokes a harmonious marriage between Italian gastronomic heritage and contemporary cooking methodologies. Delicately seared yellow fin tuna, TONNO, harkens back to Matteo's earliest culinary recollections. Adorned with Italian balsamic vinegar, bespoke tuna sauce, pickled cucumber cubes, and crisped zucchini strips, it imbues a nuanced depth, rendering it a discerning choice for appetizers. Simple yet refined, the ethereal Italian eggplant, PARMIGIANA, and truffle-infused PLIN dumplings epitomize Matteo's interpretation of Italian culinary essence. The sublime French toothfish, MERLUZZO, tender and unadulterated, harmonizes with butter-bathed mussel meat and chickpeas, imbuing a maritime symphony with hints of salinity and tartness. The pièce de résistance, Italian veal, VITELLO, meticulously prepared from premium cuts, undergoes a 1.5-hour slow-cooking process, encased in herb-infused breadcrumbs and crisply pan-fried to a golden perfection. A final touch of smoking with rosemary and thyme elevates its allure, complemented by sun-dried cherry tomatoes, velvety mashed potatoes, sumptuous beef gravy, and a refreshing sesame salad dressing. Matteo's rendition of the classic TIRAMISU, with its distinctive presentation, may symbolize his yearning for liberation, while the traditional Italian family-style apple cake, MELE, embodies the timeless allure of bygone eras, evoking memories steeped in the passage of time.

For Matteo, every venture into the culinary realm is an opportunity for creation, artistry, poetry, philosophy, and self-expression—a tapestry woven from his diverse worldly experiences. The timeless excellence embodied by the Four Seasons Hotel Beijing seamlessly aligns with his culinary aspirations. In his role as the head chef at Mio, meaning "mine" in Italian, Matteo consistently nurtures a laid-back and opulent dining atmosphere for guests.

Beyond merely presenting Italian culinary classics, Mio serves as a curator of gastronomic treasures, guiding diners on a transcendent journey from palate to soul. Whether invoking the emotions of Southern Italy or embracing the nuanced flavors of the North, Matteo and his culinary team tirelessly explore local specialties and source high-quality imported ingredients. This commitment fosters a harmonious fusion, where Beijing's traditional Chinese flavors collide gracefully with Western cultural representations of Italian delicacies. The result is a delightful symphony that resonates through the taste buds, creating a truly memorable culinary experience.

A Symphony of Italian Delights. A Four Seasons Culinary Feast.

Hotel News Beijing

more news

Four Seasons Hotel Dalian Debuts with Luxury Style & Personalized Service

Four Seasons Hotel Dalian Debuts with Luxury Style & Personalized Service

The first international luxury brand to open in the city in the past decade!

The St. Regis Beijing Appoints Dallas Cuddy As New Executive Chef

The St. Regis Beijing Appoints Dallas Cuddy As New Executive Chef

Chef Dallas will oversee the culinary offerings and daily operations of the kitchen team at The St. Regis Beijing.

Cucina & Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel Receive Forbes Recognition for 5th Year

Cucina & Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel Receive Forbes Recognition for 5th Year

For five consecutive years, Cucina has achieved Forbes Travel Guide's Four-Star restaurant rating.

Skyline Hotel Niccolo Chongqing Celebrates Chinese New Year

Niccolo Chongqing presents a series of New Year's surprises for you and your loved ones.

Fairmont Beijing Appoints Fred Bai as Director of Food & Beverage

Bai will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the entire F&B and Culinary operations.

Fairmont Beijing Appoints Carl Duggan as General Manager

Duggan will oversee and lead all aspects of the hotel's operations and management.

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints Christian Wiendieck as Managing Director.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Awarded 5th Consecutive MICHELIN Star

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel Beijing has been awarded one MICHELIN Star in the 2024 edition of Michelin Guide Beijing

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Badass Women in Chinese History

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

6 More European Countries Granted Visa-Free China Travel

Ho Chi Minh City: A Journey Through Culture, History & Leisure

The Official Expats' Guide to Working & Living in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing Appoints New Chef de Cuisine of Mio

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing Appoints New Chef de Cuisine of Mio

Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

Nanjing City with Authentic Flavors and Lifestyle

Nanjing City with Authentic Flavors and Lifestyle

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives