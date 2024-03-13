22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Recommended

Feeling lucky? Dive into the green and gold of St. Patrick's Day with our ultimate guide to all the craic and celebrations happening across Beijing!

Food & Drink

Ladies Night Pop Up at Beersmith

Join us for Ladies Night at Beersmith on March 13! From 5.30pm to 8pm, women can enjoy free flow beer and cider, including our new craft beers like Petite Pear Saison or Peanut Butter Porter. But the fun doesn't stop there! From 7.30pm to 11.30pm, we have invited guest cocktail master Huang Yiyanghong to create 4 unique cocktails for everyone to enjoy.



March 13, from 5.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-8647 1098

Beersmith Gastropub, 1/F JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Martini Night & Complimentary Steak Sandwiches



Exciting news! The iconic bar at Morton's Steakhouse Beijing is reopening on March 14! Join us for the return of "Martini Night & Complimentary Steak Sandwiches"! Indulge in Morton's signature Mortinis and enjoy complimentary steak sandwiches as we celebrate the reopening of the beloved bar.



March 14, 5pm - 7pm

For Reservations: +8610-6523 7777

Morton's Steakhouse Beijing, 2/F, Regent Hotel, No.99 Jinbao Street, by Dongsi Nan Avenue, Dongcheng

Side Street JDK 6th Anniversary



Get ready for an electrifying weekend as Side Street Jiaodaokou gears up to throw the most epic celebration of its sixth anniversary! We're beyond thrilled to express our gratitude for all the incredible support we've received over the years, and to make it unforgettable, we've lined up a spectacular series of events. A mouthwatering deal that will blow your taste buds away! Unbelievable offers of just RMB72 for a combo of scrumptious burgers and ice-cold beer.



March 16 - 17, from 4pm

Side Street Jiaodaokou, Unit 113-02, Jiaodaokou East Street, Dongcheng

Spring Bliss at JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central



Nestled amidst lush greenery, with the gentle breeze caressing the earth, JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central invites you to indulge in moments of pure bliss. As your sanctuary for relaxation and luxury, allow us to create unforgettable experiences for you this spring season. With Easter symbolizing rebirth and hope, JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central offers a special Spring Season menu, curated to delight your senses and create cherished memories with family and friends.



JW Kitchen Easter Activities

Price: RMB458/Person, RMB1,145/Set (2 Adults & 1 Child)

March 31, 11.30am - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6391 6391

Qing Tuan Gift Box (Sweet Green Rice Balls)

Price: RMB108/Package

Until April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6391 6391

Man Ho Spring Menu

Price: RMB1,248/Two Persons

Until May 30, 11.30am - 2.30pm; 5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-6391 6381

Spring Themed Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB328/Set; RMB98/Glass, Spring Special Drinks

Until May 5, 2pm - 6pm

For Reservations: +8610-6391 6370

JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central, No.18 Xuanwumen Wai Dajie, Xicheng

Wine in Bloom



Hosted by Valerie, expert florist renowned for their exquisite arrangements, this workshop promises to be a fusion of creativity, learning, and celebration. An immersive journey into the world of floral design and fine wine, guided by an expert florist and a sommelier.



March 16, from 3pm

For Reservations: +8610-6591 8060

abboCCa, Unit 103, Building 80, No.4 Gongti North Road, Chaoyang

Vegan Vibes Brunch at Zarah



In line with the annual Meatless March initiative, Zarah is excited to announce another round of “Vegan Vibes at Zarah”, the 100% plant-based edition of Zarah's popular Sunday Brunch.



March 17, 10am – 2pm

For Reservations: +8610-8403 9807

Cafe Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

A Taste of Italy Every Day



Embark on a flavorful journey through Italy with Via Roma's weekly promotions. From tempting discounts on signature pizzas and pasta to the vineyard-inspired bliss of our Wine Wednesday, each offering celebrates fine Italian dining.



Until June 30, from 11.30am

For Reservations: +8610-6410 4215

Via Roma, 1/F, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, No.50 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Music

Classical Spirit in Romantic Music

Experience the "Classical Spirit in Romantic Music" concert series, blending historical performance with modern instruments, offering fresh interpretations of Romantic and early modernist music. Join us for an intimate journey through 400 years of musical evolution, guided by conductor Zhao Han, as we rediscover the timeless charm of Mendelssohn and more.



March 15, from 7.30pm

MUSICFANS ARTS SPACE, No.8 Workers Stadium North Road, Nansanli Community, Sanlitun Street, Chaoyang, Sanlitun SOHOB1

Tony Momrelle



Join us for the China debut of Tony Momrelle, hailed as a cornerstone of the UK soul music scene, on March 16 and 17 in Beijing. With a fusion of R&B and soul, get ready to ignite your soul with a spectacular display of musical fireworks!



March 16 - 17, 2024

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

The Bad Plus

Experience an unforgettable evening of jazz with our upcoming performance featuring an eclectic repertoire that promises to captivate your senses. From the mesmerizing melodies of "Casa Ben" to the soulful tunes of "Anthem for the Earnest," our talented band members, including Reid Anderson on bass, Dave King on drums, Ben Monder on guitar, and Chris Speed on saxophones, will take you on a musical journey like no other.



March 18 - 19, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Mike del Ferro



Experience the magical collision of classic tunes and jazz soul as renowned Dutch jazz pianist and musical explorer, Mike del Ferro, takes the stage at Blue Note Beijing and Shanghai at the end of March.



March 20 - 22, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Marc Mangen



For this special performance Luxembourg jazz piano player Marc Mangen gathered some of the finest Chinese musicians to perform his compositions. They will render the music in a funky and fusion style, remembering the old days of Jazz-Rock.



March 21, from 9pm

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Little Big Aaron Parks x Innout



Let's follow in the footsteps of Aaron Parks and INNOUT, immersing ourselves in the captivating melodies crafted from minimalist notes, and delving into the uncharted realm of improvisational music. Over the course of this 110-minute performance, avant-garde improvisation will intertwine with jazz and electronic music, complemented by innovative multimedia visual effects on stage, offering a vibrant showcase of artistic excellence by these talented musicians.



March 21 - 22, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Arts

Resilience: Inspiring Stories of Female Empowerment

The World Press Photo Foundation, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Danish Cultural Center, presents the "Resilience: Inspiring Stories of Female Transformation" exhibition featuring award-winning works from the World Press Photo contest ("the Dutch Prize") from 2000 to 2021. These works and their accompanying stories aim to highlight the challenges faced by women, girls, and their communities around the world, as well as the resilience demonstrated by women in the face of various obstacles.



Until March 20, 11am - 5pm

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Meeting of Chinese and Western Art



The exhibition primarily features Western-style paintings from the collection of the Yinchuan Contemporary Art Museum, alongside maps of Macau and Guangdong from the library of the Macau University of Science and Technology. Using panoramic and immersive techniques, the exhibition showcases the urban landscapes and historical transformations of Macau, Guangzhou, and the commercial ports, highlighting their significance as vital nodes along the Maritime Silk Road in the 19th century.



Until April 20, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

You're Always On My Mind



Discover the latest works of contemporary artist Zhang Zhanzhan! With over 30 captivating pieces spanning 1,500 square meters, this exhibition is a heartfelt gift for you. From "I Miss You So Much" to "You're Always On My Mind," immerse yourself in artful expressions of longing. Early bird tickets available for RMB39.



Until May 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

