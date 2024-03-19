Eggs-clusive Deal on Portman's Family Easter Brunch

Hop, hop, hop your way into the Easter brunch festivities taking place Sunday, March 31 from 12-3pm at Portman's restaurant, located on the lobby level of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai.
Read on to find out how you – as a That's Shanghai reader – can enjoy some exclusive deals on a fantastic Easter at Portman's!
Not only will the event include a vast array of seasonal favorites (see the bountiful brunch menu below), but also fun for the whole family, with the live bunnies, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, clowns, and complimentary Ritz Kids activities for the little ones.
While the kiddos are occupied, mom and dad can rejoice with bubbles, taking advantage of the extensive gastronomic spread, featuring...
Chilled Seafood
Selections of Cold Cuts & Cheeses
Sushi & Sashimi
Chinese & Western Hot Dishes
Risotto Station
Pastries
There will also be live carving stations of...
Pork Char Siew
Slow Roasted Prime Rib
Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb
Harissa Roasted Trout
And so much more!
Head to The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai this Easter Sunday and spend fun-filled family time with your loved ones.
Here's a sneak peek at the full buffet menu on offer...
Cold Salads
Roasted Sweet Potato, Coriander, Spanish Paprika & Feta Cheese (V)
Quinoa with Pea’s Textures & Broad Beans Tossed with Basil Pesto (V)
Wild Rice with Golden Raisins, Walnuts & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette (V)
Smoked Chicken with Crispy Bacon, Lyonnais Style
Thai Beef & Mango Salad
Pasta Salad with Roasted Summer Vegetables with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto (V)
Hot & Sour Seaweed Salad
Salted Duck
Black Fungus Salad (V)
Spicy Chicken
Sushi & Sashimi
Sliced Salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail Sashimi
Assorted Sushi
Wasabi, Picked Ginger, Japanese Soya Sauce
Leaves & Greens
Mesclun Greens, Endive, Frisse, Romaine Lettuce, Baby Spinach
Thousand Island, French, Italian, Citrus Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressings, Olive Oil
Bacon Bits, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, Cashew Nuts, Raisins, Lemon Wedges, Tabasco Sauce
Chilled Seafood on Ice
Poached Shrimps
Steamed Crab
Marinated Green Mussels
White Clams
Jade Whelk
Selection Of Cold Cuts & Cheeses
Coppa, Salame, Air Dried Beef, Prosciutto Di Parma
Comte, Murcia Al Vino, Emmental, Camembert
Nuts & Crackers, Dry Figs, Prunes, Apricot, Dried Apple Chips
Grissini Sticks, Lavoche
Olive Oil, Honey
Soups
Creamy Seafood Chowder
Pork Rib Soup with Sweet Corn & Carrot
Bread Station
Rye Bread, Country Bread, Mix Seeds Bread, Baguette
Kaiser Roll, Soft Roll, Multi Grain Rolls
Butter & Margarine
Chinese Hot Dishes
Wok-Fried Mongolia Beef
Seafood XO Fried Rice
Wok Fried Bok Choy Mushroom Sauce
Pik Fong Tang Chicken
Wasabi Prawn
Western Hot Dishes
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes (V)
Steamed Zucchini with Dried Shrimps
Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon
Citrus Old Bay Spiced Chicken
Spaghetti Beef Bolognese
Live Carving Stations
Roger Roast Duck
Pork Char Siew
Slow Roasted Prime Rib with Red Wine Reduction
Slow Roasted Beef Striploin with Jus
Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb
Roasted Turkey
Harissa Roasted Ocean Trout
Chicken Shawarma
Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Tzatziki, Flat Bread
Horseradish, Dijon Mustard, Grain Mustard, Tarragon Mustard, Chili Sauce, Ketchup
Risotto Station
Assorted Forest Mushrooms 'Mantecato' In Black Truffle Pecorino Cheese Wheel
Pastry Selection
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Mascarpone Cream in Egg Shell
Cherry Trifle
Pandan Coconut Cake
Vanilla Cream Brule
Orange Almond Cake
Raspberry Choux Pastry
Tiramisu Baba
Vanilla White Chocolate Truffle Cake
Blood Orange Passion Fruit Mousse
Warm Apple Tart
Ice Cream & Toppings
Selection of Sliced Fruits
That’s Shanghai Exclusive Discount
Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Easter Brunch Buffet:
Easter Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB418 (originally RMB568)
Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB488 (originally RMB588)
Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB618 (originally RMB768)
Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 3-5 years old: RMB105 (originally RMB128)
Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB209 (originally RMB284)
Scan the QR below to take advantage of this reader discount:
[All images courtesy of Portman's]
