Eggs-clusive Deal on Portman's Family Easter Brunch

By That's Shanghai, March 19, 2024

Hop, hop, hop your way into the Easter brunch festivities taking place Sunday, March 31 from 12-3pm at Portman's restaurant, located on the lobby level of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai.

WechatIMG110.png

Read on to find out how you – as a That's Shanghai reader – can enjoy some exclusive deals on a fantastic Easter at Portman's!

Not only will the event include a vast array of seasonal favorites (see the bountiful brunch menu below), but also fun for the whole family, with the live bunnies, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, clowns, and complimentary Ritz Kids activities for the little ones. 

WechatIMG111.jpeg

While the kiddos are occupied, mom and dad can rejoice with bubbles, taking advantage of the extensive gastronomic spread, featuring...

  • Chilled Seafood

  • Selections of Cold Cuts & Cheeses

  • Sushi & Sashimi

  • Chinese & Western Hot Dishes

  • Risotto Station

  • Pastries

There will also be live carving stations of...

  • Pork Char Siew

  • Slow Roasted Prime Rib

  • Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb

  • Harissa Roasted Trout

And so much more! 

Head to The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai this Easter Sunday and spend fun-filled family time with your loved ones. 

Here's a sneak peek at the full buffet menu on offer...

WechatIMG90.jpeg

Cold Salads

  • Roasted Sweet Potato, Coriander, Spanish Paprika & Feta Cheese (V)

  • Quinoa with Pea’s Textures & Broad Beans Tossed with Basil Pesto (V)

  • Wild Rice with Golden Raisins, Walnuts & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette (V)

  • Smoked Chicken with Crispy Bacon, Lyonnais Style

  • Thai Beef & Mango Salad

  • Pasta Salad with Roasted Summer Vegetables with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto (V)

  • Hot & Sour Seaweed Salad

  • Salted Duck

  • Black Fungus Salad (V)

  • Spicy Chicken

Sushi & Sashimi

  • Sliced Salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail Sashimi

  • Assorted Sushi

  • Wasabi, Picked Ginger, Japanese Soya Sauce

Leaves & Greens

  • Mesclun Greens, Endive, Frisse, Romaine Lettuce, Baby Spinach

  • Thousand Island, French, Italian, Citrus Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressings, Olive Oil

  • Bacon Bits, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, Cashew Nuts, Raisins, Lemon Wedges, Tabasco Sauce

WechatIMG102.jpeg

Chilled Seafood on Ice

  • Poached Shrimps

  • Steamed Crab

  • Marinated Green Mussels

  • White Clams

  • Jade Whelk

WechatIMG1424.jpeg

Selection Of Cold Cuts & Cheeses

  • Coppa, Salame, Air Dried Beef, Prosciutto Di Parma

  • Comte, Murcia Al Vino, Emmental, Camembert

  • Nuts & Crackers, Dry Figs, Prunes, Apricot, Dried Apple Chips

  • Grissini Sticks, Lavoche 

  • Olive Oil, Honey 

Soups

  • Creamy Seafood Chowder 

  • Pork Rib Soup with Sweet Corn & Carrot 

WechatIMG105.jpeg

Bread Station

  • Rye Bread, Country Bread, Mix Seeds Bread, Baguette

  • Kaiser Roll, Soft Roll, Multi Grain Rolls

  • Butter & Margarine

Chinese Hot Dishes 

  • Wok-Fried Mongolia Beef 

  • Seafood XO Fried Rice

  • Wok Fried Bok Choy Mushroom Sauce

  • Pik Fong Tang Chicken 

  • Wasabi Prawn 

WechatIMG1425.jpeg

Western Hot Dishes

  • Rosemary Roasted Potatoes (V) 

  • Steamed Zucchini with Dried Shrimps 

  • Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon

  • Citrus Old Bay Spiced Chicken 

  • Spaghetti Beef Bolognese 

WechatIMG1429.jpeg

Live Carving Stations

  • Roger Roast Duck

  • Pork Char Siew

  • Slow Roasted Prime Rib with Red Wine Reduction

  • Slow Roasted Beef Striploin with Jus

  • Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb

  • Roasted Turkey

  • Harissa Roasted Ocean Trout 

  • Chicken Shawarma 

  • Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Tzatziki, Flat Bread

  • Horseradish, Dijon Mustard, Grain Mustard, Tarragon Mustard, Chili Sauce, Ketchup

WechatIMG1426.jpeg

Risotto Station 

  • Assorted Forest Mushrooms 'Mantecato' In Black Truffle Pecorino Cheese Wheel

WechatIMG1427.jpeg

Pastry Selection

  • Carrot Cake

  • Chocolate Mascarpone Cream in Egg Shell

  • Cherry Trifle

  • Pandan Coconut Cake

  • Vanilla Cream Brule

  • Orange Almond Cake

  • Raspberry Choux Pastry

  • Tiramisu Baba

  • Vanilla White Chocolate Truffle Cake

  • Blood Orange Passion Fruit Mousse

  • Warm Apple Tart

  • Ice Cream & Toppings 

  • Selection of Sliced Fruits

That’s Shanghai Exclusive Discount

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Easter Brunch Buffet:

  • Easter Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB418 (originally RMB568)

  • Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB488 (originally RMB588)

  • Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB618 (originally RMB768)

  • Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 3-5 years old: RMB105 (originally RMB128)

  • Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB209 (originally RMB284)

Scan the QR below to take advantage of this reader discount:

WechatIMG1414.png

[All images courtesy of Portman's]

Easter brunch

