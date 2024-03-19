Eggs-clusive Deal on Portman's Family Easter Brunch

Hop, hop, hop your way into the Easter brunch festivities taking place Sunday, March 31 from 12-3pm at Portman's restaurant, located on the lobby level of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai.

Read on to find out how you – as a That's Shanghai reader – can enjoy some exclusive deals on a fantastic Easter at Portman's!

Not only will the event include a vast array of seasonal favorites (see the bountiful brunch menu below), but also fun for the whole family, with the live bunnies, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, clowns, and complimentary Ritz Kids activities for the little ones.

While the kiddos are occupied, mom and dad can rejoice with bubbles, taking advantage of the extensive gastronomic spread, featuring...

Chilled Seafood

Selections of Cold Cuts & Cheeses

Sushi & Sashimi

Chinese & Western Hot Dishes

Risotto Station

Pastries

There will also be live carving stations of...

Pork Char Siew

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb

Harissa Roasted Trout

And so much more!

Head to The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai this Easter Sunday and spend fun-filled family time with your loved ones.

Here's a sneak peek at the full buffet menu on offer...

Cold Salads

Roasted Sweet Potato, Coriander, Spanish Paprika & Feta Cheese (V)

Quinoa with Pea’s Textures & Broad Beans Tossed with Basil Pesto (V)

Wild Rice with Golden Raisins, Walnuts & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette (V)

Smoked Chicken with Crispy Bacon, Lyonnais Style

Thai Beef & Mango Salad

Pasta Salad with Roasted Summer Vegetables with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto (V)

Hot & Sour Seaweed Salad

Salted Duck

Black Fungus Salad (V)

Spicy Chicken

Sushi & Sashimi

Sliced Salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail Sashimi

Assorted Sushi

Wasabi, Picked Ginger, Japanese Soya Sauce

Leaves & Greens

Mesclun Greens, Endive, Frisse, Romaine Lettuce, Baby Spinach

Thousand Island, French, Italian, Citrus Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressings, Olive Oil

Bacon Bits, Grated Parmesan, Croutons, Cashew Nuts, Raisins, Lemon Wedges, Tabasco Sauce

Chilled Seafood on Ice

Poached Shrimps

Steamed Crab

Marinated Green Mussels

White Clams

Jade Whelk

Selection Of Cold Cuts & Cheeses

Coppa, Salame, Air Dried Beef, Prosciutto Di Parma

Comte, Murcia Al Vino, Emmental, Camembert

Nuts & Crackers, Dry Figs, Prunes, Apricot, Dried Apple Chips

Grissini Sticks, Lavoche

Olive Oil, Honey

Soups

Creamy Seafood Chowder

Pork Rib Soup with Sweet Corn & Carrot

Bread Station

Rye Bread, Country Bread, Mix Seeds Bread, Baguette

Kaiser Roll, Soft Roll, Multi Grain Rolls

Butter & Margarine

Chinese Hot Dishes

Wok-Fried Mongolia Beef

Seafood XO Fried Rice

Wok Fried Bok Choy Mushroom Sauce

Pik Fong Tang Chicken

Wasabi Prawn

Western Hot Dishes

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes (V)

Steamed Zucchini with Dried Shrimps

Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon

Citrus Old Bay Spiced Chicken

Spaghetti Beef Bolognese

Live Carving Stations

Roger Roast Duck

Pork Char Siew

Slow Roasted Prime Rib with Red Wine Reduction

Slow Roasted Beef Striploin with Jus

Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb

Roasted Turkey

Harissa Roasted Ocean Trout

Chicken Shawarma

Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Tzatziki, Flat Bread

Horseradish, Dijon Mustard, Grain Mustard, Tarragon Mustard, Chili Sauce, Ketchup

Risotto Station

Assorted Forest Mushrooms 'Mantecato' In Black Truffle Pecorino Cheese Wheel

Pastry Selection

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Mascarpone Cream in Egg Shell

Cherry Trifle

Pandan Coconut Cake

Vanilla Cream Brule

Orange Almond Cake

Raspberry Choux Pastry

Tiramisu Baba

Vanilla White Chocolate Truffle Cake

Blood Orange Passion Fruit Mousse

Warm Apple Tart

Ice Cream & Toppings

Selection of Sliced Fruits

That’s Shanghai Exclusive Discount

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Easter Brunch Buffet:

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB418 (originally RMB568)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB488 (originally RMB588)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB618 (originally RMB768)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 3-5 years old: RMB105 (originally RMB128)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB209 (originally RMB284)

[All images courtesy of Portman's]