Slainte! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Beijing

By That's Beijing, March 12, 2024

Friday March 15

Green Blood at Modernista

64023.jpg

On St. Patrick's Day, the punk band Gum Bleed is here to make a great comeback at Modernista. On this special day, they will transform into their Irish alter ego, known as "Green Blood," ready to set the stage ablaze with their electrifying blend of punk rock, complemented by a selection of traditional Irish folk compilations. After their performance, DJ Sira will take over, ensuring the green party continues late into the night. It's gonna be fun!

March 15, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13691425744

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Friday, Saturday & Sunday March 15, 16 & 17

St. Patrick's at Paddy's

_20240312143554.jpg

Our favorite time of the year finally arrived—and warmer weather, too! Paddy's has prepared a full Saint Patrick's Week for you to celebrate Ireland's Patron Saint. Beerpong, Bingo, Comedy, Quiz night, and, of course, Open Mic will pay tribute to Saint Patrick's Day and Ireland.

March 15-17, 3pm-Late

For Reservations: +8610-6415 6389

Paddy O'Shea's, No.28 Dongzhimen Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Saturday March 16

Celtic Spring St. Patrick's Carnival Party

_20240312143558.jpg

MUSEUM is thrilled to host one of Beijing's finest Irish/Celtic music bands, Canú (formerly known as the Band of Primordial Teachers and Friends). Join us for a celebration filled with "green," drinks, luck, and revelry as Canú serenades us with irresistible magical melodies, accompanied by traditional Irish ceilidh dancers. From a music concert starting at 3.30pm on Saturday to a lively dance party at 4.20pm, followed by an impromptu session for Irish music enthusiasts that will continue into the night after the performance. Come and experience the unique charm of "St. Patrick's Day" at MUSEUM!

Scan-to-buy-tockets.jpg

Scan the QR code to buy a ticket!

Tickets: RMB100-120

March 16, from 3.30pm

MUSEUM, Inside Li-Pi Records on Qixing West Street, 798 Art District, No.Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Saturday & Sunday March 16 & 17

St. Patrick's at The Local

_20240312143550.jpg

Come join us for St. Patrick's Day, Saturday and Sunday, March 16 & 17, at The Local! Saturday, we'll have specials, including Green Beer, Guinness, and more, from 8pm until midnight. The same drink specials will be available all day until midnight on Sunday. Book a table of four or more people on Saturday, arrive by 8pm to recieve complimentary St. Patrick's Day party favors and a round of leprechaun shots on the house. Those who book a table and arrive by 8pm will be entered into our lucky draw to win prizes, including vouchers for The Local, free shots, and pints of Guinness.

March 16 & 17, from 8pm

The Local, No.4 Sanlitun South Street, Gongtibei Road, Chaoyang

St. Patrick's Day at Eudora Station

_20240312143601.jpg

Indulge in a delightful St. Patrick's Day feast with Eudora's special offers! Enjoy 5 kinds of craft beers paired with special Irish snacks for only RMB158. Plus, don't miss out on Guinness buy 1 get 1 free deal! Savor the taste of Ireland with our Irish cocktail & food specials available all day long. And for extra fun, wear your best green costume and receive a complimentary green beer on us!

March 16 & 17, from 5pm

For Reservations: +86010-6437 8331, WeChat eudorabj

Eudora Station, No.6 Fangyuan West Road, Chaoyang

St. Patrick's Day Specials at Home Plate

_20240312153438.jpg

This weekend, Home Plate has some drink specials and sets to get you in the mood for St. Paddy's Day! They are available all day on Saturday and Sunday.

March 16 & 17, available all day

Home Plate Sanyuanqiao, 21 Backstreet, No.35 Xiaoyun Road, Chaoyang

Home Plate Sanlitun, G/F, Building 10, Sanlitun South Courtyard 4, Chaoyang 

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Emma-s-QR-Code.jpg

St. Patrick's Day Event Guide Beijing

