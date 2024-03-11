Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Shenzhen

March 15 - 17, Fri - Sat



St. Patrick's Day at King's

Like Guinness, Jameson's, and Shepherd's Pie? Then you must be at least part irish! St. Patrick's Day is coming! King's Bar will be celebrating on March 15, 16 and 17 with live music and specials on everything Irish. Don't forget to wear green! Slainte and enjoy some proper craic at King's!



March 15 - 17, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13410267441

King's Bar, 36-37 Haowangjiao, Chuangye 1st Road, Bao'an

March 16, Sat

St. Patrick's Crawl

Join Brass House for a bar crawl celebrating St. Patrick's Day - The Lucky Charms edition! Let's indulge in Irish delights and embrace the spirit of the Emerald Isle together! Don your best green attire and join the festivities here at Shuiwei as we eat, drink, and revel in the Irish way!



Price: RMB100

March 16, from 6pm, 1st Stop - Shuiwei

For Reservations: +86755-8278 7648

Brass House, Bl150, No.1368 Intl Cultural Street, Shuiwei, Futian

March 16 - 17, Sat - Sun



St. Patrick's Day at Terrace

St. Patrick's Day is back, and what better way to celebrate than embracing the spirit of Ireland with shades of green! Join Terrace on March 16 & 17 to experience the rich cultural atmosphere of Ireland as spring blooms.



March 16 - 17, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105, +86755-2683 2775

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, 201 Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

St. Patrick's Buffet & Set Menu at Hard Rock



Get ready for the vibrant and extravagant celebration of St. Patrick's Day at Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen! Embrace the eccentricity with eye-catching green attire, immerse yourself in unique green decorations, and indulge in flavorful "green" cuisine. Experience the lively atmosphere and join the festivities of this widely celebrated holiday across North America.



Price: RMB218/Person, St. Patrick's Buffet; RMB108/Set, St. Patrick's Day Menu

March 16 - 17, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-3395 2888

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, No.9 Mission Hills Road, Longhua New District

March 17, Sun



St. Patrick's Day at Cafe Society

Enjoy a 10% discount on beer towers and receive free shots for anyone wearing something green! Join Cafe Society for live music starting from 8pm until 0.30am, followed by an after-party with a DJ from 0.30am to 3am to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style!



March 17, from 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

