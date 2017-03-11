Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

March

Green Delights at Bravo

Just in time for March's St. Patrick's Day, Bravo unveils its vibrant new menu, bursting with green delights! It's not just green, it's extraordinary! Indulge in the refreshing Thai Lemon Tea with Popping Candy, savor the bold flavors of the Fried Pork Chop with Sichuan Pepper UFO Burger, and tantalize your taste buds with the zesty Chicken Wing with Wasabi Sauce. This St. Patrick's Day, treat yourself to some unique surprises and lucky green delights at Bravo!



Available from March 1, 2024

Bravo (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bravo (Wen He You), 2/F, Guangzhou Wenheyou, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe

Bravo Beer Station, LG1, Four Seas Walk, Hanxi Avenue West, Panyu

March 11 - 17



Green Burger & Beer Set at The Goat



Buy any burger from The Goat's menu and receive a complimentary green beer! Whether you fancy a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet specialty, when you opt for the green version, you'll get a festive green beer on the house! Celebrate in style with delicious burgers and refreshing green brews!



Available March 11 - 17, 2024

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, Shop 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

March 15 - 17

St. Patrick's Day Special at GAIL'S

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at GAIL'S from March 15 to 17, between 4pm and 10pm! Enjoy two hours of free flow on GREEN beer for only RMB99 per person! Reserve your table ASAP to secure your spot for this fantastic deal. Don't miss out on the fun and join us for a memorable St. Patrick's Day celebration!



March 15 - 17, 4pm - 10pm

Gail's, Unit 102, No.27 Hua Li Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

March 16



St. Patrick's Day Party at The Goat Livehaus



Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Goat! Enjoy our special Shamrock Shakes and indulge in happy hour pricing on green beer all night long. Plus, if you wear green attire, you'll receive a complimentary green welcome shot served in a souvenir bullet cup!



March 16, 2024

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

St. Patrick’s Party at Zapata's



Don your green attire and join Zapata's for a fantastic St. Patrick's Day celebration! From 10pm to 11pm, enjoy complimentary green beer and margaritas. Plus, showcase your best Irish dance moves for a chance to win RMB1,500 in vouchers! Dance the night away with beats by DJ Eugene starting at 8.30pm, followed by an electrifying performance by the international party band Viva at 8pm. It's going to be an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and fun!



March 16, the party starts at 8pm

For Group Reservations: +8620-8977 9596

Zapata's, Shop A21, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

St. Patrick's Party at Coco's



Join us for an epic St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 16! Get ready for an unforgettable night with party DJs, a live party band, MC, and our charming Tequila girls! Ladies wearing green get free drinks from 9-11pm, so don't forget to dress the part! Let's come together and celebrate this special day in style!



March 16, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-17576099108

Coco's, Pearl River Party Pier B08, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

The Wizard of OZ Green Beer



A Color-Green Beer is exclusively available for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in town! It is a natural extraction of green pigment from PanDan Leaves. The Aroma of so-called bamboo leaves and complex malts are mixed perfectly.



Available from March 16

March 16 - 17



St. Patrick's Day at Hooley's

Join Hooley's for a festive St. Patrick's Day Weekend celebration! On Saturday, March 16, groove to the tunes of EASY TIGER, delivering a mix of UK and US rock hits, followed by DEJA VU, spinning dance and Latin hits to keep the party going. Then, on Sunday, March 17, enjoy the sounds of the BLACK CATS BAND, playing classic and modern music for your enjoyment. Don't miss out on the fun and live music this St. Patrick's Day Weekend!



March 16 - 17, 2024

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

March 17

St. Patrick's Day at Morgan's



Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at Morgan's on Sunday, March 17! Indulge in Morgan's delicious food specials including Corned Beef and Cabbage, Beef and Guinness Pie, and Irish Lamb Stew, all for just RMB78 each. Wash it down with Morgan's drink specials featuring Draught Guinness for RMB50, and Jameson Whiskey at a special price of RMB400 per bottle or RMB50 for a double. Don't miss out on the big day!



March 17, 2024

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

