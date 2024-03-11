Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Shanghai

Thursday March 14

What's the Craic Irish Quiz @ The Blarney Stone



Calling all fans of the Emerald Isle! A special Irish-themed quiz at The Blarney Stone to honor St. Patrick.

Entry is absolutely free and there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, there are special deals on Irish drinks, including Guinness.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can be fresh for work the next day.

The Blarney Stone fills up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Thu Mar 14, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Friday March 15

The Shanghai Beatles @ Abbey Road



A special St Patrick's Weekend concert byt the Shanghai Beatles. Will Japanese Paul McCartney sing 'Give Ireland Back to the Irish'? We sure hope so...

Fri Mar 15, from 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Friday & Saturday March 15 & 16

St Patrick's Weekend @ Tacolicious

St. Patrick's Day at Tacolicious is where tacos meet taps and Jameson flows more freely than Irish luck. Head along on March 15 and 16 for a celebration that's greener than your envy of the drink specials!



Fri & Sat Mar 15 & 16, 11am-Close; Free Entry.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday March 15, 16 & 17

3 Days of Craic @ The Blarney Stone



Celebrate St Patricks weekend with three days of discounted drinks, green beer, Six Nations Rugby and Irish music at Shanghai’s oldest and most authentic Irish Pub.

Doors open at 11am on March 15, 16 & 17, with an Irish playlist all day, and the Guinness (RMB50), Green Becks (RMB25), House Wine (RMB25) and Jameson Irish Mules (RMB45) flowing at those prices until 8pm.

Fri, Sat & Sun Mar 15, 16 & 17, 11am-Late; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

¥50 Guinness @ El Santo



El Santo is marking St Patrick's Weekend with RMB50 pints of Guinness.

Fri, Sat & Sun Mar 15, 16 & 17, 4pm-Late.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Saturday March 16

Craic Agus Ceol @ Butler & White Tavern



The organizers of the city’s monthly Irish live music night, Seisiún 上海, Guinness and Butler & White’s Tavern will be bringing you 'craic agus ceol' on Saturday, March 16.

With a five piece band, including renowned Irish band Doctor Midnight and Black Velvet Band musicians, drinks deals on Guinness and free flow, and traditional Irish grub including Irish stew with colcannon on offer all day – be sure to sign up by scanning the link!

Sat Mar 16, from 5pm.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Sunday March 17

St Patrick's Day @ BnC



BnC are offering a Full Irish Breakfast for RMB108, as well as Guinness for RMB50, four Jameson and Bailey's shots for RMB100 and Irish Slammers for RMB60.

Sun Mar 17, 10am-Late.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Saint Patrick's Day 2024 @ The Tipsy Fiddler



Finally, over at The Tipsy Fiddler – and on the 17th itself – doors open at 2pm, with live Irish music from 8pm.

Sun Mar 17, 2pm-Late.



The Tipsy Fiddler, 135-6 Fahuazhen Lu, by Xingfu Lu 法华镇路135号-6, 近幸福路.

