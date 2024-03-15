Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Shenzhen

Monday to Sunday

Happy Hour at The Happy Monk

Enjoy up to 30% off on all draft beers, house wines and cocktails!



Monday to Sunday, 12noon - 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-8670 3149

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Happy Hours at Cafe Society



Enjoy Happy Hour from 2pm to 8pm, when beer is 50% off, and from 6pm to 8pm, when cocktails are 40% off!



Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Happy Hour at Bionic Taproom Nantou

Enjoy a special Happy Hour offer with house wine & sparkling wine, buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, until 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Taproom Nantou, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City

Happy Hour at il Faro



With just RMB100, you can enjoy the freedom of choice with two glasses of your favorite beverages! Select from our range of classic cocktails, rich red wine, refreshing white wine, or festive sparkling wine.



Monday to Sunday, from March 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2689 1084 / +86-17796362324

il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Monday to Friday

Happy Hour at BAIA



Indulge in Happy Hour at BAIA! From Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 5.30pm. It's the perfect time to unwind and enjoy special deals on drinks and snacks.



Monday to Friday, 5pm - 7.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Happy Hour at Tacos



Enjoy Tacos' Happy Hour specials on beer! Buy one, get one free on Corona and Asahi draft beers, as well as house margaritas. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!



Monday to Friday, 12noon - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2161 1006

Tacos, Unit 3118, Sea World Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

New Daily Specials at Tequila Coyotes



There is always something for you at Tequila Coyotes! No complicated lingo, just straight to the delicious point! Remember, these deals are hot like our salsas, so swing by Tequila Coyotes and let's kick off the fiesta right!



Monday to Friday

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Tuesday to Friday



Shisha Happy Hour



Enjoy a special happy hour offer at Parlor, every Tuesday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm, all Shisha 30% off! More than 40 flavors to choose from!



Every Tuesday to Friday, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +8613603046242

Parlor, No.10, 1/F Warehouse 7, No.1007 Bao'an North Road, Luohu

Friday



Fab Fridays



Don't miss out on Fab Fridays at The Crazy Coconut Bar! Enjoy 20% off beer, cocktails, and bottles before 11pm. Dance to the beats of disco, pop, euro, Latin, and more.



Every Friday, from 8.30pm

The Crazy Coconut Bar, Exit J1, Chegongmiao, Futian

