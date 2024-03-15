  1. home
  2. Articles

Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, March 15, 2024

0 0

Monday to Sunday

Happy Hour at The Happy Monk

_20240315142451.jpg

Enjoy up to 30% off on all draft beers, house wines and cocktails!

Monday to Sunday, 12noon - 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-8670 3149

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Happy Hours at Cafe Society

_202403060001404.png

Enjoy Happy Hour from 2pm to 8pm, when beer is 50% off, and from 6pm to 8pm, when cocktails are 40% off!

Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Happy Hour at Bionic Taproom Nantou

_20240307113342.jpg

Enjoy a special Happy Hour offer with house wine & sparkling wine, buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, until 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Taproom Nantou, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City

Happy Hour at il Faro

6409.jpg

With just RMB100, you can enjoy the freedom of choice with two glasses of your favorite beverages! Select from our range of classic cocktails, rich red wine, refreshing white wine, or festive sparkling wine.

Monday to Sunday, from March 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2689 1084 / +86-17796362324

il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Monday to Friday

Happy Hour at BAIA

_202403051410032.png

Indulge in Happy Hour at BAIA! From Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 5.30pm. It's the perfect time to unwind and enjoy special deals on drinks and snacks.

Monday to Friday, 5pm - 7.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Happy Hour at Tacos

_202403051840222.jpg

Enjoy Tacos' Happy Hour specials on beer! Buy one, get one free on Corona and Asahi draft beers, as well as house margaritas. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!

Monday to Friday, 12noon - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2161 1006

Tacos, Unit 3118, Sea World Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

New Daily Specials at Tequila Coyotes

_202403051410031.png

There is always something for you at Tequila Coyotes! No complicated lingo, just straight to the delicious point!  Remember, these deals are hot like our salsas, so swing by Tequila Coyotes and let's kick off the fiesta right! 

Monday to Friday

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Tuesday to Friday

Shisha Happy Hour

_202402281214502.jpg

Enjoy a special happy hour offer at Parlor, every Tuesday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm, all Shisha 30% off! More than 40 flavors to choose from!

Every Tuesday to Friday, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +8613603046242

Parlor, No.10, 1/F Warehouse 7, No.1007 Bao'an North Road, Luohu

Friday

Fab Fridays

_202402171924385.jpg

Don't miss out on Fab Fridays at The Crazy Coconut Bar! Enjoy 20% off beer, cocktails, and bottles before 11pm. Dance to the beats of disco, pop, euro, Latin, and more.

Every Friday, from 8.30pm

The Crazy Coconut Bar, Exit J1, Chegongmiao, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202401/Fish-s-QR-Code---That-s.jpg

Happy Hour Shenzhen Event Guide Monthly

more news

WIN! 21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

WIN! 21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Shenzhen

Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Shenzhen

What a brew-tiful day!

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Debuts 'Ripples of Spring' with Baccarat

French luxury brand Baccarat partners with MO BAR at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen to offer a selection of exclusive specialty cocktails.

20 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Guangzhou

Happy hour is the best hour!

32 Amazing Art Shows This March in Shenzhen

Art is a line around your thoughts.

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

The Official Expats' Guide to Working & Living in China

FAQ: China's Port Visa & Visa on Arrival

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Four Seasons Hotel Dalian Debuts with Luxury Style & Personalized Service

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

28 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou

28 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou

Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Shenzhen

Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Shenzhen

Jade Garden Unveils New High-End Private Banquet in the Greater Bay Area

Jade Garden Unveils New High-End Private Banquet in the Greater Bay Area

Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives