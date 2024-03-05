  1. home
You Can Now Use AlipayHK for Public Transport in Guangzhou

By Billy Jiang, March 5, 2024

Starting from March 4, passengers from Hong Kong can use AlipayHK, the Hong Kong version of Alipay, to ride public transport in Guangzhou and Foshan.

Users of AlipayHK simply need to navigate to the 'Transportation' page within the app, select 'Guangzhou,' or use the search bar on the homepage to find 'Guangzhou Metro.' 

Follow the instructions to activate the service, and a ride code will be generated, allowing for seamless scanning for travel on public transport in Guangzhou and Foshan.

Better still, it covers the metro, buses, trams and water buses in both cities.

Payments made using the AlipayHK ride code will be settled in Hong Kong dollars. 

Passengers will also benefit from Guangzhou's public transport fare discount policy, which includes a 20% discount for cumulative actual expenses exceeding RMB80, and a 50% discount for cumulative actual expenses exceeding RMB200 in a calendar month.

Guangzhou has established subway ride code connections with 12 other cities in China, including Shenzhen and Foshan. 

The collaboration between Guangzhou Metro and AlipayHK marks the first integration of an overseas payment tool into the Guangzhou Metro system. 

Future plans aim to further promote the 'one-code access' initiative for urban rail transit across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, aligning with the strategic deployment of achieving a 'single ticket' system for the region.

On the other hand, Alipay China has facilitated cashless transactions for international travelers since November 2019, allowing international tourists visiting Chinese Mainland to pay with Alipay, enhancing their convenience while traveling.

READ MORE: International Travelers Can Now Use Alipay in China. Here's How...

Have you encountered any difficulties using Alipay in China? Feel free to share your experiences with us. 

For all the latest news in China, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

