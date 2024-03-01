Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Debuts 'Ripples of Spring' with Baccarat

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen and French luxury lifestyle brand Baccarat are collaborating for the first time to launch a themed series of cocktails at MO BAR, the hotel's 79th-floor penthouse bar, during the month of March 2024. With creative inspiration and the radiant brilliance of crystals, fused with the bar's vintage-chic, industrial-inspired design, the cocktail series invites guests to enjoy the glamorous city skyline at night.

As part of Baccarat's cocktail world tour, this collaboration with Mandarin Oriental is also the first bi-urban link-up with Singapore and Shenzhen, witnessing elaborate cocktails made by professional bartenders from both MO BARs. Tiger Chang, Director of Beverage at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, and Charlie Kim, Bar Manager at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, have teamed up to design four cocktails to be served for a limited time, all of which are served in the Baccarat dazzling crystal barware - bringing delight with every sip as everything tastes better in Baccarat.

Tiger Chang, Director of Beverage at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Charlie Kim, Bar Manager at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

With a history dating back to 1764, the brand draws its luminosity from the passion of artisans back in the day. Using the four elements of nature – air, earth, fire and water, their craftsmanship perfected a crystal of unparalleled beauty and purity. It is this mastery of their handiwork and technique that has won Baccarat numerous awards in the past 260 years while innovating to hone their expertise. The same drive allows the brand to attain mastery in creating dazzling works of art for the home and into each room – providing radiance and wonderment with each illuminating piece.



Baccarat's Zenith Charleston chandelier collection at MO BAR

The collaboration also brought the brand's legendary Zenith Charleston chandelier collection to MO BAR high above the city lights of Shenzhen, where guests can enjoy a drink or socialise at night.

Baccarat 'Ripples of Spring' Cocktails



Disaronno Expectations

Served in Baccarat Mille Nuits glass



Mezcal, Disaronno Amaretto, Verjuice, Clarified Pineapple Juice, and Egg White

A tropical yet smoky expression, the Disaronno Expectations blends the flavours of mezcal with almond in amaretto liqueur. The acidity of verjuice softens the sweetness and enhances the smoky finish. The cloudy drink is a perfect finish to a long day, surprising you with each sip.

Insomniac



Served in Baccarat Harcourt 1841 glass



Osmanthus Aged Rum, Mr Black Coffee, Coconut Water, Black Cocoa, and Orange Bitters.

Get an adrenaline rush from the caffeine in this cocktail. Lightly flavoured with floral osmanthus from the rum, then enhanced with notes of chocolate, Insomniac is a cool drink ready to toast to the sunrise.



Blue Manhattan



Served in Baccarat ETNA tumbler



Johnnie Walker Black Label, Home-Made Sweet Vermouth, Hinoki Bitters.

A classic Manhattan done with a twist – using the oaky finish of Hinoki Bitters is a bittersweet cocktail that emanates warm notes of raisin, balanced by the aroma of sweet fruit from the sweet vermouth. Served in Baccarat's ETNA tumbler, it pays homage to part of its namesake, giving off classic New York City vibes.



Walker Sour

Served in Baccarat Vega Martini



Johnnie Walker Black Label, Bourbon Oak Barrel Syrup, Vanilla Ice Cream, Lime and Egg White.

The creamy concoction is a sweet and sour balance of dreams and passions reflected in one. Lime notes bring harmony to the Black Label whisky blend of vanilla, honey and rose petals. Is it a dessert? Is it a cocktail? Why not both, one asks. Take time to decide which it is as you sip from the curves of the Vega Martini.

These specialty cocktails, created in partnership with MO BAR are intermedial to the brand's core belief that every moment can be transformed into a moment of joy. The Baccarat 'Ripples of Spring' cocktails are RMB158++ each and are available from March 1 to 31, 2024 at MO BAR, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen.

'Ripples of Spring' Cocktails

March 1 - 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

MO Bar, 79/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian