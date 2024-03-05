Discover a Shanghai School That Ticks All the Boxes

In the pursuit of providing your child with the greatest opportunities in life, the choice of school becomes incredibly important.

Dulwich College Shanghai is renowned for its innovative approach to holistic education, designed to foster academic excellence and personal growth in equal measure.

Here, we outline five reasons parents will want to give Dulwich a closer look, followed by how you can do exactly that in the next few weeks...

1. Holistic Approach to Education

Dulwich believe in providing a holistic education that goes beyond academic achievements. Their approach encompasses the physical, social, emotional, and mental well-being of students.

2. Academic Rigor

Dulwich's commitment to academic excellence is ingrained across all age groups, from toddlers to university-bound graduates. The comprehensive curriculum sets students up for success, empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive academically.



Dulwich students consistently excel, with Primary School students achieving first place in the FOBISIA Literacy and Numeracy competition.

In the Senior School, graduates achieved the second highest IB score average among international schools in China, and surpassed the global average by eight points.

These achievements reflect the school's dedication to providing a rigorous yet supportive environment, and the best opportunities to excel academically.



3. Engaging Curriculum

The Dulwich curriculum is designed to inspire curiosity and create innovative academic opportunities.

Explore their unique approaches, from the integration of Artificial Intelligence courses in IGCSE, through to the Curiosity Approach – a revolutionary method inspired by renowned educational philosophies, that nurtures curiosity, exploration, and sustained shared thinking in early childhood.

4. Highly Qualified Teachers

One of the pillars of Dulwich's success is their dedicated staff. With 85% of teachers holding advanced degrees, demonstrating their expertise and commitment to providing quality education, they boast an impressive 89% staff retention rate.



5. Nurturing a Tight-Knit Community

Dulwich pride themselves on creating a tight-knit and nurturing community where every child is supported to become the very best version of themselves. Parents appreciate support networks and family-focused events.

Find Out for Yourself!

Don't just take our word for it – head along to Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi to find out for yourself, with Stay and Play Events, Open Mornings and Immersion Days coming up for every age group.

Stay & Play Early Years

Join Dulwich for a special Early Years Stay and Play event, where children will have the opportunity to participate in a morning of engaging activities in a world class setting, and where parents can connect with the dedicated Early Years practitioners, who will showcase the DUCKS (Dulwich College Kindergarten) Early Years program.

This firsthand glimpse will provide parents with a deeper understanding of the approach and into the magic that sets DUCKS early childhood education apart.

After the morning activities, indulge in a delightful lunch experience at the DUCKS restaurant, giving you a true taste of what a day in the life at Dulwich Puxi DUCKS is like.



Stay and Play Dates:

Saturday, March 16

Early Years & Junior School Open Mornings

Each Open Morning starts with a meet and greet, where families have the opportunity to meet the team and experience the close-knit, community atmosphere fow which Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is known.

Following the meet and greet, their academic leaders will share in-depth details about their curricula, heritage, academically rigorous program, and holistic provision.

Attendees will then tour the College, observing classrooms in action, meeting teachers, visiting the world-class facilities and have an opportunity to engage in conversation with the team about what makes a Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi education so special.

Open Morning Dates:



Thursday, March 14

Thursday, March 28

Thursday, April 18

Senior School Immersion Days

Much more than a typical open day – envision your child authentically engaging with Dulwich's distinctive ethos.

These days go beyond the regular school tour, offering an immersive exploration. Your child will delve into the dynamic curriculum, explore state-of-the-art facilities and – more importantly – interact with dedicated educators and students.



Going beyond the usual visit, these exclusive sessions aim to immerse students in their potential future environment; it's an opportunity to explore subjects, engage with faculty, and grasp the essence of what makes Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi a unique educational institution.

This isn't a passive preview; it's an authentic experience tailored to help your child determine if Dulwich aligns with their educational aspirations.



Senior School Immersion Days are on an appointment basis – register through the QR code below and the Admissions Team will reach out to you

Spaces for all of the above are limited. Scan the QR code on the poster below to register to be part of a day where the journey towards academic excellence takes its initial strides.

[All images courtesy of Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi]

