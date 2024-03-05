20 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Guangzhou

Monday to Sunday

Morton's Grille Power Hour

Morton's Power hour start from 2pm to 7pm every day, only for bar and terrace area, with special priced bar bites!



Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 7pm, until March 31, 2024

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Drink Specials at Salud



Embark on a delightful journey during Happy Hour at Salud! From 5pm to 8pm daily, enjoy special drink offerings at just RMB20 each. Plus, seize the opportunity to double the joy – buy 2 cocktails and get 1 free!



Monday to Sunday, 5pm - 8pm

Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu

Bravo Daily Special Deals



Enjoy a special promotion and discount every day of the week!



Monday to Sunday

Bravo, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Coco's Everyday Happy Hour



Enjoy buy one get one free on certain drinks at Coco's Party Bar!



Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 9pm

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Rangoli All Day Happy Hour



Enjoy special offers on drinks to go with Indian appetizers!



Monday to Friday, 5pm - 8pm

Weekend: All Day!

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop No.204, 2 Floor, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu

The GOAT Daily Happy Hour



Special offer on certain drinks, from RMB25 to RMB35.



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bandidos Happy Hour

Check out Bandidos' latest Happy Hour options, starting from RMB25!



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's presents happy hour every day on selected drinks, and receive free bar snacks!



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Morgan's Happy Hour



Seven days a week, special offer on all beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland

Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Whole Afternoon Happy Hour



30% off all drinks by the glass and bottle.



Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 5.30pm

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Panyu31 Daily Happy Hour



Enjoy 20% off on FOUR selected beers!



Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 9pm

Panyu31, NO.31 Bihua Business Street, Country Garden, Panyu

Grill's Happy Hour



Join Gail's for HAPPY HOUR since 2000, daily from 4pm to 8pm! Indulge in a Carlsberg Pint (500ml) for only RMB25, or savor House Wine, carefully selected for RMB28/glass. Treat yourself to the refreshing Super Frozen Margarita in a super-sized glass for just RMB40, or opt for the zesty Fresh Lemonade with honey for RMB20.

Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

13 Factories Happy Hour



Buy One Get One Free: craft on draft, cocktails and wines by the glass!



Monday to Sunday, 3pm - 7pm

13 Factories, 121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

ATOC Happy Hour



Enjoy special rates on selected drinks, starting from RMB25!



Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 10pm

ATOC, Shop 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Monday to Friday

MiCasa Happy Hour 50% OFF



Enjoy a special 50% off on certain drinks, Monday to Friday, from 2pm to 7pm.



Monday to Friday, 2pm - 7pm

MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Tuesday to Sunday

Frida's Happy Hour



Enjoy a special rate on draught beer and Margaritas! From RMB20/glass!



Tuesday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Road, Tianhe

Wednesday to Sunday



Happy Hours at Charlie's Panyu

Cheers to great times, indeed! Enjoy Charlie's special offer: buy one draught beer or house wine and get one free! It's the perfect opportunity to raise a glass with friends and savor the moment. Offer available for a limited time, so don't miss out!



Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm - 7pm

Charlie's Panyu, Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

Thursday to Saturday

Emmelyn Happy Hour

Enjoy Emmelyn's signature cocktails and bar deinks buy one get one free!



Thursday to Saturday, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kinggold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Tianhe

Thursday

Happy Hour at OMMA

Choice any classic cocktails, buy one get one free! Enjoy the perfect blend of flavors with OMMA's signature cocktails at an unbeatable offer.



Every Thursday, 9.30pm - Midnight

OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: