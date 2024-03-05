20 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Guangzhou

Monday to Sunday
Morton's Grille Power Hour
Morton's Power hour start from 2pm to 7pm every day, only for bar and terrace area, with special priced bar bites!
Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 7pm, until March 31, 2024
Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe
Drink Specials at Salud
Embark on a delightful journey during Happy Hour at Salud! From 5pm to 8pm daily, enjoy special drink offerings at just RMB20 each. Plus, seize the opportunity to double the joy – buy 2 cocktails and get 1 free!
Monday to Sunday, 5pm - 8pm
Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu
Bravo Daily Special Deals
Enjoy a special promotion and discount every day of the week!
Monday to Sunday
Bravo, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Coco's Everyday Happy Hour
Enjoy buy one get one free on certain drinks at Coco's Party Bar!
Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 9pm
Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
Rangoli All Day Happy Hour
Enjoy special offers on drinks to go with Indian appetizers!
Monday to Friday, 5pm - 8pm
Weekend: All Day!
Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop No.204, 2 Floor, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu
The GOAT Daily Happy Hour
Special offer on certain drinks, from RMB25 to RMB35.
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bandidos Happy Hour
Check out Bandidos' latest Happy Hour options, starting from RMB25!
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Hooley's Happy Hour
Hooley's presents happy hour every day on selected drinks, and receive free bar snacks!
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Morgan's Happy Hour
Seven days a week, special offer on all beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm
Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland
Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!
Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm
Highland Whisky Bar, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
Whole Afternoon Happy Hour
30% off all drinks by the glass and bottle.
Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 5.30pm
LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Panyu31 Daily Happy Hour
Enjoy 20% off on FOUR selected beers!
Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 9pm
Panyu31, NO.31 Bihua Business Street, Country Garden, Panyu
Grill's Happy Hour
Join Gail's for HAPPY HOUR since 2000, daily from 4pm to 8pm! Indulge in a Carlsberg Pint (500ml) for only RMB25, or savor House Wine, carefully selected for RMB28/glass. Treat yourself to the refreshing Super Frozen Margarita in a super-sized glass for just RMB40, or opt for the zesty Fresh Lemonade with honey for RMB20.
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
13 Factories Happy Hour
Buy One Get One Free: craft on draft, cocktails and wines by the glass!
Monday to Sunday, 3pm - 7pm
13 Factories, 121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
ATOC Happy Hour
Enjoy special rates on selected drinks, starting from RMB25!
Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 10pm
ATOC, Shop 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Monday to Friday
MiCasa Happy Hour 50% OFF
Enjoy a special 50% off on certain drinks, Monday to Friday, from 2pm to 7pm.
Monday to Friday, 2pm - 7pm
MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Tuesday to Sunday
Frida's Happy Hour
Enjoy a special rate on draught beer and Margaritas! From RMB20/glass!
Tuesday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Road, Tianhe
Wednesday to Sunday
Happy Hours at Charlie's Panyu
Cheers to great times, indeed! Enjoy Charlie's special offer: buy one draught beer or house wine and get one free! It's the perfect opportunity to raise a glass with friends and savor the moment. Offer available for a limited time, so don't miss out!
Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm - 7pm
Charlie's Panyu, Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu
Thursday to Saturday
Emmelyn Happy Hour
Enjoy Emmelyn's signature cocktails and bar deinks buy one get one free!
Thursday to Saturday, 5.30pm - 8.30pm
Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kinggold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Tianhe
Thursday
Happy Hour at OMMA
Choice any classic cocktails, buy one get one free! Enjoy the perfect blend of flavors with OMMA's signature cocktails at an unbeatable offer.
Every Thursday, 9.30pm - Midnight
OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
