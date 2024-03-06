33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Mar 23: Holi Party Festival of Colors

Get ready for an epic day of color, food and fun, as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year.

They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances.



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, booze and soft drinks, a tea tasting, music from top DJs and classical Indian dance performances.

READ MORE: Holi Party Festival of Colors – Tickets On Sale Now!

Ticket includes...



An Indian lunch buffet

Ghujias – sweet deep-fried dumplings

One Drink

Tea Tasting



Organic Colors to Throw

DJs

Performances

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB189 early bird, but only until March 3, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 23, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Mar 29: China in Melody @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

The Maritime Silk Road Ensemble is composed of four of the most talented young classical Chinese musicians, who play the clarinet, viola, cello, and piano, respectively. They have diverse performance styles, a rich repertoire, and have performed worldwide.

They continually explore and innovate, premiering several new works infused with Chinese cultural elements, not only showcasing the ensemble's unique insights into music, but also aiming to showcase the charm of Chinese music to the world.

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:

Fri Mar 29, 7.45; RMB149-299.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

Apr 2 & 3: Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio @ Shanghai Cultural Square



World-renowned Japanese jazz pianist Tsuyoshi Yamamoto will make his Chinese mainland debut next month, playing on stage in Shanghai for the first time.



The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio will perform on April 2 and 3 at Shanghai Cultural Square, as part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The trio will wow audiences with famous classic jazz standards and brand new song performances, making this a truly rare international art event for Shanghai.

READ MORE: Jazz Legend Tsuyoshi Yamamoto to Make China Debut

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:



Tue & Wed Apr 2 & 3, 7.30pm; RMB80-1,080 RMB



Shanghai Cultural Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 复兴中路597号, 近陕西南路.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Mar 6, 8pm, RMB128

Thu Mar 7, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Mar 8, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 9, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 9, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Mar 9, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Mar 13, 8pm, RMB128

Thu Mar 14, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Mar 15, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 16, 4.30pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday

HubbubPark Vol.4 @ Yuyintang Park

The 4th edition of HubbubPark, the show brings together punk rock and alternative acts from around the city and celebrate the magic of music, dance, and exercise.

Everyone jumps, everyone screams, and everyone dances. Featuring pop punk outfit, Mamahuhu; the bombastic emo rockers 1000 Failures; and the rock/Hiphop/R&B fusion band 8:48乐队.

Fri Mar 8, 8pm; RMB100 presale, RMB150 door, RMB188 for 2.

Yuyintang Park, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Changning Lu 愚园路1398号, 近长宁路.

Trash A Go-Go Presents: Enter The Noir – Rock N Roll Vinyl Night @ C's Bar

Join the newly revived classic Shanghai rock 'n' roll brand, Trash A Go-Go, as they break out the ol' duster coat, fedora hat, and gun for a night of vinyl DJ rock 'n' roll madness they're calling…Enter The Noir!

Headlined by Sly Boots – on tour from Europe – the Transmission Crew (DJ BO, Katwesel, Manuel Misterioso) will keep things going all night!

Fri Mar 8, 9pm; Free Entry.

C's, 685 Dingxi Lu, by Yanan Xi Lu 上海市长宁区定西路685号,近延安西路.

Cotton Blues @ JZ



A night of blues from the legendary Cotton Club Band at JZ.

Fri Mar 8, 10pm-1am; RMB198.

JZ Club, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Friday & Saturday

Immersive Comic Opera 'Pomme d’Api' @ The Peninsula Shanghai

The Peninsula Shanghai, renowned for its commitment to the arts and cultural excellence, is thrilled to announce the grand premiere of Jacques Offenbach's operetta, Pomme d'Api, in Shanghai.



The Peninsula Shanghai transforms its elegant Rose Ballroom into a theatrical wonderland, adorned with 19th-century French decorative elements.

The immersive 'Opera Bar' scene seamlessly integrates with the stage, offering three 360-degree stages dispersed throughout the theater.

This unique setting perfectly aligns with the 'play within a play' structure of the story, allowing the audience to traverse between the 'Whirl Opera House' and a 19th-century French household, experiencing the opera's charm firsthand.

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, 6.30pm; RMB1,600-1,800



The Rose Ballroom, 2/F The Peninsula Shanghai, 32 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Beijing Dong Lu 地址 中山东一路32号, 近北京东路.

Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Who Roll the World? (Girls) @ RIINK



Celebrate the remarkable qualities of women on wheels this International Women's Day!

Head along to RIINK this weekend for an unforgettable evening filled with confidence, fearlessness, independence, and a free-spirited atmosphere.

Bring all your girlfriends, RIINK are offering a complimentary drink to all ladies in attendance.

Talented DJ will keep the floor rocking with a mix of hits from the biggest women artists, ranging from Madonna to Beyonce to Tay Tay.

Indulge in delicious food and drinks served at the bar to keep you energized throughout the night.

And for loyal followers, share your previous fun photo/video at RIINK on IG/RED, @riinkshanghai #rollergirlpower between now and Friday for a chance to win free skate vouchers.



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Neon Garden @ La Suite



Get your girlfriends together and dance the night away at La Suite! On Friday, women are celebrated with free entry all night and a surprise gift.

For everyone else it is free entry before 11pm, as well as complementary drinks and canapes, so make sure you arrive on time. It's RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Vote '24 @ Azul Weave

Scan the QR code to get Election Day information and to RSVP. Bring your friends and invite Americans you know!

Want to skip potential queues? Pre-register by submitting your 2024 FPCA using VoteFromAbroad.org, or by visiting DemocratsAbroad.org/join.



Vote From Home is available. Scan the QR to learn more:



Voting is open to American citizens who meet the following criteria:

Reside abroad

Be a member of Democrats Abroad

Be 18 as of November 5, 2024

Not yet voted/planning to vote in any other 2024 state presidential primary.

Democrats Abroad is a state party and this is a U.S. primary election. Connect with us at info-china@DemocratsAbroad.org with questions.

Sat Mar 9, 12-3pm; Free.

Azul Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu 吴兴路277号， 2楼.

RISE: Pro Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab

Join some of China's best pro wrestlers for an action-filled event!



Sat Mar 9, 7-10pm; RMB128-3,000.

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路.

Ghana Independence Day Celebration @ La Burg



A Ghana Independence Day Celebration that will feature vocalists and dancers Jac 45, Cobby (Shanghai Links), Believe 1 Family and Kobby Harding / Asa Hene and DJs Believe 1 and DJ Bo, as well as lots of delicious West African food.



Sat Mar 9, 7pm-Late; RMB100 presale, RMB150 door.

La Burg, 5/F, 168 Aomen Lu, by Moganshan Lu 澳门路168号5楼, 近莫干山路.

Sum 41 @ Bandai Namco Shanghai Base



Your final chance to see Canadian pop punkers Sum 41 in Shanghai, as their final Tour of the Setting Sum hits Bandai Namco.

Sat Mar 9, 8pm.

Bandai Namco Shanghai Base, 179 Yichang Lu, by Jiangning Lu 宜昌路179号, 近江宁路.

A Night About Hollywood @ Electric Circus

Embark on a transcontinental journey from the heart of Los Angeles to the bustling energy of Shanghai at 'A Night About Hollywood.'

This sensational event unfolds within the opulent confines of EDITION Hotel's luxurious club, where a fusion of Hollywood vibes and Shanghai chic creates an unforgettable atmosphere.

The air is electric as four topr DJs, renowned for their pulsating beats and eclectic mixes, take center stage.



Immerse yourself in the cinematic allure, as dazzling lights and pulsating music transport you from the iconic Hollywood hills to the vibrant streets of Shanghai. Get ready for an extraordinary evening of music, style, and global celebration at this exclusive crossover event!

Tickets: Early Bird RMB98; Regular RMB118; Door RMB148. For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779.

Sat Mar 9, 9pm-3am; RMB98-148.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

SUM Ting FOR Everyone @ OkOk Club



An unofficial Sum 41 after party, Shanghai rockers, Doppler Drive team up with dirty jazz funk punk outfit Hogchoker and cybercore metal band Soulitude to host SUM Ting FOR Everyone at OKOK Club.

Sat Mar 9, 9.30pm; Free Entry.

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1.

Sunday



Mar 10: UFC299 @ Cages

Watch UFC299 at either Cages venue, including bantamweight title bout Marion Vera vs The Simpsons' Sideshow Bob lookalike Sean O'Malley (probably wouldn't say that to his face though...)

Sun Mar 10.

From 9am at...

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

From 10am at...

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Mega Turns Three @ The Megaformer Lab

Join in the party as Megaformer turns three this Sunday. The team is celebrating on the Shankang Li rooftop, kicking off their microformer workouts – mini versions of the original Megaformer machine that still pack the same ab-crushing punch!

The workout schedule for the day is:

10.40am: Micro Abs + Booty

11.40am: Micro x Mat Core + HIIT

12.40pm: Micro x Mat Booty Burn

1.40pm: Micro x Mat Core + Stretch

3pm: Mega Birthday Celebration!

3.40pm: Micro Core Sculpt

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your class spot now, a one hour workout for a steal at just RMB100!

Sun Mar 10; RMB100.

The Megaformer Lab, Room 203, Bldg. 3, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shanxi Lu 康定路358号3幢203，近陕西路.

Kids Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Every Sunday in March head along to Geneva at 2pm to learn the magical Italian art of pizza making. Even better – it's totally free!

Sun Mar 10, 2pm; Free.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

'Another Angle: Shanghai From Above' Closing Party' @ La Cava de Laoma

The last chance to catch this captivating exhibition, which explores Shanghai's urban landscape and its ever-evolving construction from a drone's-eye-view.

The city possesses a visually striking and unyielding character, yet amidst its brutal nature, there exist moments of beauty.

A resident of Shanghai since 2011, Tim Chambers (www.timchambers.me) is always surprised by the diverse preferences viewers have for his photos.

Come along, have a glass of wine, and discover yours.



READ MORE: 8 Stunning Shots by Shanghai Drone Photographer Tim Chambers

Sun Mar 10, 4-6.30pm; Free.



La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.

Ongoing



¥18 Desserts @ Cotton's

It's International Women's Month at Cotton's — with RMB18 desserts during March... for ladies only!



All March.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt @ Fotografiska



Fotografiska Shanghai collaborates with Magnum Photos in conceiving this retrospective show, 'Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt.'

With this retrospective exhibition, Fotografiska wants to pay tribute to the legendary photographer, Elliott Erwitt (1928-2023). The exhibition encompasses seven decades of Erwitt’s over 100 works in the field of photography, some never presented before.

Erwitt had a unique ability to be in the right place at the right time. Through his lens, he captured moments from everyday life.

These photographs from his career invite the audiences to step into moments of everyday life brimming with warmth, emotion, a touch of humor and profound insight, discovering encounters beyond imagination and paying tribute to the legendary figure's extraordinary journey.

In the exhibition, including photographs taken as early as 1946, his iconic black and white photographs are presented together with lesser-known works, as well as several of his later color photographs.

The photographs are organized according to different series, such as Cities, Between the Sexes, Regarding Women, Kids, On the Beach, Personalities, Museum Watching, Abstraction, as well as Dogs.

Free. Exhibition runs to June 2.

Fotografiska, 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu 光复路127号, 近晋苑路.

Looking Ahead



Mar 12: We Love Friends Quiz @ El Santo



Calling all fans of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe! This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Friends Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Mar 12, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Mar 14: What's the Craic Irish Quiz @ The Blarney Stone



Calling all fans of the Emerald Isle! A special Irish-themed quiz at The Blarney Stone to honor St. Patrick.

Entry is absolutely free and there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, there are special deals on Irish drinks, including Guinness.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can be fresh for work the next day.

The Blarney Stone fills up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Thu Mar 14, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Mar 15: Exhibition « Marchands de Sable » @ Chez Jojo



The opening of an exhibition of a collection of Hervé Dauce Illustrations: a glimpse into the narrative of 'Marchands de Sable,' a dystopian universe immersing the Western myth of the Sandman in an Eastern Sci-fi environment.

In a sleepless and dreamless world, an old flying junk smuggles a mysterious sand from a far corner of the forgotten Silk Road, to bring back hope to Shanghai...

Hervé draws his inspiration from the European comic book culture, his style strongly influenced by the graphism of masters like Moebius or Sergio Toppi.

Exhibition runs to March 31.

Fri Mar 15, from 6pm; Free. Exhibition runs to March 31

Chez JOJO Wine & Garden, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Mar 15: The Shanghai Beatles @ Abbey Road



A special St Patrick's Weekend concert byt the Shanghai Beatles. Will Japanese Paul McCartney sing 'Give Ireland Back to the Irish'? We sure hope so...

Fri Mar 15, from 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Mar 15 & 16: St Patrick's Weekend @ Tacolicious

St. Patrick's Day at Tacolicious is where tacos meet taps and Jameson flows more freely than Irish luck. Head along on March 15 and 16 for a celebration that's greener than your envy of the drink specials!



Fri & Sat Mar 15 & 16, 11am-Close; Free Entry.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Mar 15 & 16: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Mar 15 & 16, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mar 15, 16 & 17: 3 Days of Craic @ The Blarney Stone



Celebrate St Patricks weekend with three days of discounted drinks, green beer, Six Nations Rugby and Irish music at Shanghai’s oldest and most authentic Irish Pub.

Doors open at 11am on March 15, 16 & 17, with an Irish playlist all day, and the Guinness (RMB50), Green Becks (RMB25), House Wine (RMB25) and Jameson Irish Mules (RMB45) flowing at those prices until 8pm.

Fri, Sat & Sun Mar 15, 16 & 17, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Mar 16: Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern



Seisiún 上海 is a monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness. And this month they have move it to St Patrick's Day Weekend!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle. Head along for the craic agus ceol!

Sat Mar 16, from 5pm; Free Entry.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Mar 16 & 17: Boobs&Brains Quiz @ Cotton's

Join Quizmaster Scarlet for an unforgettable quiz and vibrant celebration of women's achievements, with a dash of game show excitement!

Boobs&Brains is a quiz like no other, showcasing local women-owned businesses in Shanghai, whilst raising awareness and funds for survivors of sexual and intimate abuse.

Head along on either March 16 (open to women and non-binary) or March 17 (open to everyone). Ticket includes one main meal, one drink and the quiz.

Proceeds from ticket sales and 100% of raffle will be donated to Inward/CCS’s Survivor Fund.

Boobs&Brains is known for rapid sell-outs — secure your spot now!



Sat & Sun Mar 16 & 17, 12-4pm; RMB150, includes one main & one drink.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Mar 19: Aaron Parks' Little Big X INNOUT



Introducing a dynamic fusion of jazz and electronic music elements, and the collaborative efforts of INNOUT, a duo comprising of An Yu and Xiao Jun committed to expanding their musical horizons through innovative compositions, alongside the highly acclaimed American jazz pianist and keyboardist, Aaron Parks, and his ensemble Little Big.

The performance promises an avant-garde blend of improvisational music seamlessly intertwining jazz and electronic influences. Enhanced by creatively curated multimedia visual effects, the stage will come alive to deliver a first-class artistic experience.

Tue Mar 19, 8pm; from RMB280.

VAS Livehouse, 3/F, 19 Wanhangdu Lu, by Changning Lu 万航渡后路19号3楼, 近长宁路.



