16 International Women's Day Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Women's Day Brunch by Grow with Lorraine @ Cafe Gray Deluxe

A Women's Day Brunch popup by Grow With Lorraine at Cafe Gray Deluxe in The Middle House, with a panel of speakers from 11am to 12 noon.

The panel discussion will be followed by casual brunch for people relax and enjoy. Guest can choose from two menus:

5-course guest menu by Lorraine herself that is inspired by different life experiences that have shaped her 'truest self,' as per the theme, priced at RMB428.

3-course menu from the classic Cafe Gray Deluxe brunch offerings, priced at RMB388

Scan the QR code to reserve your spot now:

Sat Mar 9, from 11am; RMB388-428.

Cafe Gray Deluxe, 3/F, The Middle House, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Wujiang Lu 石门一路366号上海镛舍三层, 近吴江路.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday March 6, 7 & 8

2 Free Drinks + DJ @ Azul SKL & Weave



Head on over to either Azul – Shankang Li or The Weave – with your girls and enjoy two free drinks when you have lunch or dinner. Plus, chilled music from DJ PAPA at Azul SKL.



Wed, Thu & Fri Mar 6, 7 & 8.

Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Azul Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu 吴兴路277号， 2楼.

Friday March 8

¥128 Free Flow + Live Music @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw's famous Friday night Sundowners meets International Women's Day – live accoustic guitar from Dave Stone and free flow from 6-9pm, starting from only RMB128 for the ladies.

Fri Mar 8, 6-9pm; RMB128-168.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

FREE Free Flow Margaritas @ El Santo



El Santo is marking International Women's Day with FREE free flow margaritas for the ladies for from 6-8pm – it's what the suffragettes would have wanted...

Fri Mar 8, 7pm; Free!

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Free Prosecco + Live Music @ Abbey Road



Celebrate International Women's Day at Abbey Road with a free prosecco for the ladies and live music from Wasted Years.

Fri Mar 8, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Dua Lipa & Katy Perry Live Dance Party @ The Pearl



Celebrate International Womens' Day with the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 8, 9.15pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

50% Off Desserts & Drinks @ Viva!



Viva! is honoring women with 50% off desserts and drinks all day on March 8.

Fri Mar 8, 12-10pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

BOGO Wine @ Tacolicious

Over at Tacolicious, International Women's Day is being marked with buy-one-get-one on wine by the glass or bottle for all the wonderful women.

Fri Mar 8, from 11am.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

50% Off on Bubbles @ Anokhi



At Anokhi, they're parlaying their Fizzy Fridays into International Women's Day, with 50% off on bubbles – and the first glass thrown in for free for good measure!



Fri Mar 8, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

1 Free Sparkling Wine @ Chez JOJO

Chez JOJO Fumin and Yongjia are offering a glass of sparkling offer to all ladies who come to the restasurant on March 8.

Fri Mar 8.

Chez JOJO Wine & Garden, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Friday & Saturday March 8 & 9

International Women's Day Set Menu @ MIYARAKU



Head along to MIYARAKU, the epitome of Japanese culinary excellence, as they honor and celebrate International Women's Day with a special event on the March 8 and 9.



Indulge in an exquisite dining experience specially crafted to elevate your senses and pay tribute to the phenomenal women in our lives.

Savor the artistry of the MIYARAKU chefs with a delectable special set menu available exclusively on March 8 and 9.

Priced at RMB1,380 per person, this culinary journey promises a symphony of flavors that reflect the elegance and strength of women around the world.



As the sun sets, MIYARAKU transforms into a haven of sophistication. Enjoy a delightful dinner featuring the International Women's Day set menu, now with an added touch of evening charm.

While the menu remains the same, a 10% service charge will be applied to ensure your dining experience is nothing short of exceptional.

READ MORE: Miyaraku – A Japanese Oasis in Shanghai's Hustle & Bustle

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, 11.30am-10pm; RMB1,380.

MIYARAKU, 920 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu, 长乐路920号, 近常熟路.

Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Who Roll the World? (Girls) @ RIINK



Celebrate the remarkable qualities of women on wheels this International Women's Day!

Head along to RIINK this weekend for an unforgettable evening filled with confidence, fearlessness, independence, and a free-spirited atmosphere.

Bring all your girlfriends, RIINK are offering a complimentary drink to all ladies in attendance.

Talented DJ will keep the floor rocking with a mix of hits from the biggest women artists, ranging from Madonna to Beyonce to Tay Tay.

Indulge in delicious food and drinks served at the bar to keep you energized throughout the night.

And for loyal followers, share your previous fun photo/video at RIINK on IG/RED, @riinkshanghai #rollergirlpower between now and Friday for a chance to win free skate vouchers.



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Neon Garden @ La Suite



Get your girlfriends together and dance the night away at La Suite! On Friday, women are celebrated with free entry all night and a surprise gift.

For everyone else it is free entry before 11pm, as well as complementary drinks and canapes, so make sure you arrive on time. It's RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday March 8, 9 & 10

¥58 Afternoon Tea Sets + Free Minigolf @ Lounge by Topgolf



To celebrate the ladies, Lounge by Topgolf are offering two-for-one afternoon tea sets, including a dessert and unlimited pours of coffee or tea, and free minigolf for two – all for just RMB58.

Fri, Sat & Sun Mar 8, 9 & 10, 2-5pm: RMB58.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Saturday & Sunday March 16 & 17

Boobs&Brains Quiz @ Cotton's

Join Quizmaster Scarlet for an unforgettable quiz and vibrant celebration of women's achievements, with a dash of game show excitement!

Boobs&Brains is a quiz like no other, showcasing local women-owned businesses in Shanghai, whilst raising awareness and funds for survivors of sexual and intimate abuse.

Head along on either March 16 (open to women and non-binary) or March 17 (open to everyone). Ticket includes one main meal, one drink and the quiz.

Proceeds from ticket sales and 100% of raffle will be donated to Inward/CCS’s Survivor Fund.

Boobs&Brains is known for rapid sell-outs —secure your spot now!



Fri & Sat Mar 16 & 17, 12-4pm; RMB150, includes one main & one drink.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: