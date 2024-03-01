  1. home
You Can Now Swipe Your Palm to Ride the Shanghai Metro

By Ned Kelly, March 1, 2024

We've looked into our crystal ball, and we've seen you having your palm read by the Shanghai Metro...

That's right – passengers riding the city's subway system can now swipe the palm of their hand to enter some stations.

It works through 'palm vein recognition,' an advanced biometric technology that uses a scanning device equipped with palm recognition technology to identify the user's unique palm vein pattern – allowing for secure, contactless, and cashless transactions.

Two metro stations in Shanghai have installed equipment on a trial basis for research and testing by project developers – Longyang Road Station on Metro Lines 2, 7, 16, and 18 and Xingzhong Road Station on Line 9.

Shanghai is not the first city in China to try out the handy system, either; similar machines have been put into use in some metro stations in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dalian.

Here's what they look like in Beijing: 

Authorities will evaluate the technology's follow-up feasibility after the trial finishes; only then will we find out if the ‘palm swipe’ will become a common part of commuter culture.  

[Cover image via Pixabay]

