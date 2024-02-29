22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Taste of Spring

With the arrival of spring, the culinary team at Celestial Court Chinese Restaurant in The St. Regis Beijing showcases the seasonal flavors and regional inspirations, offering a sensory experience of spring to luminaries. Seize the opportunity to embark on a culinary journey, indulging in the vibrant flavors of spring. The Celestial Court presents a carefully crafted spring menu, selecting the freshest seasonal ingredients and infusing them with the lively elements of spring.



From February 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6460 6688 ext.2460

Celestial Court Chinese Restaurant, The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

"High Five" Tap Takeover



"HIGH FIVE" TTO: EVIL TWIN BREWING Slowboat's FIRST-EVER "High Five" Tap Takeover starts this Friday, March 1st! Coming off the heels of our recent collaboration beer with Evil Twin Brewing, the inaugural tap takeover will showcase Slowboat's recent collaboration brew with Evil Twin Brewing as well as five Evil Twin beers imported for this occasion. Quantities are extremely limited and once they're gone, they're gone. WHAT IS SLOWBOAT'S HIGH FIVE With an impressive lineup of 45 taps, and in addition to Slowboat's award-winning beers, the Shichahai Taproom is the first of Slowboat taprooms designed for tap takeovers from local and international breweries. Each time, a curated list of beers will be tapped for a limited period. We intent to showcase some of the most popular and sought after breweries from around the globe to bring the joy of craft beer to the capital. Next installment of the series will see a renowned European brewery. Stay tuned for more details.

From March 1, 2024

Slowboat Brewing Shichahai Taproom, Building 2, Lotus Market Inner Commercial Street, No. 51 Di'anmen Street, Xicheng

Tims China Five-Year Anniversary



Tims China reached the significant milestone of its 5th anniversary in China. Concurrent with Tims China's celebrations, Tim Hortons, the globally renowned coffee brand, celebrates its 60th anniversary. Tims China has launched a line of "Double Anniversary" lattes to commemorate both remarkable milestones and double celebrations. This limited-edition series includes the "Double Pistachio Latte," the "Double Hazelnut Latte," the "Double Matcha Latte," and the "Double Latte." Also making a comeback are three classic doughnut varieties, bringing the warmth of early spring and a touch of sweetness to everyone.



Available from February 2024

Limited supplies across all Tim Hortons shops

Discover Berlin on a Plate



As the proud promoter of German gastronomy, Paulaner Bräuhaus Beijing is thrilled to announce a celebration of Berlin's diverse and vibrant food culture with our upcoming special menu, from March to April 2024. The head Chef of Paulaner Bräuhaus Beijing, Leon Naumann believes that Berlin's cuisine is a delightful fusion of diverse elements influenced by migratory culture. He creates a menu that features not only classic Berlin dishes but also iconic Berlin street food.



March 1 - 31, from 11.30am

For Reservations: +8610-6465 3388

Paulaner Bräuhaus, 1/F, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, No.50 Liangmaqiao Road, by Dongsanhuan Bei Road, Chaoyang

Beijing Celtics Mid-season Registration Party



The Beijing Celtic FC is a long-standing Football Club (since 2002), and Paddy O'Shea is one of their trusted sponsors. The Club is having its mid-season registration night this Saturday and is welcoming new players, regardless of your skills and physical condition. You will get to join a great group of lads, serious about their football but very serious about their social activities, too!



March 2, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6415 6389

Paddy O'Shea's, No.28 Dongzhimenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Last Cheese Fondue Craze at Zarah



From 7pm -10pm, Zarah's famous Cheese Fondue will be waiting for you, along with a three-hour free-flow "Fondue Craze" buffet to make your yummy dreams come true! Let's pamper ourselves for the last time with a crazy selection of all-you-can-eat appetizers, cold cuts, and various popular fondue dippers.



March 1, 7pm -10pm

For Reservations: +8610-8403 9807

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Music



Victor Bastidas Cycles

Victor Bastidas Cycles, a contemporary jazz quintet from Colombia, Cuba, and China, blends modern jazz with global rhythms. Rooted in Beijing, they use their diverse cultural backgrounds to create a unique musical experience, fostering collaboration and improvisation. Inspired by their travels and love for jazz, their upcoming album "Broken Language" promises to captivate audiences with its fusion of Latin, African, and classical influences. Join them as they celebrate the Year of the Dragon, interpreting language through music and jazz through the lens of the Chinese New Year.



February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Rmbandpark



"Age of Iron: Code of Betrayal", free admission and limited capacity, March 1, from 8pm.



March 1, from 8pm

Omni Space, Unit B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

Dana Landry



Experience the jazz quintet like never before as Dana Landry, Director of Jazz Studies and Professor of Music at the top 5 jazz program in North Colorado University, and Shawn Williams, Assistant Professor of Jazz Trumpet and Principal Trumpet of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, bring their expertise to China. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the fusion of American jazz mastery with the rich musical heritage of China.



March 1, from 9pm

DeFactto, DeFactto Culture, Ceramics 3rd Street, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Fruity Groove Pres



A night featuring world-class turntablists and legendary figures from the hip-hop scene. Prepare for an all-vinyl night filled with funk, soul, Afro, Latin, R&B, and hip-hop beats. With support from B.C.K, GAO GAO, TRIUS, and DARA, it's set to be an unforgettable experience. Plus, university students enjoy a 50% discount with a valid student ID. Tickets are RMB120 before 11pm and RMB160 after.



March 1, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18311080818

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

A Light in the Diamond



Asbo & Hz Tiger will hold their BlueNote Beijing Tour in March 2024. Listening to them with captivating melodies, enchanting vocals, and dynamic stage lighting is like being immersed in an endless dreamland, reluctant to wake up.



March 2, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

A Mansion X Black Mint Beijing Dual Showcase



A Mansion, a Beijing-based indie band, offers a unique blend of electronic, disco, grunge, and post-punk sounds, creating an eclectic auditory experience. Their performances are a testament to their experimental approach and dedication to pushing musical boundaries. On the other hand, Black Mint needs no introduction—a live rock band known for their simplicity yet profound impact on the soul.



March 2, from 8pm

For Reservations: +8610-6402 5080

MAO Livehouse Beijing, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

What the Folk Vol.16



We're returning to Ball House in Gulou for an unforgettable evening of music. With performances by Greg Monk, Kamau, James, Peter·O and the Hobos, and Back Seat Bingo, it's sure to be a night to remember. Plus, DJs will keep the party going late into the night. Don't miss drink specials and the exclusive 'What The Folk!?' merchandise. See you there!



March 2, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6407 4051

Ball House, No.40 Zhonglouwan, Gulou Avenue, (East of the Bell Tower), Xicheng

Giulia & Fabrizio Slow Motion



An electrifying night of Italian Dance Wave! Featuring renowned artists Fabrizio Mammarella and Giulia Gutterer from Slow Motion and Wrong Era, along with Leo Furioso. Prepare to be immersed in Italo, Dark Disco, EBM, and SynthWave music all the way from Italy. Don't miss out on the early bird ticket prices: RMB60 before 11pm and RMB90 after.



March 2, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18311080818

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Arts

Cultivating on the Earth

The exhibition features over a hundred sets of selected prints from its collection. The exhibition, divided into four sections—"Land, Plowing, Construction, Contemplation," showcases generations of artists' reflections, emotions, and creations about the land.



Until March 3, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang



From Paper to Paper



The exhibition will showcase nearly 600 selected A4 paper manuscript artworks created by Wu and Inga over the past 30 years.



Until April 7, 2024

Long March Space, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road

Historic Encounters - Interaction Between China and West Asia in History

Embark on a captivating journey through history as we bring together representative artifacts and images from 10 prominent archaeological and cultural institutions worldwide, showcasing a total of 266 exhibits. "Historic Encounters" delves into the intricate interactions and mutual influences between ancient Chinese and West Asian civilizations in technology, art, culture, and philosophy.



Until April 11, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

The Glory of the Ancient Persia



Situated in Western Asia, Iran stands as a venerable cradle of ancient civilization. Referred to as "Anxi" during the Western Han period in Chinese historical records, it later became known as "Bosi" during the Southern and Northern Dynasties. This exhibition invites you to explore the enduring legacy of Iran, uncovering the richness of its history and cultural heritage.



Until April 11, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

Lifestyle

Meatless March

"Meatless March" returns with renewed enthusiasm, encouraging individuals worldwide to embrace a vegan or vegetarian diet for the entire month. Organized by Vegans of Beijing and Modern Vegan, this annual event aims to promote environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and personal health by reducing meat, dairy, and egg consumption. Participants in Meatless March are challenged to set personal goals to follow a vegan or vegetarian diet throughout March. Jennifer Morgenthaler from Vegans of Beijing and Alex Ogden from Modern Vegan will provide daily recipes and resources to support participants on their meatless journey. Additionally, Meatless March will include meet-ups, activities, weekly raffles, and mini-challenges in participating cities. Join the movement and make a positive impact this March!



March 1 - 31, 2024

To Participate: via WeChat alex-veganinchina

Extreme ownership with Stephen McGown



Embark on a captivating journey with Stephen McGown, an extraordinary individual and the longest-held surviving Al Qaeda hostage globally. Stephen's incredible story will inspire and motivate, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable challenges. Don't miss this opportunity to hear Stephen McGown's extraordinary journey as well as those from local Beijing entrepreneurs. Gain insights that will stay with you long after the event. Secure your spot now for a night of inspiration, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.



Price: Standard, RMB198

March 20, 3pm - 6pm

To Register: via WeChat D3COUTO or https://yoopay.cn/event/86088998

JinShang Yuan Indoor Garden

Avisha Space New Year Special Deals

The New Year has arrived, and to help you greet the Year of the Dragon in the best possible spirit and set a positive tone for the coming year, Avisha Space is offering these special deals. As Avisha offers a wide range of wellness classes, these deals incentivise you to explore all of them and find out which ones are right for you.



Until March 2, 2024

To Know More: via WeChat AvishaSpace

Avisha Space, 3-308, Bld.3, Shoukai Bojun, No.8 Xindong Road, Chaoyang

HeyRunning Weekend Activities



Join HeyRunning for a weekend of fitness and fun in Beijing! HeyRunning, founded in early 2011, aims to bring together Beijing's international and Chinese running communities. Join in for a great way to improve your running, get fit, and have fun with like-minded individuals!

HeyRunning LSD Run (~15km)

March 2, 9.25am

Meet at Me&Me Café

HeySunday Session

March 3, 9.25am

Meet at Moka Bros Solana

To Register: via WeChat HeyRunningBeijing

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: