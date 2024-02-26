Join CSL Champions Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Group

Last year Shanghai Port FC won the 2023 Chinese Super League Championship before their fanatic supporters in the Curva Nord of Pudong Football Stadium.





Shanghai Port’s sexy new 33,765 capacity Pudong Football Stadium in Jinqiao

The most foreign-friendly supporters’ group, the Bats invites football fans of all nations to join them in the north stand behind the goal as the Red Eagles defend their crown for the 2024 CSL season, which kicks off this Friday, March 1.



The Curva Nord of Pudong Football Stadium





Curva Nord fans unfurl an eagle tifo

The Bats supporters group just celebrated their 10 year anniversary, and has around 1,000 loyal supporters who take up the central position of Pudong Football Stadium's north stand.





Shanghai Port’s Brazilian superstar Oscar

With Brazilian superstar and Port captain Oscar playing the last year of his contract, along with his countrymen Gustavo and Matheus Jussa, Argentinian ace Vargas, and China national team stand outs forward Wu Lei (Player of the Year 2023) and goalkeeper Yan Jun Ling, the team will be a favorite to be crowned champions again this year.

Especially with new Australian coach Kevin Muscat helming on the sidelines.



Shanghai Port’s new manager Kevin Muscat

How to Join the Bats?

Playing in their magnificent new 33,765 capacity football stadium, last season it was difficult to get tickets on a game-by-game basis, so the easiest way is to secure a season ticket.

Season ticket holders will get access to all 15 CSL home games, Asian Champions’ League group stage home games, all CFA Cup home games, as well as free tickets to CSL away games outside of Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

To stand with the Bats you need to be a season ticket holder. Paper tickets have gone the way of the videotape and the fax machine, so single game tickets on the website sell out in hours.



Bats fans celebrate winning the 2023 Chinese Super League Championship



Raucous celebrations after winning the 2023 Championship

The coveted season tickets are priced at RMB1,300 for adults and RMB800 for students with ID. Adult ticket holders can take one child under 6 years old for free.

In the meantime, you can pay a RMB200 deposit to secure your season ticket now. Season tickets are linked to your ID and are non-transferable.

Even if you miss a few fixtures across the season, it is well worth it if only for the traditional home and away derby matches with bitter cross-town rivals Shanghai Shenhua, not to mention the Champions’ League group stage that will likely see Shanghai Port play against teams from Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

The season starts with a bang when Port take on Wuhan Three Towns at Pudong Football Stadium this Friday at 8pm.



Sven and Michael singing their hearts out for the lads

Shanghai Port Bat Fans Club International Supporters section is represented by Sven and Michael, you can contact them at 13636304961@163.com, or by scanning the QR code below, and you’ll be put in touch with the supporter’s club admin.

No time to waste, get on board with Shanghai’s Red team!

[All images courtesy of the Bats Supporters Club]