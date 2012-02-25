The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

We’re more than 12 months removed from green codes and closed borders, and it seems as though Shenzhen’s bar and restaurant scene is recovering at an encouraging rate; with a combination of eased trauma, free travel, and an influx of fresh faces, business owners are rediscovering the spring in their step.



One of the industry figures spearheading that resurgence is Neto Trevino – the man behind Tequila Coyote's, the 2023 That's GBA Food and Drink Awards New Restaurant of the Year and Mexican Restaurant of the Year.

READ MORE: Who Won What at 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

And if last month’s Peruvian kitchen takeover with Chef Abel Ortiz of ChullsChick (Hong Kong’s top ranked Peruvian restaurant) is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of a ride at Tequila Coyote's in 2024…







Their concept is simple: collaboration with cool people.

And with the border well and truly open, we have access in abundance to opportunities that haven’t been available for almost half a decade. This time around, said 'cool person' is the head chef and owner of Hong Kong’s La Paloma, Alex Fargas!

Chef Fargas trained at the prestigious, Michelin-starred Hofmann Hospitality School in Barcelona before continuing his journey at the two Michelin-starred La Alqueria in Sevilla.



Now, you can find him showcasing his innovative approach to traditional Spanish cuisine in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. But come February 25, he’ll be right here in Shenzhen!

This weekend, Chef Fargas will make the short trip over to Shekou’s SeaWorld, as he teams up with Neto to bring you a La Paloma x Tequila Coyote’s Spanish Mexican fusion bottomless brunch, a one-off event that promises an “unexpected merge of Mexican warmth with the sophisticated tastes of Spain.”

We’d encourage booking early to avoid disappointment – especially considering the 120 pax sell-out last month.

For bookings or any enquiries, contact netotrevino on WeChat.

Sun Feb 25, 12-3pm; RMB398 with alcoholic drinks, RMB298 with soft drinks, RMB198 children.

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Unit B05 SeaWorld, Haishangshijie Ship Square, Nanshan District 望海路海上世界船后广场B05铺

[All images courtesy of La Paloma]

