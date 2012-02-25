  1. home
  2. Articles

The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

By Joseph McCarty, February 21, 2024

0 0

We’re more than 12 months removed from green codes and closed borders, and it seems as though Shenzhen’s bar and restaurant scene is recovering at an encouraging rate; with a combination of eased trauma, free travel, and an influx of fresh faces, business owners are rediscovering the spring in their step.

One of the industry figures spearheading that resurgence is Neto Trevino – the man behind Tequila Coyote's, the 2023 That's GBA Food and Drink Awards New Restaurant of the Year and Mexican Restaurant of the Year.

READ MORE: Who Won What at 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

And if last month’s Peruvian kitchen takeover with Chef Abel Ortiz of ChullsChick (Hong Kong’s top ranked Peruvian restaurant) is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of a ride at Tequila Coyote's in 2024…

Weixin-Image_20240221142908.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240221142904.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240221142857.jpg

Their concept is simple: collaboration with cool people. 

And with the border well and truly open, we have access in abundance to opportunities that haven’t been available for almost half a decade. This time around, said 'cool person' is the head chef and owner of Hong Kong’s La Paloma, Alex Fargas!

Weixin-Image_20240221142854.jpg

Chef Fargas trained at the prestigious, Michelin-starred Hofmann Hospitality School in Barcelona before continuing his journey at the two Michelin-starred La Alqueria in Sevilla.

Now, you can find him showcasing his innovative approach to traditional Spanish cuisine in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. But come February 25, he’ll be right here in Shenzhen!

This weekend, Chef Fargas will make the short trip over to Shekou’s SeaWorld, as he teams up with Neto to bring you a La Paloma x Tequila Coyote’s Spanish Mexican fusion bottomless brunch, a one-off event that promises an “unexpected merge of Mexican warmth with the sophisticated tastes of Spain.” 

Weixin-Image_20240221142848.jpg

We’d encourage booking early to avoid disappointment – especially considering the 120 pax sell-out last month. 

For bookings or any enquiries, contact netotrevino on WeChat.

Sun Feb 25, 12-3pm; RMB398 with alcoholic drinks, RMB298 with soft drinks, RMB198 children.

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Unit B05 SeaWorld, Haishangshijie Ship Square, Nanshan District 望海路海上世界船后广场B05铺

[All images courtesy of La Paloma]

more news

13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Treat yo' good self!

13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Treat yo' good self!

Treat All Your Senses at Jade on 36 Weekend Jazz Brunch

Treat All Your Senses at Jade on 36 Weekend Jazz Brunch

The view! The food! The jazz!

CIEP 2023 Taking Place This Weekend in Shenzhen

The 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals is set to take place on April 15-16 in Shenzhen

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

A not-to-be-missed W Does Brunch @ The Kitchen Table!

Unbeatable Brunch at Bellagio's LAGO by Julian Serrano

The terrace is where you want to brunch.

Here's Why Mass Testing is Taking Place Across Shanghai

Normal life no more.

Forget the Huawei Scandal, Chinese Brands are Taking Over the Globe

When you think of China, what brands come to mind?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Thousands Stranded in Hainan After CNY Travel Rush

Spring Festival Spending Up Nearly 50%

Shanghai F&B Social at The Pearl This Monday

Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Messi Finally Addresses 'Hong Kong Incident'

Messi Finally Addresses 'Hong Kong Incident'

Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

The New Bottomless Brunch Taking Shenzhen by Storm

Want to Change Your Life? F45 Challenge Starts Monday!

Want to Change Your Life? F45 Challenge Starts Monday!

25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives