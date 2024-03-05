  1. home
  2. Articles

We Tried These Sushi Tacos... and So Should You (Maybe)

By Sophie Steiner, March 5, 2024

0 0

Dianping wanghong spot Jin Yan Shitang (金焰食堂) started in the mall across from Tianzifang, a place that’s less about the sushi and more about the sushi tacos (known as temacos to those in the know).

Convinced that these were more hype than heft, we took on the challenge by ordering up not one, not two, not three, but four of the six temaco flavor options, each coming in roughly the weight of an actual Mexican taco – with all the fixings, of course. 

DSC09885.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Just one bite proved us wrong – all doubts diminished.

These may be a somewhat 'bastardized' approach to sushi, but culinary rules are meant to be broken in the name of scrumptiousness. 

DSC09882.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A fried outer seaweed shell is coated in a lace-like tempura to hold its contoured shape, thus ensuring the overall structural integrity of each temaco.

Next, a pressed layer of Japanese sticky rice is topped with matchsticks of fresh cucumber and a drizzle of spicy mayo.

Finally, the seafood toppings are added, of which we suggest the Colorful Sushi Taco (RMB29.90) – a mix of cubed raw salmon and yellowtail, sprinkled with beads of fish roe. 

DSC09893.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A close second is the pure Salmon Sashimi Taco (RMB29.90) followed by a third-place tie for the Scallop and Shrimp Taco (RMB31.90) and the caramelized Eel Taco (RMB29.90).

That said, even the bronze deserves a medal – the curious amalgamation of tacos and sushi get the Frankenstein stamp of approval for being simultaneously absurd and divine.

Disclaimer

After visiting the Moho Mall shop on Jiangning Lu a few months later, we had a contrasting experience – the more positive being at the original Tianzifang storefront, the more sauce-smothered, not-so-fresh sushi tacos at Moho Mall. 

Shanghai now boasts 11 Jin Yan Shitang locations, and after our Moho Mall second stopover slip-up, we have yet to venture to the rest. So proceed with caution and note that there is some inconsistency in quality across locations.

There are currently 11 locations of Jin Yan Shitang around Shanghai – you can find the nearest location to you on Dianping.

READ MORE: Where (and Where Not) to Eat Value Sushi in Shanghai

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

sushi Japanese Food

more news

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Get hyped, folks, because the ultimate foodie fiesta is back in town!

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Feed your head.

Nominations Now Open for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Nominations Now Open for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year!

Who Won What at 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

At the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)!

Get Your Tickets for the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

We are very excited to announce that this year's ceremony will take place in Guangzhou on January 30!

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2023

Which restaurants, bars and personalities were crowned?

That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards │ Tickets on Sale Now!

Our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year!

Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Get Ready to Sparkle! Voting Unleashed for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

We Tried These Sushi Tacos... and So Should You (Maybe)

We Tried These Sushi Tacos... and So Should You (Maybe)

You Can Now Use AlipayHK for Public Transport in Guangzhou

You Can Now Use AlipayHK for Public Transport in Guangzhou

Travel Gossip: China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Georgia

Travel Gossip: China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Georgia

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Debuts 'Ripples of Spring' with Baccarat

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Debuts 'Ripples of Spring' with Baccarat

20 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Guangzhou

20 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives