16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shanghai

Friday

CNY Week Special Quiz @ El Santo



A CNY Week Special Quiz at El Santo. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is 'Taco Tuesday' (on a Friday!) with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm. These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Fri Feb 16, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Feb 16, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday



Shanghai Blossom @ La Suite







Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of celebration at La Suite!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Feb 16 & 17, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

90s Alt-Rock Concert @ The Pearl



A night of 90s alt-rock from The Pearl’s Red Star Band, featuring the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Oasis, Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 17, 8.30pm RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Sunday



UFC298 @ Cages



End Spring Festival with a bang with UFC298 at either Cages venue, including featherweight title bout Volkanovski vs Topuria.

Sun Feb 18.

From 9am at...

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

From 10am at...

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Samba Funk @ La Suite



Join La Suite for a Brazilian Samba Funk Party! Immerse yourself in the lively beats of Brazil with vibrant Samba and Funk rhythms. Expect pulsating performances, vibrant music, and the spirit of Rio de Janeiro.

Grab your dancing shoes for a night of pure joy and celebration!

Sun Feb 18, 9pm-Late; Free Entry.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Monday

F&B Social @ The Pearl



The Pearl would like to invite all of Shanghai’s F&B Industry to a night of live music starring their award winning Red Stars band.



Realizing most F&B peeps don’t get a chance to see any of their shows (as they are always working on weekends), The Pearl want to invite all you hard working superstars to enjoy a show and see why it has been That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards Live Music Venue of the Year for five straight years.

The Pearl is also very excited to have Hai Seas sponsoring the event… so head on over and start the Year of the Dragon rocking!

Mon Feb 19, Doors 7pm, Concert 9pm; Free entry for all those in the F&B industry.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Bachamia Dance Night @ Zapfler



A night of salsa down at Found 158, with classes followed by a big ol' dance party.

Mon Feb 19, 8.30pm-Late; Free.

Zapfler, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tuesday



We Love Sports Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Sports Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Feb 20, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ongoing



Brunch @ The Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw is back open after the break and serving brunch ever day until Sunday.

Thu-Sun Feb 15-18, 11am-Late.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

CNY Lucky Roll! @ RIINK



Lucky Roll!

Prepare to celebrate the arrival of spring in style at RIINK! Their all-day bar and kitchen is ready to serve you throughout the CNY holiday.

Head on over for a delightful day filled with joy, laughter, and good vibes and to dance like dragons, and roll in abundant luck and fortune for you and your loved ones.

And guess what? If you're born in the year of the Dragon – 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976 (ID required) – you're in for a treat! Simply show the above flyer to enjoy a free skate session with any purchase.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to create lasting memories. Happy Lunar New Year!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Daily, 11am-1am; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Dragon Market @ Bund Finance Center (BFC)

Bund Finance Center (BFC) on the Bund has blended traditional Chinese culture and a trendy atmosphere, launching the 'LONGTIME, Where There's a Dragon, There's Spirit' fantasy realm.

A giant golden-red divine dragon marks the beginning of an exciting dragon-seeking journey. The Bund's Maple Path Dragon Market is filled with continuous blessings, and Yu Garden is lit up with ancient and modern landscapes.

Various festive events are taking place, as well as a live band, bringing vibrant vitality to the Year of the Dragon's Chinese New Year celebration, with games and challenges marking the lively New Year atmosphere.

Daily, 10am-10pm.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Spring Festival Afternoon Tea @ The Harrods Tea Rooms



The Harrods Tea Rooms takes inspiration from Chinese red and the Year of the Dragon to bring you a Chinese New Year afternoon tea.

Enjoy a special selection of amuse bouche, sandwiches, and freshly baked scones, along with an array of delightful desserts.



Harrods has been welcoming guests to enjoy its afternoon tea since 1911. Over the years, every detail has been meticulously perfected to give guests the ultimate afternoon tea experience.

The Harrods Tea Rooms in Shanghai has been beautifully designed, centered on a striking art deco theme with vibrant textures and quirky design features, all creating the perfect backdrop to capture special moments with family and friends.



Until Feb 24; RMB1,188+ set for 2 including 2 glasses of Harrods Premier Cru Brut Champagne.

The Harrods Tea Rooms , 420 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Er Lu 地址 威海路420号，近石门二路.

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea Set @ AURA Lounge and Jazz Bar

AURA Lounge and Jazz Bar invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a selection of exquisitely crafted tea delicacies, amidst the enchanting interplay of fine aromas and stunning views.

Feb 9-18, 2-5pm; from RMB798+/set for two persons.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Chinese New Year Festive Semi-Buffet Brunch @ Scena di Angelo Italian Restaurant

Scena di Angelo Italian Restaurant introduces a special semi-buffet brunch menu for the Year of the Dragon, featuring a selection of Mediterranean seafood and authentic meat dishes, complete with a soft drink or juice and a cup of tea or coffee.

Guests are invited to enjoy bespoke Italian cuisine with family and friends for the Chinese New Year.

Feb 10-17, 12.10-3pm; RMB588+ per person, including one soft drink or juice, plus one coffee or tea.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Flair Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea @ Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Flair, the iconic Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, invites guests to ascend above the clouds for an afternoon of breathtaking views over the Huangpu River, creating joyous memories for the New Year.

The Spring Festival afternoon tea experience features a selection of chef-recommended Asian delicacies, crafted with premium ingredients and Southeast Asian tropical sauces, ensuring a gastronomic journey to remember.

Feb 10-17, 2.30-5.30pm; RMB688+/set for two persons.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

