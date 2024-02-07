Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Shenzhen

On February 1, 2024, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils the opening of Le Méridien Shenzhen Bao’an in the core area of Qianhai Bay of Shenzhen. Making the brand debut to Shenzhen.

“We are excited to introduce Le Méridien to Shenzhen and bring the brand’s European essence of savouring the good life to discerning travelers and locals,” said Minnie Xu, Area Vice President, South China, Marriott International, “The opening of the new hotel will increase the group's hotel portfolio in Shenzhen to 21, belonging to 14 diverse brands. This further enriches and expands the group's layout in the Greater Bay Area. We have high expectations for the tourism market in the Greater Bay Area and hope to introduce more new brands and experiences to this market, bringing guests an unrivaled experience. ”

Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao’an is primarily located at the heart of Bao’an district and is nearby the Bay Glory Ferris Wheel, Bay Opera of Shenzhen, and Tencent Dachan Penguin Bay which is under construction, as well as shopping and entertainment venues such as Maxland Mall and Uniwalk Shopping Mall, making the rest of the city easily accessible from the hotel. The new hotel is 13 kilometer from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and 24 kilometers from Shenzhen North Railway Station, other cities in the Greater Bay Area and major cities in China are easily accessible.

Mid-Century Modern Design

Designed by CCD, Le Méridien Shenzhen Bao’an’s interior design pays homage to the fusion of French modern elegance and Lingnan culture. Step into the lobby, guests are greeted by the Arrival Art - a copper casting reflects the streamline flows of flying plane. The floor is adorned with a French herringbone pattern, complemented by classical floor screens that represent Lingnan culture, creating a vibrant and bright atmosphere with a touch of French flair.

Le Meridien Shenzhen Bao’an features 332 guestrooms and 21 suites, guest room design takes cue from Lingnan Culture with a “French Modern” twist. Interpreting traditional Lingnan culture into a contemporary atmosphere that combines linearity and spatiality, providing a living art experience and tranquil chic ambience. All 353 guestrooms feature the brand’s signature room scent, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, signature Le Méridien beds, 55-inch ﬂat-panel TV, a deep soaking bathtub and rejuvenating shower, and a dedicated working desk designed for the creative-minded traveller.

Serving as a focal point of the hotel’s public spaces, the Le Méridien Hub™ is a gathering place and modern reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby, serving custom-brewed, barista-crafted coffee beverages paired with Éclair during the day and sparkling cocktails, imported rosé wines infused sorbet in the evening at the signature Latitude 22. Latest Recipe, a buffet style all day dining venue, specializes in seasonally inspired, regional and international aperitivi and fare including its signature Baked Lobster with French Butter, Double-boiled Whole Coconut and Super Soufflé with Citrus Flavor. Le Scoop serves the brand’s signature handcrafted gelato and sorbet cream programme.

Creative Meetings & Events

The hotel offers over 2,000 square meters of meeting and function spaces, including 1,080 square meters Grand Ballroom, with spacious foyer and can be easily divided into 3 meeting rooms, 425 square meters Qianhai Bay Ballroom featuring natural light, and 2 meeting rooms. All meeting and function spaces feature high-speed Internet access, and the latest audio and video equipment and are crafted for conferences, planning workshops, executive boardroom meetings, social functions, and weddings.

Additional amenities and services include a well-equipped fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. For those on family vacation, Le Méridien Shenzhen Bao’an features the Le Méridien Family programme encourages young guests to join in active local discovery.

“We are excited to unveil the opening of Le Meridien Shenzhen Bao’an, the most glamourous new hotel and invite guests to savour the good life through immersive art, elevated dining, and our showpiece outdoor pool,” said Nicholas Tse, General Manager, Le Méridien Shenzhen Bao’an.

About Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960’s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 115 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien’s engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style.

Le Méridien Shenzhen Bao’an

No. 1159 Xingye Road, Bao'an

For Reservations: +86755-2348 6666