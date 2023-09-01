Register Now for the 32nd East China Fair

The 32nd East China Fair will be held in Shanghai New International Expo Centre from March 1-4, 2024.

The 126,500-square-meter exhibition will provide over 5,800 standard booths for about 4,000 exhibitors taking part in four professional exhibitions and two professional exhibitions areas, featuring Garments, Textiles, Home Products, Gifts, and Overseas Products and Cross-border E-commerce.

Overseas exhibitors will come from Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Lithuania, Czech Republic, South Africa, and more.

The 32nd East China Fair Details

Location: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), 2345 Longyang Lu, Pudong, Shanghai, China (Hall E1-E6, W1-W5)

Dates: March 1-4, 2014

Time: 9am-5pm

Fair Layout:

Fair Highlights

This is the largest regional trade fair in East China with the most traders, a great variety of exhibits and the most onsite deals.

This B2B trade fair focuses on Light Industry, Garment Textile, and Cross-border E-commerce.

The average annual transaction worth has exceeded $2.28 billion in the past five years.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

This fair is co-sponsored by nine local commerce departments of East China.

There will be four professional exhibitions – Garments, Textiles, Home Products, and Gifts – as well as two professional exhibitions area – Overseas Products and Cross-border E-commerce.





Visitor's Profile

Clothing and garment fabric; accessories and home; textiles, bedding and carpet; tapestry; textile raw material; auxiliary material; sports, travel and leisure products; home decors and gifts/tableware; kitchenware and bathroom Products; consumer goods; home appliance and electronic products

Overseas Buyer Pre-registration

Pre-registration Time: September 1, 2023- March 1, 2024

Contact:

Official Website: www.ecf.org.cn

Email: info@ecf.org.cn

Phone: 021-6353 9968

