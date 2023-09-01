  1. home
  2. Articles

Register Now for the 32nd East China Fair

By Sponsored, February 6, 2024

0 0

The 32nd East China Fair will be held in Shanghai New International Expo Centre from March 1-4, 2024.

The 126,500-square-meter exhibition will provide over 5,800 standard booths for about 4,000 exhibitors taking part in four professional exhibitions and two professional exhibitions areas, featuring Garments, Textiles, Home Products, Gifts, and Overseas Products and Cross-border E-commerce.

1.jpg

d6fc9c4c8dca3e641e14451ad2ae744.jpg

Overseas exhibitors will come from Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Lithuania, Czech Republic, South Africa, and more.

The 32nd East China Fair Details

Location: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), 2345 Longyang Lu, Pudong, Shanghai, China (Hall E1-E6, W1-W5)
Dates: March 1-4, 2014
Time: 9am-5pm
Fair Layout:

.jpg

Fair Highlights

.png

3.jpg

  • This is the largest regional trade fair in East China with the most traders, a great variety of exhibits and the most onsite deals.

  • This B2B trade fair focuses on Light Industry, Garment Textile, and Cross-border E-commerce.

  • The average annual transaction worth has exceeded $2.28 billion in the past five years.

  • The event is supported by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

  • This fair is co-sponsored by nine local commerce departments of East China.

  • There will be four professional exhibitions – Garments, Textiles, Home Products, and Gifts – as well as two professional exhibitions area – Overseas Products and Cross-border E-commerce.

pic.jpg

Visitor's Profile

Clothing and garment fabric; accessories and home; textiles, bedding and carpet; tapestry; textile raw material; auxiliary material; sports, travel and leisure products; home decors and gifts/tableware; kitchenware and bathroom Products; consumer goods; home appliance and electronic products

To register as an overseas buyer, click here.

Overseas Buyer Pre-registration

.png

Pre-registration Time: September 1, 2023- March 1, 2024 

Contact: 

  • Official Website: www.ecf.org.cn

  • Email: info@ecf.org.cn

  • Phone: 021-6353 9968

[All images courtesy of The 32nd East China Fair]

more news

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Register Their Residence Online

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Register Their Residence Online

That's right... no more trips to the police station.

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Electronic bike registration and number plates are now compulsory in many cities in Guangdong.

Foreigners in Suzhou Can Now Register Their Residence Online

Foreigners in Suzhou Can Now Register Their Residence Online

Foreigners in the city can now register their residence using the Public Security Bureau's official WeChat page.

Register for the SCIS Open House 2021

The open house is the perfect opportunity to discover what life is like as a student at SCIS.

Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Improving Women's Health: Developments, Challenges and Opportunities.

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

Failure to do register your health status could result in refusal of service.

Unhappy in Your Marriage? You Can Now Register to Get Divorced on WeChat

Seriously, what can't you do on WeChat?

You Now Have to Register Your Drone in China, Here's How

New regulations now require you to register your drone in China. Here's how to get started.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Stunning Images Capture China's Colorful CNY Traditions

How do Chinese People Celebrate CNY at Home?

Your Day-by-Day Guide to the Spring Festival Calendar

Cristiano Ronaldo's China Tour Hits a Snag

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Dragon

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

33 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion

33 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion

20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

Register Now for the 32nd East China Fair

Register Now for the 32nd East China Fair

22 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Beijing

22 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Beijing

Stunning Images Capture China's Colorful CNY Traditions

Stunning Images Capture China's Colorful CNY Traditions

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives