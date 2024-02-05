  1. home
  2. Articles

Hong Kong Goes Into Meltdown as Messi Misses Match

By Ned Kelly, February 5, 2024

0 0

Inter Miami’s much-hyped match at Hong Kong Stadium turned from dream to nightmare for excited fans – many of whom had shelled out large sums of money for a ticket – after FIFA World Cup 2022 winning captain Lionel Messi, the contest's star attraction, spent the evening on the substitute bench.

Weixin-Image_20240205144541.jpg
A comedy meme made by a fan who saw the funny side.

Those who have watched new Netflix documentary Beckham will know that Inter Miami are owned by former England Captain David Beckham, but not even Golden Balls could calm the crowd – his golden reputation in tatters as boos rained down from the stands at the final whistle.

Weixin-Image_20240205152533.jpg
More Messi debacle meme action.

A humbled Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino was forced to spend his post-match press duties begging the people of Hong Kong for forgiveness over both Messi and Luis Suarez's failure to make it onto the field of play, explaining that it was "the decision of the medical team" earlier in the day.

Questions have been raised over precisely when Messi was ruled out through injury, and why no advance announcement was made, with people in the stadium chanting for refunds during the postmatch presentations.

The decision to postpone Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's recent China tour last month under similar circumstances – and immediately offer refunds – suddenly seems a very wise move indeed.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's China Tour Hits a Snag

Only established in 2018, this was Inter Miami's very first visit to Hong Kong. If first impressions count, then own goal doesn't come close to covering it – with one young fan's reaction going viral for perfectly summing up the frustrations of an entire city...

On a brighter note, Messi is remembered fondly on the mainland. You might remember that World Champions Argentina played Australia in a friendly international in Beijing back in June.

Messi scored in that game, but that wasn't what made the headlines. No, they were dominated by the act of one young fan, who audaciously invaded the pitch – and expertly evaded security – to hug his hero.

READ MORE: Kid Invades Pitch to Hug Messi, Becomes Instant Legend

Weixin-Image_20230616150015.jpg
Image via Weibo/@界外编辑部

Weixin-Image_20230616150019.jpg
Image via Weibo/@界外编辑部

Watch a video of the incident below:

Sadly, the young pitch-invader didn't get off scot-free. Those joyless fellows at the Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau (PSB) arrested him and put him in administrative detention.

READ MORE: The Messi Hugging Pitch Invader? He Finally Got Arrested...

He was also issued with a 12-month ban on attending similar sporting events – so the good news for him is he will have been forced to miss the Hong Kong debacle.

[Cover image via Inter Miami]

more news

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

More Hong Kong residents are enjoying the culinary and shopping delights of Shenzhen!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

17 Amazing Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

Zhanjiang Introduces Direct High-Speed Rail Link to Hong Kong

Five cities in Guangdong introduces their inaugural high-speed rail link directly to Hong Kong.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

PHOTOS: The Great Sphinx of China

China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Thailand & Singapore

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

Ride-Hailing Apps Banned from Pudong Airport Pickups

Cristiano Ronaldo's China Tour Hits a Snag

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

31 Amazing Art Shows This February in Shenzhen

31 Amazing Art Shows This February in Shenzhen

Hong Kong Goes Into Meltdown as Messi Misses Match

Hong Kong Goes Into Meltdown as Messi Misses Match

20 Amazing Art Shows This February in Guangzhou

20 Amazing Art Shows This February in Guangzhou

Year of the Rabbit Recap: New Shanghai F&B – Part 1

Year of the Rabbit Recap: New Shanghai F&B – Part 1

Year of the Rabbit Recap: New Shanghai F&B – Part 2

Year of the Rabbit Recap: New Shanghai F&B – Part 2

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives