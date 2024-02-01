31 Amazing Art Shows This February in Beijing

Grew with the Sun – Living the Life

Explore the beauty and yearning of nature through the lens of artist Han Wei's vibrant murals at BEI Zhaolong Hotel. In the series "Grew with the Sun," Han Wei captures the essence of Yunnan's diverse ethnic groups, seamlessly blending local elements in colorful murals. Embark on a visual journey that goes beyond normality, celebrating the richness of life. At BEI Zhaolong Hotel, immerse yourself not only in the stunning mural artworks but also in a deeper understanding of Yunnan's ethnic diversity and minorities.



Open in February 2024

BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt, No.2, Gong Ti Road, Chaoyang

Alexander's Dream

In ancient Alexandria, Alexander the Great's legacy shaped a cultural epoch of "Hellenization." The city thrived as a hub of art and intellect, blending Greek ideals with diverse influences. However, as entertainment overshadowed dignity, it mirrored a modern struggle against spectacle. This exhibition explores this dichotomy through contemporary art.



Until February 16, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Touching Touched



The current exhibition at UCCA Sandou Gallery, "Wang Ninghui: Tangible Encounters," marks the most comprehensive institutional solo exhibition to date for artist Wang Ninghui. It systematically showcases her sculptures, videos, and photography from the past decade, while also unveiling a brand-new sculpture series commissioned by UCCA. The exhibition runs until February 18, 2024.



Until February 18, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, No.798 Art District 4 Jiuxianqiao Lu Chaoyang

WORLD

Experience the "WORLD" exhibition by David von Bahr at SIMULACRA!



Until February 18, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

HdM Gallery 15 Years Anniversary Exhibition

HdM Gallery Beijing is open to the public now with exhibition "15 Years Anniversary Exhibition". Welcome to come and enjoy the show.



Until February 24, 2024

HdM Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Not Falling into Dust

The exhibiting artists merge magical realism with contemporary reinterpretations of mythological narratives. Some focus on societal and cultural landscapes, vividly reconstructing utopian realms beyond reach. Others delve into introspective self-analysis, reflecting individual and collective anxieties.



Until February 24, 2024

Polar Bear Gallery, D06 1st Street, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The 4th NATIONAL OPEN CALL for Art and Calligraphy Works by Children



With a total of 155 outstanding children's artworks showcased, including 105 paintings and 50 calligraphy pieces, spanning ages 4-13, the exhibition aims to promote balanced and widespread art education, nurturing artistic values among society, schools, and families.



Until February 25, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Joey Holder Cryptid



For the third edition of X Virtual Incubator commission programme, titled "Cryptid," artist Joey Holder explores the limitations of Western scientific taxonomy through the lens of cryptozoology and research on plankton.



Until February 25, 2024

X Museum, No.53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang

Barin



Born and raised in Viareggio, the talented painter from VIAREG-GI0 dedicates himself to solving painting problems with simplicity. He follows Matisse's style and philosophy, liberating himself from geometric perspectives with delightful colors and a childlike perspective on the world. Active in the 18th-century Parisian court, he creates mesmerizing visual effects that captivate the beholder.



Until February 25, 2024

IOMA Culture Art Center, No.D-01, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Spirit of Ceramics



The purpose of the exhibition is to carry forward the "spirit of ceramics", enhance the sense of national cultural identity and firm cultural self-confidence, display the latest creative achievements in the field of ceramic art from all over the world in China, share the creative experience and case studies of outstanding artists, strengthen academic exchanges, and promote the development of ceramic culture, art, industry and ceramic education, expand the way of talent cultivation, and stimulate the vitality of innovation.



Until February 25, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Pigcasso's Palette: A Swirl of Colors in South African Art



Explore the extraordinary world of Pigcasso, South Africa's renowned "animal artist." This unique art exhibition unveils Pigcasso's vibrant transformation from the monotony of a slaughterhouse to global fame as one of the world's leading animal artists. Through her vivid and joyful creations, Pigcasso injects color, happiness, and hope into the canvas of life.



Until February 25, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Alex Gardner Good Luck



X Museum is delighted to present American artist Alex Gardner's first solo exhibition in China. The exhibition includes fifteen artworks by Gardner over the past six years, from 2017 to the present. "Good Luck" features a wide range of anonymous figures depicted by Gardner through various situational and atmospheric-making techniques, exploring cultural and political identities beyond race, as well as tensions within intimate relationships.



Until February 25, 2024

X Museum, No.53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang, Langyuan Station E1

Modern Time



Picasso, Klee, Matisse, Giacometti, Cézanne, and Braque – the exhibition presents over 90 authentic masterpieces by these six modernist art giants. These pieces are sourced from the renowned modern art museums in Europe and the precious collections of the Nationalgalerie Berlin. It marks the first-ever exhibition of these works in China.



Until February 25, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Domain · Plot · Field



A journey through the Silk Road, unveiling the beauty of Xinjiang. This exhibition features the works of 11 contemporary artists who use various artistic forms and mediums to showcase the richness of Xinjiang's culture and landscapes. Join this art exhibition to experience the diverse and captivating expressions of these artists.



Until February 27, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Northern Lights

A double solo exhibition by artists Lars Elling and Martin Golland features more than 10 paintings created by the two artists in recent years.



Until February 29, 2024

Triumph Gallery, A-05, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Painting a New Chapter



This exhibition is rooted in the new era construction of the traditional Chinese painting development system, academic system, and discourse system. Carefully curated, it showcases over a hundred masterpieces from 15 renowned contemporary Chinese artists, spanning landscapes, figures, and flora and fauna.



Until February 29, 2024

National Museum of China, No.16 Dongchangan Jie, Dongcheng

Chinese Traditional - Art Exhibition



Travel through time and step into the grandeur of the Northern Song Dynasty. On this journey through a millennium, you'll enjoy ancient zither music, chess games, grand feasts, and even a tea ceremony performance, immersing yourself in the splendor of ancient culture. The nearly 2,000-square-meter large exhibition hall offers perfect photo opportunities, opening a door to a time filled with art and ambience.



Until February 29, 2024

Beijing apm, No.138 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Ink Splendor and Cultural Context



The exhibition showcases over 90 masterpieces of ancient paintings from the Jilin Provincial Museum. Spanning from the Song to Qing dynasties, these works present traditional treasures that have been passed down for centuries, allowing the audience to appreciate the humanistic sentiments and artistic charm embedded in them.



Until March 1, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Nice Dog



This exhibition focuses on the artist's creative practices over the past six years, featuring a collection of significant works from important collections worldwide, as well as the premiere of his latest masterpieces. Krull, who graduated from the Düsseldorf Art Academy in 2017 under the mentorship of artist Peter Doig, has recently relocated to New York. His recent works reflect a sense of unease and anxiety influenced by the atmosphere of the city.



Until March 2, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Cultivating on the Earth

The exhibition features over a hundred sets of selected prints from its collection. The exhibition, divided into four sections—"Land, Plowing, Construction, Contemplation," showcases generations of artists' reflections, emotions, and creations about the land.



Until March 3, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang



Recollections In Dust



The 48 photographs displayed in this exhibition were curated by Peter Sandberg and showcase early images of traditional life wherever Mada Khan traveled.



Until March 3, 2024,

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Age of Robotic Art



Unveil the future of art with our Robot Art Era exhibition! Dive into the fascinating convergence of mechanical wonders and organic marvels. Be captivated by 34 visionary artists shaping the tomorrow of creativity. Witness the synergy of man and machine, exploring the limitless possibilities of our shared future.



Until Macrh 17. 2014

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Take Away



International Artists in the Collection of Brian Wallace

The 40 works include paintings, prints, sculptures, installations, mixed media and photography by 28 artists from Sweden, Japan, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Mongolia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Israel, Russia, Canada, France, Germany and New Zealand. Many works were collected while Red Gate was participating in art fairs while others were collected from artists with a deep connection to China.



Until March 3, 2024

Red Gate Gallery, 798 Art Distinct, No. 2 JIuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Palace Museum Collection of Fine Glassware



This exhibition marks the first large-scale display of glass artifacts and related research outcomes from the 17th to the 20th century outside the museum. Featuring over 120 pieces, the exhibition is organized into three major sections, providing a comprehensive showcase that brings together Eastern and Western craftsmanship cultures. It presents a visual feast that seamlessly blends traditional and modern aesthetic styles, offering a unique exploration of the artistry and cultural significance embedded in these exquisite glass artifacts.



Until March 10, 2024

1/F Exhibition Hall, Guardian Art Center, No.1 Wangfujing Street, Chaoyang

AlUla, Wonder of Arabia

AlUla, situated amidst the desert landscape of Saudi Arabia, stands as an oasis nestled within valleys. Over seven millennia, humans have thrived in this region, leaving behind a plethora of archaeological sites.



Until March 22, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

From Paper to Paper



The exhibition will showcase nearly 600 selected A4 paper manuscript artworks created by Wu and Inga over the past 30 years.



Until April 7, 2024

Long March Space, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road

Historic Encounters - Interaction Between China and West Asia in History

Embark on a captivating journey through history as we bring together representative artifacts and images from 10 prominent archaeological and cultural institutions worldwide, showcasing a total of 266 exhibits. "Historic Encounters" delves into the intricate interactions and mutual influences between ancient Chinese and West Asian civilizations in technology, art, culture, and philosophy.



Until April 11, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

The Glory of the Ancient Persia



Situated in Western Asia, Iran stands as a venerable cradle of ancient civilization. Referred to as "Anxi" during the Western Han period in Chinese historical records, it later became known as "Bosi" during the Southern and Northern Dynasties. This exhibition invites you to explore the enduring legacy of Iran, uncovering the richness of its history and cultural heritage.



Until April 11, 2024

Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

Dream Time



In this group exhibition, 15 artists explore the rich meanings of dreams as both dreamscapes and anticipations through diverse mediums such as painting, sculpture, photography, video, installation, and performance, collectively engaging in an exploration of subjectivity and empowerment.



Until April 28, 2024



UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Northern Shaanxi Folk Song Exhibition



Shaanbei folk songs originated and thrived on the loess plateau of Northern Shaanxi for centuries. The vast loess landscape shaped the distinctive cultural personality of loess plateau, providing abundant conditions for creating and inheriting Shaanbei folk songs. With its roots deeply embedded in the region, these folk songs resonate with diverse emotions expressed through labor, festive events, hardships, love, and marriage.



Until June 27, 2024

China Arts and Crafts Museum, No.16 Hujing East Road, Chaoyang

The Year of the Dragon Postal Stamps Exhibition



Embark on a global journey through the mesmerizing world of postal stamps depicting the Year of the Dragon. This exhibition brings together a captivating collection of 62 sets and 76 varieties of Dragon-themed postage stamps issued by China Post, Hong Kong Post, Macao Post and Telecommunications, the United Nations Postal Administration, and 24 other countries.



From February 1, 2024

China National Post and Postage Stamp Museum, No.6 Gongyuan West Street, Jianguomennei

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: