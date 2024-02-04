Fairmont Beijing Appoints Carl Duggan as General Manager

Fairmont Beijing is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Carl Duggan as their General Manager. Mr. Duggan will oversee and lead all aspects of the hotel's operations and management. His wide-ranging experience is of strategic importance to the continued success of this heritage brand hotel.

Mr. Duggan grew up in England with hospitality in his blood, working in the kitchens of a local hotel from an early age, then graduating from Harrogate College of Arts and Technology with 7 related diplomas in hospitality.

Mr. Duggan ventured to Hong Kong, joining the culinary team at Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers in 1991. Over the next 23 years, Mr. Duggan progressed through F&B and management roles at Conrad Hong Kong, Royal Plaza Hong Kong, Harbour Plaza Resort City Hong Kong, Hyatt Regency Xi'an, Grand Hyatt Beijing, Hyatt Regency Dongguan, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong Sha Tin, Hyatt Regency Guiyang and Trilogy Hospitality in Singapore. In 2014, Mr. Duggan advanced to his inaugural General Manager role at Centara Hotels and Resorts in Pattaya, Thailand, before moving to Hyatt Regency Qingdao in the same position in 2017 and to Grand Hyatt Shenyang in 2020 as General Manager.

"I am honored to be given the privilege to continue the journey and custodianship for this iconic legacy brand that has been making unforgettable moments for our guests for more than 100 years. I plan to strengthen the team to consistently turn moments into memories, whilst developing the next generation of hospitality leaders," says Carl Duggan of his new role.

About Fairmont Beijing



Opened in 2010 in the dramatic 23-storey landmark Reignwood Center, Fairmont Beijing is one of China's finest international branded hotels, with natural light-filled interiors accented by contemporary Chinese art that create a sense of space and elegance in the heart of the Chaoyang Central Business District. Guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows are urban sanctuaries, blending traditional and contemporary Chinese style. Blueair Pro air purifiers are currently installed in the hotel’s 222 guest rooms and public areas to enhance guest experience and their well-being at Fairmont Beijing. Acclaimed F&B experiences include chic Asian restaurant Lunar 8, and The Cut Grill.

Willow Stream Spa is a tranquil urban oasis for soothing therapies and wellness treatments, including signature experiences reflecting local culture, with a state-of-the-art fitness facility and yoga studio. Inspired by Beijing’s traditional hutongs, three exclusive events spaces cater for up to 200 guests. Fairmont Gold, an exclusive lifestyle experience on the sky bridge, offers private check-in and 24-hour butler service with Fairmont Gold Lounge serving complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening canapés and late night cocktails. Rooms feature spa-inspired bathrooms with heated floors.

At every touch point, Fairmont Beijing engages guests through an ensemble of sensory journeys, captivating destination discoveries and enriching experiences, with staff taking personal pride in providing genuine, intuitive and engaging hospitality. Fairmont Beijing is part of one of the world's leading luxury hotel brands, founded in 1907 with the landmark Fairmont San Francisco.



