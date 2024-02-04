Fairmont Beijing Appoints Fred Bai as Director of Food & Beverage

Fairmont Beijing is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Fred Bai as the Director of Food & Beverage in February 2024. In his appointed role, responsible for the day to day operations of the entire F&B and Culinary operations including event service, two restaurants and Lobby Lounge.

Mr. Fred Bai hails from Beijing, with almost 20 years of extensive hospitality experience in Beijing working with Grand Hyatt and Rosewood. Previously, he led the food and beverage team of Club Med Joyview Yanqing Beijing. His outstanding performance and innovative ability were recognized with the opening of phase 2 of the hotel's food and beverage.

Mr. Fred Bai said, "I am delighted to be joining Fairmont Beijing, I am looking forward to collaborating closely with all the hosts here to create a bespoke F&B experience that continues to exceed guests' expectations."

Mr. Carl Duggan, General Manager of Fairmont Beijing, said, "Fred will enliven food and beverage at the Fairmont Beijing with fresh energy. His knowledge, sensitivity and experience of the food and beverage market in Beijing striving for high-quality hospitality leading the Fairmont Beijing to new heights."

