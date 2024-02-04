  1. home
Fairmont Beijing Appoints Fred Bai as Director of Food & Beverage

February 4, 2024

Fairmont Beijing is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Fred Bai as the Director of Food & Beverage in February 2024. In his appointed role, responsible for the day to day operations of the entire F&B and Culinary operations including event service, two restaurants and Lobby Lounge.

Mr. Fred Bai hails from Beijing, with almost 20 years of extensive hospitality experience in Beijing working with Grand Hyatt and Rosewood. Previously, he led the food and beverage team of Club Med Joyview Yanqing Beijing. His outstanding performance and innovative ability were recognized with the opening of phase 2 of the hotel's food and beverage.

Mr. Fred Bai said, "I am delighted to be joining Fairmont Beijing, I am looking forward to collaborating closely with all the hosts here to create a bespoke F&B experience that continues to exceed guests' expectations."

Mr. Carl Duggan, General Manager of Fairmont Beijing, said, "Fred will enliven food and beverage at the Fairmont Beijing with fresh energy. His knowledge, sensitivity and experience of the food and beverage market in Beijing striving for high-quality hospitality leading the Fairmont Beijing to new heights."

About Fairmont Beijing

Opened in 2010 in the dramatic 23-storey landmark Reignwood Center, Fairmont Beijing is one of China's finest international branded hotels, with natural light-filled interiors accented by contemporary Chinese art that create a sense of space and elegance in the heart of the Chaoyang Central Business District. Guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows are urban sanctuaries, blending traditional and contemporary Chinese style. Blueair Pro air purifiers are currently installed in the hotel’s 222 guest rooms and public areas to enhance guest experience and their well-being at Fairmont Beijing. Acclaimed F&B experiences include chic Asian restaurant Lunar 8, and The Cut Grill.

Willow Stream Spa is a tranquil urban oasis for soothing therapies and wellness treatments, including signature experiences reflecting local culture, with a state-of-the-art fitness facility and yoga studio. Inspired by Beijing’s traditional hutongs, three exclusive events spaces cater for up to 200 guests. Fairmont Gold, an exclusive lifestyle experience on the sky bridge, offers private check-in and 24-hour butler service with Fairmont Gold Lounge serving complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening canapés and late night cocktails. Rooms feature spa-inspired bathrooms with heated floors.

At every touch point, Fairmont Beijing engages guests through an ensemble of sensory journeys, captivating destination discoveries and enriching experiences, with staff taking personal pride in providing genuine, intuitive and engaging hospitality. Fairmont Beijing is part of one of the world's leading luxury hotel brands, founded in 1907 with the landmark Fairmont San Francisco. 

