Pudong Airport Lifts Ride-Hailing App Ban

By Ned Kelly, February 4, 2024

Earlier this week, Shanghai Road Transport Administration announced a ban on ride-haling apps picking up passengers from Pudong International Airport.

Unsurprisingly, it was met with a markedly unenthusiastic response. Just take a gander at the comments on the post below...

READ MORE: Ride-Hailing Apps Banned from Pudong Airport Pickups

Well, responding to feedback from the public, local traffic authorities have decided to resume ride-hailing services within the airport area starting today, February 4.

According to the original notice, the ban had been made "to ensure the smooth and orderly movement of traffic, especially during the Spring Festival."

Over at Hongqiao, they have taken rather a different approach, implementing a policy of one hour free parking in the area for ride-hailing services throughout the day.

That's more like it Shanghai, that's more like it.

A very xin nian kuai le to one and all!

[Cover image via Sina

