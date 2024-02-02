We Are Open! Places to Visit in Shenzhen During CNY...

The Chinese New Year holiday is a time of celebration, family reunions, and vibrant festivities.
While many places may take a brief pause, some establishments embrace the spirit of the season and open their doors to welcome visitors.
If you're wondering where to go and what to explore during the Chinese New Year holidays, look no further.
Check out if your favorite places in town are open for business and experience the joy of the Lunar New Year at these fantastic destinations.
The Happy Monk
CNY Opening Hours:
February 10 - 12, 12noon - Midnight
From February 13, regular hours
The Happy Monk Uniway, Unit L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059, Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan
Tequila Coyotes
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, 12.35pm - 10pm
Tequila Coyotes Futian, Unit 152, Coco Park, No.138 Fuhua Road, by Futian Road
Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Unit B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan
Hope & Sesame | Sanyou
CNY Opening Hours:
Hope & Sesame, closed February 9 - 12, open from February 13
Sanyou, closed February 9 - 11, open from February 12
Hope & Sesame, Unit B101, Qiaochengfang, No.2 Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan
Sanyou, Unit 110, 1/F, Times Financial Center, Futian
OBSIDIAN BAR
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, regular hours, except February 9 - 12, 12noon to 2am
OBSIDIAN BAR, Unit 601-602, 6/F, Ping An Financial Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Road, Futian
La Maison
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, regular hours, except February 8 - 14, closed early at 10 pm
La Maison, Unit 108, Nanhai Rose Garden, No.91 Wanghai Road, Nanshan
ATLANTIS Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, 11am - 1am
ATLANTIS Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge, Unit 126, Building 3, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan
George & Dragon
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, 10am - Midnight
George & Dragon, Unit 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan
Journée
CNY Opening Hours:
Closed February 9 - 12, open from February 13
Journée,Unit NL118, 1/F, North Area, China Resources MixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan
Blend Coffee
CNY Opening Hours:
Blend Coffee One Avenue, February 9, 8am - 3pm; February 10, 8am - 9pm; February 11 - 16, 10am - 10pm
Blend Coffee Sea World, February 9, 8am - 3pm; February 10 - 16, 10am - 6pm
Blend Coffee One Avenue, Unit N128, One Avenue North District, Shennan Avenue, Futian
Blend Coffee Sea World, Unit 115, Building 2, New Times Plaza, No.5 Taizi Road, Nanshan
Wolfgang's
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, regular hours, except February 9 - 12, 11am - 8pm
Wolfgang's, L8, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian
APERIŌ BY DOMĪ
CNY Opening Hours:
February 9, 12noon - 6pm
February 10 - 12, 12noon - 9pm
From February 13, regular hours
APERIŌ BY DOMĪ, Unit L327, 3/F, RAILIN, Baishi 4th Road, Nanshan
HH BAGELS
CNY Opening Hours:
HH BAGELS Taizi Bay, closed February 7 - 15, open from February 16
HH BAGELS Shekou, February 6 - 8, 8am - 7pm; February 9 - 15, 8am - 4pm
HH BAGELS Taizi Bay, No.22 Gangwan Avenue, Nanshan
HH BAGELS Shekou, No.1089-29 Wanghai Road, Nanshan
Rich Kat
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, regular hours
All Rich Kat stores in Shenzhen
Brass House
CNY Opening Hours:
February 9 - 17, 7pm - Midnight
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian
ZAZOOlive
CNY Opening Hours:
Throughout CNY, regular hours
ZAZOOlive, No.131, Mintian Road, Shenzhen Shopping Park, Futian
