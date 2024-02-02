We Are Open! Places to Visit During CNY...

The Chinese New Year holiday is a time of celebration, family reunions, and vibrant festivities.
While many places may take a brief pause, some establishments embrace the spirit of the season and open their doors to welcome visitors.
If you're wondering where to go and what to explore during the Chinese New Year holidays, look no further.
Check out if your favorite places in town are open for business and experience the joy of the Lunar New Year at these fantastic destinations.
Antalya Garden
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, 10am - 2am
Antalya Garden, Unit 29A 30A, Building 12, Lieren Fang, No.2 Liede Avenue West, Tianhe
Zapata's
CNY Opening Dates:
February 9, 8pm - 2am
February 10 - 17, 6pm - 2am
Zapata's, Unit A21, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
JoJo's Riverside
CNY Opening Dates:
February 9, 8pm - 2am
February 10 - 17, 6pm - 2am
JoJo's Riverside, Unit B11, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
Mado
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, 9am - 1am
Mado Taojin, No.363 Huanshi Dong Road (next to Baiyun Hotel), Yuexiu
Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, from 10am
Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Xingsheng Road), Unit 101 & 114, Zhonghai Jinghui Huating, No.31 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Huanshi Dong Lu), 1/F, No.367 Huanshi Zhong Road, Yuexiu
Mercato
CNY Opening Dates:
February 10 - 16, 12noon - 10pm
February 17 - 18, 5pm - 1am
Mercato, Unit 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe
The Happy Monk
CNY Opening Dates:
The Happy Monk Jianwu, Kingold, and Lumina open as usual throughout CNY
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, closed February 10 - 12, and open from February 13
The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
The Goat
CNY Opening Dates:
The Goat Panyu, open throughout CNY, open early February 12 for Super Bowl
The Goat Taphaus, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12 for Super Bowl
The Goat Panyu, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bandidos Mexican Cantina
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 10 - 12, open from February 13
Happy Hour extended till 9pm every day till February 15
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Restaurant Emmelyn
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14
Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Le Hachoir
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, from 11.30am
Le Hachoir, Unit 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Laihui
CNY Opening Dates:
February 9 - 14, 10am - 8pm
Laihui Coffee Tianhe Nan Yi, Shop 103, Liu Yun Community, Tianhe Nan Yi Road, Tianhe
Laihui Coffee Shamian, Shop 101, 102, No.39 Shamain Avenue, Liwan
Laihui Four Seas Walk, Shop 1494, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue, Panyu
Hope & Sesame | DSK Cocktail Club | Sanyou
CNY Opening Dates:
Hope & Sesame, DSK Cocktail Club and Sanyou, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12, 6pm - 2am
Hope & Sesame, No.58 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu
DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qiming Yi Ma Lu, Yuexiu
Sanyou, 3/F, Wen He You, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe
Brez'n German Restaurant
CNY Opening Dates:
Open till February 9, 4pm - 1am, closed February 10 - 12
Brez'n German Restaurant, Unit 3-4, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Mi Casa
CNY Opening Dates:
February 7 - 15, 11am - 11pm
Mi Casa, Unit 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
MEMO SHAWARMA
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14
MEMO SHAWARMA, Unit 122, No.24 Creative 10th Street, Jinshan Valley, Donghuan Street, Panyu
SATURN
CNY Opening Dates:
SATURN HORIZON, throughout CNY except February 9, 6.30pm - 2am
SATURN ROCK, throughout CNY except February 9, 8pm - 2am
SATURN HALO, closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14, 10am - 7pm
SATURN, Unit 104-2, 1/F, Hua Kang Community, No.16-19 Xincheng South Road, Tianhe
13 Factories
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 11, open from February 12
13 Factories, No.121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
