22 Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai Over CNY

CNY Lucky Roll! @ RIINK



Lucky Roll!

Prepare to celebrate the arrival of spring in style at RIINK! Their all-day bar and kitchen is ready to serve you throughout the CNY holiday.

Head on over for a delightful day filled with joy, laughter, and good vibes and to dance like dragons, and roll in abundant luck and fortune for you and your loved ones.

And guess what? If you're born in the year of the Dragon – 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976 (ID required) – you're in for a treat! Simply show the above flyer to enjoy a free skate session with any purchase.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to create lasting memories. Happy Lunar New Year!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Daily, 11am-1am; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Dragon Market @ Bund Finance Center (BFC)

Bund Finance Center (BFC) on the Bund has blended traditional Chinese culture and a trendy atmosphere, launching the 'LONGTIME, Where There's a Dragon, There's Spirit' fantasy realm.

A giant golden-red divine dragon marks the beginning of an exciting dragon-seeking journey. The Bund's Maple Path Dragon Market is filled with continuous blessings, and Yu Garden is lit up with ancient and modern landscapes.

Various festive events are taking place, as well as a live band, bringing vibrant vitality to the Year of the Dragon's Chinese New Year celebration, with games and challenges marking the lively New Year atmosphere.

Daily, 10am-10pm.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Friday February 9

Chinese New Year Set Menu Dinner @ Jin Xuan Chinese Restaurant



Celebrate a family reunion with a sumptuous eight-course Chinese New Year's Eve dinner, meticulously prepared by Chef Daniel Wong.

The menu includes chef-selected specialties, inviting guests to usher in the Year of the Dragon with traditional flavors that linger long after the meal.

Kick off with a pairing of Barons de Rothschild Ritz Reserve Brut, Reims Champagne and Crispy Suckling Pig Skin with Kaluga Queen Caviar.

Savor Steamed Yellow Croaker with Pickled Shanghai Greens, and Crispy Slow-Cooked Australian Wagyu Beef Ribs.

Each dish is complemented by a curated selection of fine red and white wines, adding a touch of elegance to the Spring Festival tasting journey.

Fri Feb 9, 5.30-9.30pm; RMB2,380+ per person.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Friday February 9 & Saturday February 10

Dragon's Den @ La Suite



Get ready for an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration at La Suite!

Embrace the spirit of the dragon and usher in prosperity and good fortune in style. Prepare to be mesmerized by the enchanting decor, pulsating beats, and a fusion of traditional and modern delights.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Feb 9 & 10, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday February 10 & Sunday February 11



6 Nations Rugby @ The Blarney Stone



Kick off the Spring Festival with a bang with 6 Nations Rugby at The Blarney Stone, who will be screening the following matches:

Scotland v France, Sat Feb 10, 10.15pm

England v Wales, Sun Feb 11, 00.45am

Ireland v Italy, Sun Feb 11, 11pm



The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Sunday February 11

Samba Funk @ La Suite



Join La Suite for a Brazilian Samba Funk Party! Immerse yourself in the lively beats of Brazil with vibrant Samba and Funk rhythms. Expect pulsating performances, vibrant music, and the spirit of Rio de Janeiro.

Grab your dancing shoes for a night of pure joy and celebration!

Sun Feb 11, 9pm-Late; Free Entry.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Monday February 12



Super Bowl LVIII @ Cages

Get ready for Super Bowl LVIII sports fans! The world’s biggest (American) football event is fast approaching, and Cages will be broadcasting this year’s Super Bowl action on Monday, February 12.

Doors will open at 6:30am, with breakfast buffet served at 7am. Game time is scheduled for 7:30am.

Tickets are on sale now, and all tickets holders can participate in a lucky draw, with the chance to win over RMB1,000 in prizes from streetwear brand Undefeated.

Mon Feb 12, from 6.30am; RMB188.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Super Bowl LVIII @ The Blarney Stone

Over at The Blarney Stone, they are also showing the game. Entry is free so head on down there for 7am and secure yourslef a spot in front of their multiple screens.

Mon Feb 12, from 7am; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Monday February 12 - Friday February 16

Awesome Chinese New Year Camp



Want your kids to have an absolute blast over CNY? Awesome Kids Academy are there for you, with fantastic facilities and good times galore, and offering a daily option or the full week.

Mon-Fri Feb 12-16, 8.30am-3.30pm; RMB750 a day, RMB3,300 for the full week.

Awesome Kids Academy, 651 Yunling Dong Lu, by Danba Lu 云岭东路651号， 近丹巴路.

Tuesday February 13



Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Feb 13, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Wednesday February 14

Ladies Night @ La Suite

A Valentine's alternative is La Suite Ladies Night, with the fairer sex enjoying complimentary drinks until midnight.

For everyone else there are free canapes until 11pm. So roll on up ladies and enjoy the Suite-est midweek!



Wed Feb 14, 9.30pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Thursday February 15

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 15, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Enjoy a hot, sizzling Fuego Latino party at La Suite. Warm it up before the weekend and enjoy tasty cocktails all night long along with salsa moves!



Thu Feb 15, 8.30pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday February 16

CNY Week Special Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a Vive La France Quiz which will be in French.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Fri Feb 16, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Feb 16, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday February 17

90s Alt-Rock Concert @ The Pearl



A night of 90s alt-rock from The Pearl’s Red Star Band, featuring the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Oasis, Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 17, 8.30pm RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Sunday February 18

UFC298 @ Cages



End Spring Festival with a bang with UFC298 at either Cages venue, including featherweight title bout Volkanovski vs Topuria.

Sun Feb 18.

From 9am at...

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

From 10am at...

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

CNY Special Deals

Chinese New Year Gourmet Festival @ QT Kitchen



Enjoying a lavish buffet with family and friends during the Chinese New Year holiday. From 9 to 15 February, the all-day-dining restaurant, QT Kitchen, offers a Chinese New Year-themed buffet with festive specialities and delicate global cuisines for lunch and dinner, making this holiday even more memorable.

Chinese New Year’s Eve buffet dinner, 9 February: RMB788 per person

Chinese New Year buffet brunch, from 10 to 12 February: RMB708 per person

Chinese New Year buffet lunch, from 13 to 15 February: RMB588 per person

Chinese New Year buffet dinner, from 10 to 15 February: RMB688 per person

All includes free flow of soft drinks, juice, beer, red and white wine.

Feb 9-15, Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm, Dinner 5.30pm-9.30pm; from RMB588.



QT Kitchen, Shangri-La Qiantan Shanghai, 551 Haiyang Xi Lu, 浦东新区海阳西路551号.

Spring Festival Afternoon Tea @ The Harrods Tea Rooms



The Harrods Tea Rooms takes inspiration from Chinese red and the Year of the Dragon to bring you a Chinese New Year afternoon tea.

Enjoy a special selection of amuse bouche, sandwiches, and freshly baked scones, along with an array of delightful desserts.



Harrods has been welcoming guests to enjoy its afternoon tea since 1911. Over the years, every detail has been meticulously perfected to give guests the ultimate afternoon tea experience.

The Harrods Tea Rooms in Shanghai has been beautifully designed, centered on a striking art deco theme with vibrant textures and quirky design features, all creating the perfect backdrop to capture special moments with family and friends.



Until Feb 24; RMB1,188+ set for 2 including 2 glasses of Harrods Premier Cru Brut Champagne.

The Harrods Tea Rooms , 420 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Er Lu 地址 威海路420号，近石门二路.

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea Set @ AURA Lounge and Jazz Bar

AURA Lounge and Jazz Bar invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a selection of exquisitely crafted tea delicacies, amidst the enchanting interplay of fine aromas and stunning views.

Feb 9-18, 2-5pm; from RMB798+/set for two persons.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Chinese New Year Festive Semi-Buffet Brunch @ Scena di Angelo Italian Restaurant

Scena di Angelo Italian Restaurant introduces a special semi-buffet brunch menu for the Year of the Dragon, featuring a selection of Mediterranean seafood and authentic meat dishes, complete with a soft drink or juice and a cup of tea or coffee.

Guests are invited to enjoy bespoke Italian cuisine with family and friends for the Chinese New Year.

Feb 10-17, 12.10-3pm; RMB588+ per person, including one soft drink or juice, plus one coffee or tea.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Flair Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea @ Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Flair, the iconic Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, invites guests to ascend above the clouds for an afternoon of breathtaking views over the Huangpu River, creating joyous memories for the New Year.

The Spring Festival afternoon tea experience features a selection of chef-recommended Asian delicacies, crafted with premium ingredients and Southeast Asian tropical sauces, ensuring a gastronomic journey to remember.

Feb 10-17, 2.30-5.30pm; RMB688+/set for two persons.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Finally, CNY opening hours of some popular spots...



The Blarney Stone



The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Nan Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳南路.

Abbey Road



Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Cantina Agave

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Cages

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Chez JOJO

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Azul Group



Azul Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road, Xujiahui 徐家汇吴兴路277号， 2楼.

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

Xouk, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu, 潍坊西路82号, 近浦城路.

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, L5-0509, West 600 Moganshan Lu 天山路600号大洋千树西区L5层0509.

AZUL Italiano North Bund, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路.

Cotton's



Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

