33 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion

First Up, a Whole Load of Fancy Lookin' Menus...

Miyaraku

Miyaraku, 920 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu, 长乐路920号, 近常熟路.

Cuivre



Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Azul Weave

Azul Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road, Xujiahui 徐家汇吴兴路277号， 2楼.



Azul Shangkang Li

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Colca

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

Xouk by Azul

Xouk, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu, 潍坊西路82号, 近浦城路.

Azul Italiano (Both Venues)

AZUL Italiano North Bund, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路.

Tomatito



Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Chez JOJO (Both Venues)

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Next Up, Some Swanky Hotel Options...

Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao

This Valentine’s Day, Primus hotel presents you with a memorable dining experience filled with delicate dishes for you and your loved one.

Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao, No.100, 1588 Zhuguang Lu, by Yinggang Dong Lu 诸光路1588弄100号, 近盈港东路.

Love Indulgence @ Jade on 36 Restaurant

Amid the dazzling beauty of the Bund, spend a romantic moment with your loved one, savoring a seven-course set dinner crafted by Executive Chef Olivier, and embark on a journey of love and taste.

Indulge in exquisite French delicacies, including succulent New Zealand King Langoustine, Russian Live Kamchatka King Crab, and Classic Wagyu Beef Sirloin, all expertly prepared for your dining pleasure.

But the indulgence doesn't stop there; finish off your evening with a sweet and satisfying taste of Tangerine (For Ladies) and Cohiba Smoked Chocolate Cigar (For Gentleman), guaranteed to create long-lasting memories.

Valentine's Day set at RMB 2,776 for two persons. And for an extra touch of luxury, add on free-flow champagne at RMB1,000.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to show your true love how much you care; make this Valentine's Day one to remember!

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fuchen Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu 富城路33号, 近陆家嘴西路.

T’ang Court Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Dinner



One Michelin-starred restaurant T'ang Court has created a seven-course romantic Valentine's Day wine pairing menu, featuring classic Cantonese favorites such as pan-fried Wagyu beef stuffed with black truffle and mushroom, and baked egg tarte.

Accompanied by two glasses of selected red and white wines from New Zealand and France, the menu is designed to brighten up your heartfelt moments.



Taking place on February 14, the menu is priced at RMB2,588 net per couple and paired with two wines by the glass per person. For more information or reservations, please contact 21 2330 2430.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Cachet Valentine’s Day Sharing Dinner

On February 14, a special Valentine’s set dinner menu will be served in Cachet Mediterranean restaurant.

Guests can enjoy a 12-course menu composed of a selection of French oysters, black pearl caviar and other quality delights such as roasted pistachio herb-crusted Australian beef tenderloin and pan seared baby lobster.

The creative pastry team also crafted the exclusive dessert 'Amour,' made primarily from selected strawberries and mascarpone cheese.

Priced at RMB1,314 net per couple, with two welcome drinks, for more information or reservations please contact 21 2330 2420.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Valentine Fever @ Urban Cafe



You’re loved! Spend the most special moments with your Valentine’s Fever. Enjoy a 7-course Thai tapestry dinner set menu, including one bottle of sparkling wine.

Only available February 14 and priced at RMB1,088 per couple, call 021 5237 8888 to reserve.

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号, 近石门一路.

Valentine Fever @ La Scala

You’re loved! Spend the most special moments with your Valentine’s Fever. Enjoy a five course contemporary Italian gastronomy set menu, including two glasses of Cattier Brut Champagne at La Scala.

Available February 14-16 and priced at RMB1,288 per couple, call 021 5237 8888 to reserve.



The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号, 近石门一路.



Valentine’s Day @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund



The Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund invites you to celebrate every memorable moment with your loved one, where every detail on the plate is an expression of love. Set against the backdrop of the Huangpu River, indulge in the Salon De Ville Seven-Course Dinner.



Furthermore, at the Grand Brasserie, savor a semi-buffet dinner for Valentine's Day, featuring an array of seafood, French oysters, premium caviar, delicious grilled meats, and selected main courses paired with classic or rosé champagne. Immerse yourself in the world of gastronomy, conveying dreams and romance.

The subtle and refined oriental charm finds its perfect expression at Wai King Kok, where Valentine's Day meets Cantonese cuisine, and your taste buds bloom in an atmosphere of Chinese elegance.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

Valentine’s Day Dinner @ Il Ristorante – Niko Romito

One Michelin-starred restaurant Il Ristorante – Niko Romito welcomes you and your loved one to celebrate an unforgettable Valentine's night with a six-course set dinner on the most romantic day of the year.

Menu:

Roasted langoustine, potato cream and black truffle

Blue lobster soup and Oscietra caviar

Handmade fettuccelle and king crab, lemon and chives

Steamed cod with roasted pepper, baby spinach

Beef tenderloin with green peppercorn sauce

Milk chocolate tart with black truffle

Only available February 14 and priced at RMB2,488, for reservations or more information please call 21 3606 7788.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, 33 Henan Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 河南北路33号, 近天潼路.

Five-Course Dinner @ The Middle House Café Gray Deluxe



At The Middle House's Café Gray Deluxe, Chef Anthony Wang exclusively prepares a five-course dinner to impress your taste buds and celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Invite your loved one to Café Gray Deluxe to enjoy the delectable food in a joyful atmosphere and create a memorable experience at The Middle House for Valentine’s Day 2024.



The five-course dinner for two persons includes: Red Shrimp, Pigeon Consomme, Boston Lobster, Wagyu Beef Pithivier and White Chocolate Raspberry Gateaux.

In addition to the five-course set menu, there are also a variety of appetizers, main courses, side dishes, and desserts.

You can enjoy a half price discount on all bottled champagne.



Available on 14 February and priced at RMB1,688, please call 21 3216 8088 or send an email to cafegray@themiddlehousehotel.com to book.

Café Gray Deluxe, 3/F, The Middle House, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Wujiang Lu 石门一路366号上海镛舍三层, 近吴江路.

LOVE [EDITION] @ The Shanghai EDITION

Executive Chef Rossi of The Shanghai EDITION and his team present unique Valentine's Day dinner experiences at their Shanghai Tavern, Canton Disco and Japanese restaurants, creating an atmosphere of sweetness and romance.

The Shanghai EDITON offers a variety of dining options, including modern Western, trendy Cantonese, and authentic Japanese cuisine.

These choices are complemented by the exclusive EDITION handmade chocolate gift box, creating a flavorful journey filled with love and affection.

Shanghai Tavern offers a modern European-style dinner for two, tantalizing the taste buds with delicious flavors, and igniting a continued warmth of love.

Canton Disco interprets intense encounters with vintage disco music and a colorful dinner, engraving delightful memories in delicious flavors.

HIYA selects a range of meticulously crafted Japanese delicacies, composing moving melodies in the charming Bund scenery.

Packages start from RMB999 for two persons.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

Valentine's Day Romantic Set Menu @ Jin Xuan

Elevate your evening with a touch of romance sparked by champagne at the heights above the city.

Led by Chinese Executive Chef Daniel Wong, the esteemed team at Jin Xuan presents a seven-course dinner, featuring locally-sourced specialty ingredients for an authentic Michelin-starred Cantonese culinary adventure.

As you dine, take in the dazzling night view of the Bund, all while enveloped in an atmosphere of enchanting romance.

Available February 14 and priced at RMB2,380+ per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Romantic Dinner for Two @ Scena di Angelo

Scena di Angelo cordially invites you to a romantic rendezvous above the clouds, where you can indulge in a sumptuous five-course dinner curated by the celebrated Italian Michelin-starred consultant Chef Angelo Aglianó.

Paired with two glasses of fine champagne, embark on a journey of the heart with unique Mediterranean flavors, all set to the intoxicating rhythms of romance.

Available February 14 and priced RMB2,688+ per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Romantic Set Menu for Two @ FLAIR



Follow the trail of dopamine to a heart-throbbing journey above the clouds where the chef's selected delicacies articulate the confessions of love.

Available February 14 and priced at RMB1,988+ per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

Say I Love You @ Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Situated in the focal point of the Jing An Kerry Centre, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai once again shows its romantic side with a range of special programmes for Valentine’s Day.

Guests looking for different ways to enjoy the special day with loved ones can now choose from an alluring array of dining options.

Enjoy an exquisite dinner experience at the renowned and stylish steakhouse The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar; have a relaxing atmosphere in two-storey bamboo-clad glass-roof building Calypso Restaurant & Lounge; or enjoy delicate Japanese cuisine at TSURU.

The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar

Valentine’s Day Themed 5-Course Dinner Set Menu: RMB788*/person, including one glass of sparkling wine

Valentine’s Day Cocktail Package: RMB199 net including two glasses of cocktail, with an old romantic movie and popcorn

Calypso Restaurant

Valentine’s Day Themed 5-Course Dinner Set Menu: RMB588 net/person including a complimentary gift for each couple

Calypso Lounge

Valentine’s Day Set Menu: RMB520 net/ 2 persons including Charcuterie Board and two glasses of selected drinks

TSURU

Valentine’s Day Themed 7-Course Dinner Set Menu: RMB888*/ 2 persons including chocolate DIY

Café Liang

Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet: RMB6398*/ person; RMB788* / 2 persons including special dessert and a glass of sparkling wine for every guest, a complimentary rose for the lady

*All prices above are subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes, except the products in net price.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 近铜仁路.

Valentine’s Day Special Menu @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy an intimate meal with breathtaking views of the city at some of its most romantic venues. Head to Acqua for a love-themed dinner with an impeccable six courses of lobster, beef wellington, langoustine and dessert.

Surprise your loved one with a romantic feast at Albero, including one bottle of Kempinski sparkling wine, fresh oyster, Iberian ham, lobster, paella, wagyu M9 sirloin and a special dessert.

Available February 14 from 6-9.30pm.

Acqua - RMB1,288 per set for 2, with a gift box of white peach oolong fragrance

Albero - RMB1,688 per set for 2, with a bottle of Kempinski Sparkling wine

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 陆家嘴环路1228号, 近银城路.

Stay in Love Be My Valentine @ Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai invite you to mark the moments of romance for Valentine's Day. The MEAT will captivate your taste buds with its quality steaks.

With the arrival of this romantic festival, they have launched a Valentine's Day special set menu, including steaks paired with organic vegetables and mesmerizing desserts.

While savoring delicious cuisine, you can also enjoy a romantic atmosphere and professional service.

The COOK offers a Valentine's Day family buffet dinner. On this special day, enjoy a brand-new upgraded global food feast with your beloved family, and savor the ritualistic feeling during the Chinese New Year period.

The BREW has prepared special drinks for ladies, and every lady dining will be treated to a Strawberry Mojito, indulging in the sweetness of this festival. Stay with your loved one at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, immersed in gourmet, creating an unforgettable memory.

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

Finally, Looking for Something a Bit Different?



Chuan Spa Ultimate Valentine



Getaway from the daily grind with your loved one in Chuan Spa, and explore an exclusive beauty journey to light up the romantic ambience.

Guests can enjoy multiple benefits of a 30-minute couple rose petal bath, a 60-minute Chuan harmony body treatment and a 30-minute Phytomer body scrub treatment.

Available until February 29, RMB1,688 net for 2 persons, including 30 minute Rose Petal Bubble Bath, 30 minute Phytomer Body Scrub and 60 minute Chuan Harmony Body Treatment.

For more information or reservations, please call 21 2330 2443.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Dua Lipa & Sam Smith Tribute @ The Pearl

Looking for a nice romantic dinner with live music?

The Pearl has you covered. This year they have put together a special couples’ only dinner package and a one-hour live tribute candlelight concert featuring the hits from Adele and Sam Smith.

Check out the menu...





There are two seatings, 6-8pm and 8:30-11pm, and limited number of tickets available, so book your tickets early as this one sells out every year.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Feb 14, 6pm & 8.30pm; RMB999-1,314 per couple.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

In the Mood for Skates @ RIINK



Celebrate Valentine's Day in an interactive and rollmantic way at RIINK!

Enjoy festive decor, free retro props, and complimentary candies. Deliver love notes on the message board.

Throughout the day, a special RMB388 couple set will be available. Indulge in cupid shots, delicious food, exquisite cocktails, and glide on shiny wheels.

Immerse yourself in unlimited fun at this sweetest of venues, and capture the cutest couple photo for a truly memorable night!

Feb 14 from 6pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Heartbeat Terrace @ Bund Finance Center (BFC)

This Valentine's period, couples are invited to the Heartbeat Terrace at Bund Finance Center (BFC) on the Bund to capture romantic moments against the backdrop of the beautiful skyline.

The giant pink heart sits in the sky, responding to heartbeats and creating luminous flashes, symbolizing love.

The location also features a romantic countdown event and a Valentine’s Day flower car distributing exclusive roses from February 12-14.

Couples can share their experiences on social media and receive flowers as a festive surprise.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Valentine’s Day Staycation



Savor every moment of the romantic getaway at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai this Valentine’s Day.

The experience starts from RMB8,688, featuring a one night stay in spacious room or suite with breakfast for two persons, two pieces of Bulgari handcrafted chocolates, an exquisite pastry created by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito, one bottle of Champagne Billecart Salmon Rose, a flower bouquet, Bulgari silk scarf and Allegra perfume.



Available from February 10-14, for reservations or more information please call 21 3606 7788.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, 33 Henan Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 河南北路33号, 近天潼路.

Spa Package @ The Bulgari Spa



The Bulgari Spa presents a serene getaway for couples with its signature treatments and rituals.

Includinh:

LAVA Shell Healing La Mer Body Treatment (60 minutes)

La Mer Custom Facial (60 minutes)

Lip Volumizer (7ml)

La Mer The Lip Polish (15g)

Available February 13 & 14 and priced at RMB9,888 for two, for reservations or more information please call 21 3606 7788.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, 33 Henan Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 河南北路33号, 近天潼路.

Valentine’s Day Chocolates @ Bulgari Hotel Shanghai



Bulgari Dolci at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai unveils its limited handcrafted Valentine's Day gem collection to form an adorable memory.

Contains flavors:

Olive & Basil

Almond & Rosemary

Pistachio & Fennel

Jasmine

Bergamot Capers

Available from now until February 14, for reservations or more information please call 21 3606 7788.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, 33 Henan Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 河南北路33号, 近天潼路.

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea @ Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Embrace the Valentine's spirit in The Bulgari Bar with delightful pastries from European king crab with avocado, duck foie gras with red dates to yuzu mousse with lemon cream and candy orange.

Available February 14 for RMB1,388, for reservations or more information please call 21 3606 7788.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, 33 Henan Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 河南北路33号, 近天潼路.

Valentine’s Day Special Afternoon Tea @ The Ritz-Carlton



This Valentine's Day, let love blossom above the clouds. Escape the hustle and bustle with your special someone, overlooking the stunning vista of the Bund's international architecture, and indulge in a unique romantic experience. Savour meticulously crafted tea delicacies paired with expertly blended beverages in a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

Available February 14 and priced at RMB798+ per couple.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong 中国上海浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号 上海国金中心.

A Whiff of Romance @ The PuLi

Step into a hidden bamboo sanctuary with your beloved at The PuLi, where French culinary artistry meets intimacy. Relish an afternoon of refined pastries and desserts, where the delicate fusion of berries and floral essences creates an ambiance of romance and charm.

In celebration of these moments, each couple enjoying an afternoon tea will receive a special Valentino perfume gift, a token of elegance and allure. Delight in this exclusive offer while it lasts.

Two champagne cocktails provided on Valentine's Day



Available until February 29 from 2pp to 5.30pm and priced at RMB628++ for two persons

The PuLi Hotel & Spa, 1 Changde Lu, by Yan'an Zhong Lu 常德路1号, 近延安中路.

