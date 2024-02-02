20 Awesome Upcoming Events &n Offers in GBA

Foshan

Festive Poon Choi from Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan

Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan presents 6 kinds of poon choi are available for 4 to12 people in the time period of Spring Festival. Like every chef cooking attentively ingredients，each poon choi is filled with the chefs' blessing for the family reunion of the diners. The delicious ingredients are layered, rich and varied, and the sauce slowly seeps into, each bite of which is the taste of reunion. Poon Choi can be taken home with whole pot.



Available until February 24, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-8250 1888

Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan, No.97 Renmin Road, Chancheng

Celebrate Lunar New Year at InterContinental Foshan Dongping

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with joyous feasts at InterContinental Foshan Dongping. Café Aqua presents a festive Lunar New Year buffet dinner, offering a delectable array of holiday delights to enhance the auspicious atmosphere. Canal Luna invites you to an exquisite feast for a reunion filled with blessings and surprises. Embrace the spirit of the season at InterContinental Foshan Dongping with a special Lunar New Year poon choi, and savor the essence of the festival – a perfect blend of tradition, warmth, and togetherness.



Café Aqua Lunar New Year Buffet Dinner

Price: RMB398/person

Until February 17, 2024

Canal Luna Lunar New Year Feast

Price: from RMB2,688/table

Until February 24, 2024

Lunar New Year Poon Choi

Price: from RMB588/set

Until February 24, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-8618 8888

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, No.8 Wenhua South Road, Lecong, Shunde

Prosperous Lunar New Year Buffet at Swiss Cafe



Celebrate the Lunar New Year and experience a night filled with surprises. Indulge in symbolic Lunar New Year dishes such as braised pork knuckles and abalone-infused noodles. Explore the new roast meat station featuring vibrant and festive specialties. Enjoy daily signature dishes, interactive activities, and live performances by a Filipino band, making each evening memorable.



Price: RMB198/person

February 7 - 17, 5.30pm - 9pm, excluding Valentine's day, February 14

For Reservations: +86757-8236 2888 ext.1421

Swiss Cafe, 50/F, Swissotel Foshan, No.1 Chengmentou West Road, Chancheng

Zhuhai

Chinese New Year Reunion at Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan

Sitting on the 5th floor of the hotel, Man Ho offers diners a culinary journey through time, with Cantonese dishes that have been cultivated and refined from one generation to another. The Chinese restaurant of the hotel, with seven elegant private dining rooms, presented the Chinese New Year reunion set menus recently, which can fully satisfy the festive reunion of 4 up to 16 people on both culinary art and picturesque view.



Price: from RMB1,688 up to RMB12,888

Now to February 24, 2024

Lunch 11.30am - 2.30pm, Dinner 5.30pm - 9.30pm, daily

For Reservations: +86756-232 8888

Man Ho, 5/F, Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, No.204 Huanbin Lane, Jinwan

Enjoy the Spring Festival at Hilton Zhuhai



KONNECT Restaurant launch the Spring Festival dinner buffet soon. Full of global types of tasty such as boiled seafood, sashimi, fresh seafood, roast steak, dessert and so on. The restaurant has a 180-degree view of Macau Tower, adding infinite fun moments to the holiday. JINGWAN Chinese Restaurant launched Spring Festival Poon Choi, which is a traditional Cantonese feast brimming with layers of savoury ingredients; warmly gather a plate of rare delicacies from a Michelin-Star chef, symbolising good luck of Spring Festival.



Spring Festival Dinner Buffet

Until February 15, 6pm - 9.30pm (Valentine's Day not available)

Price: RMB338/per person

KONNECT, 3/F

For Reservations: +86756-859 9260

JINGWAN Spring Festival Poon Choi

Until February 16

Price: RMB988/4-6 persons, RMB1,388/8-10 persons

JINGWAN Restaurant

For Reservations: +86756-899 6230

Hilton Zhuhai, No.2989 Nanwan South Road, Xiangzhou

Zhaoqing

Prosperity-themed Afternoon Tea at Sheraton Zhaoqing

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Sheraton Zhaoqing invites you to indulge in a feast for the senses with their "Prosperous Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea." Embrace the vibrant colors of celebration, with a focus on the auspicious red hue symbolizing joy and vitality. Combining Eastern artistic charm with Western sophistication, the tea offers a delightful array of creative New Year-themed desserts.



Price: RMB198/set

Until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86758-822 8888

Lobby Lounge, Sheraton Zhaoqing, No.1 Yongli Avenue, Dinghu District, Zhaoqing

Dongguan



True Heart Remains Constant

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a visit to Dongguan's captivating exhibitions! The exhibition showcases 217 representative works spanning the periods of China's first-generation Western-trained oil painter, Mr. Yu Ben.



Until March 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

The 3rd National Handscroll Calligraphy Exhibition



This exhibition aims to explore the academic value of handscroll calligraphy in the context of contemporary art, focusing on demonstrating the grandeur of Chinese culture, national spirit, and contemporary trends through traditional art forms.



Until March 17, 2024

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng

Hong Kong

M+ Cinema Winter Edition 2024

M+ Cinema offers diverse viewing experiences and enriching encounters with visual culture. 'Once Upon a Time in Beijing' presents blockbusters and independent films that bring the dynamic city to life with dramatic epics and personal stories.



Until March 17, 2024

M+ Cinema, West Kowloon Cultural District

Tickets: www.mplus.org.hk/en/cinema/

Lee Tung Avenue 'Lanterns-Lit Year of the Dragon'



Lee Tung Avenue continues its Lunar New Year tradition with a blissful light-scape with hundreds of iconic red lanterns. This year, goldfish lanterns symbolising 'abundance' will be 'swimming' among the red lanterns to create an interesting spectacle. In addition, a golden dragon installation measuring 8m in length will be placed at the Central Piazza.



Until March 8, 10am to 11pm (Lighting-up Time: 5pm)

Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai

Lunar New Year Fun-filled Festive Performance at The Peak



To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, visitors will be able to enjoy a series of fun-filled festivities from February 10 to 12, 2024 at The Peak. Expect Chinese Drums & Percussion performance at the Peak Tram Central Terminus and live music jamming at The Peak Tower! Don't forget to join us for the Lion Dance Performance on February 14, 2024 to receive blessings of prosperity and good fortune for the forthcoming year!



February 10 to 12, 2024

The Peak, Hong Kong Island

GO Museum – Lucky Dragon Blessing Ceremony



GO Museum launches a limited-time theme for Chinese New Year: Lucky Dragon blessing ceremony. You are invited to share New Year greetings and welcome good fortune, prosperity, hope and happiness into the Year of the Dragon in this immersive photo experience!



Until February 25, 2024

GO Museum, Shop 201, 2/F, The Peak Galleria, 118 Peak Road, Hong Kong Island

Tickets: www.gomuseum.art

Lunar New Year Lantern Carnivals 2024



The Lantern Festival is a long-standing and significant Chinese festival. Featuring finely crafted traditional lantern displays, stage performances, and more, the lantern carnivals showcase exquisite lantern-making skills to welcome a prosperous and vibrant Year of the Dragon.



Lunar New Year Lantern Display

February 2 - 25, 2024

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza: Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage – Exhibition on Traditional Craftsmanship of Lantern Making Dancing Dragon with Lanterns to Greet the New Year

Lunar New Year Lantern Carnivals

February 20 - 25, 2024

Urban (Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza), New Territories East (Hong Kong Velodrome Park) & New Territories West (Tin Shui Wai Park & Ginza Square)

Hong Kong Team VS Inter Miami CF



Inter Miami CF will play an exhibition match in Hong Kong against a specially invited Hong Kong Team, as part of their first international tour. This unmissable football event will feature an all-star line-up, including Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi, along with teammates Jordi Alba, Busquets and Suárez. An open training session will be held on 3 February at the Hong Kong Stadium, with entry tickets priced from HKD580 up to HKD780.



February 4, 2024

Hong Kong Stadium

Tickets: media.tatlerasia.com/events/inter-miami-hk

Night Vibes Tsim Sha Tsui



Celebrate Chinese New Year at 'Night Vibes Tsim Sha Tsui!' Join us for a luminous dragon dance show and youth street music performances on the beautifully lit-up Park Lane Shopper's Boulevard at the kick-off ceremony on February 3, 2024. You will also get to collect New Year snacks from participating shops nearby, and join the shopping festival. Other not-to-be-missed activities include a photography competition and a fireworks display.



February 3, from 5pm

Park Lane Shopper's Boulevard, Tsim Sha Tsui

2024 Lunar New Year Fairs



Locals believe that having the right flowers at home ensures a prosperous start to the year. Get yourself a new year bloom or two at the Lunar New Year Fairs — these colourful blossoms represent wealth in Chinese culture, and many flowers and fruits, such as calamondin and peach blossom, symbolise good fortune.



Victoria Park

February 4 - 6, 8am to midnight

February 7 - 8, 8am to 3am on the following day

February 9, 8am to February 10, 7am

Fa Hui Park

February 4 - 6, 7am to midnight

February 7 - 8, 7am to 3am on the following day

February 9, 7am to February 10, 7am

15 parks and playgrounds across Hong Kong including Victoria Park and Fa Hui Park

Victoria Park, 1 Hing Fat Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island

Fa Hui Park, 101 Boundary Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon

Alma Deutscher + CCOHK



City Chamber Orchestra Hong Kong will be collaborating with Alma Deutscher, a gifted and multi-talented music prodigy. Deutscher has been composing and performing her own violin and piano concertos on the world stage since the age of 10. Described as a 'miracle child' and a 'wunderkind,' she composes beautiful melodies that often arrive unbidden in her dreams. She is set to dazzle audiences in Hong Kong as a performer who really can 'do it all'.



February 4, from 7.30pm

Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

Tickets: www.ccohk.com/events/2023-2024/alma-deutscher-ccohk

Over the Rainbow



JPS Gallery and Quiet Gallery join forces to present Koji Ogawa's latest solo exhibition, "Over the Rainbow," featuring the iconic "GreenCowGarden" series infused with the classic fairy tale "The Wizard of Oz." Transporting viewers into the realm of fairy tales, the exhibition invites them on an adventurous journey through imagination.



February 1 - March 2, 2024

JPS Gallery, Shops 218-219, 2/F, Landmark Atrium,15 Queen's Road, Central

Quiet Gallery, Shop 1, BELOWGROUND, Central

Macao

Soar into the Year of the Dragon at Sands Resorts Macao

Sands China Ltd. is gearing up to celebrate the Chinese New Year from now until February 18, 2024, offering an array of festive decorations, culinary delights, exciting festivities and entertainment, and shopping privileges, to welcome the Year of the Dragon. Across the integrated resorts, guests can enjoy world-class accommodation, savour a variety of Chinese New Year dishes, puddings and exquisite hampers that herald prosperity, partake in the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024, and have an up-close view of the fireworks display for the celebration of Chinese New Year by taking advantage of Cotai Water Jet's newly launched 'Macau Cruise Fireworks Route'. They can also embark on a one-of-a-kind celebration of the iconic moments as seen in the Harry Potter™ film series and the Wizarding World at the recently opened Harry Potter™: The Exhibition, and indulge in the limited-time retail offers at 850 stores for a chance to earn Rewards Dollar Vouchers and receive luxurious accommodation.



Until February 18

Sands Resorts Macao, No.203 Largo de Monte Carlo, Macao

Wynn Ushers in the Year of the Dragon with



Auspicious Celebrations and Exceptional Culinary Experiences

In celebration of auspicious new beginnings for the Year of the Dragon, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai are launching a series of vibrant Chinese New Year festivities and culinary experiences which showcase Macao's rich and diverse tourism offerings. The Chinese New Year is set to begin on a high note as renowned Hong Kong singer and actor Cheung Chi-lam entertains audiences with his heartwarming "Chilam In The House Music Live" at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. Wynn will also host special Chinese New Year-themed events in the Rua da Felicidade Pedestrian Zone and participate in the Macao SAR Government's "Parade for Celebration for the Year of the Dragon 2024". In grand tradition, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace will also showcase colorful Chinese dragon and lion dance performances to convey Chinese New Year blessings to visitors from around the world.



From February 1 to 29, 2024

For Reservations:

Wynn Macau: +853-8986 3663

Wynn Palace: +853-8889 3663

Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace, Avenida Da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macao

