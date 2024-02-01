12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink
Festival Afternoon Tea at Mandarin Oriental
Experience the joy of the festive season with the exquisite treats meticulously crafted by Mandarin Oriental's pastry chefs. Indulge in the delightful Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea while enjoying breathtaking views of the city, as well as the lush and green Lotus Hill Park at the gorgeous Lian Lounge. It's a perfect blend of happiness and flavor, creating a memorable and joyful experience.
Price: RMB588/2 persons, RMB788/2 persons inclusive of two glasses of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut
Until February 29, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-8182 9178
Lian Lounge, 78/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian
Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk Shenzhen
Join us for an exciting evening at The Happy Monk Shenzhen's first "Cocktail Academy" on the coming Tuesday, hosted by Bar Manager Simon. Discover something new, craft your unique cocktail, meet friendly faces, and have a blast. Secure your spot; limited spaces available. No extra charge, just order from The Happy Monk Shenzhen's Food & Drink menu.
February 6, 8pm - 9pm
To reserve a spot: +86-15308961015
The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan
Dinner Set at Indian Spice
Savor the symphony of flavors with our exclusive meal deal! Relish a crisp Garden Salad, accompanied by not one but two savory curries like Dal Tadka, Chana Masala, Butter Chicken Masala, Lamb Masala, and Beef Curry. Pair your curries with a choice of two naans – be it the classic Plain Naan, indulgent Butter Naan, or aromatic Garlic Naan. Complete your feast with fragrant Basmati Rice and two refreshing drinks, choosing from Cococola or Sprite. All this goodness for just RMB148! Delight your taste buds with this tempting combination!
Every Monday to Friday, until February 29, 2024
Indian Spice, No.111-112, Building 5, Nanhai E-Cool, Zhaoshang Jiedao, Nanshan
G&D's Fish & Chips Night
Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm, George & Dragon's signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only RMB88. Inclusive of one free soft drink or small draught lager!
Every Friday, from 5pm for only RMB88
George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan
Music
The Brownie Band Winter Show
Formed in 2018, The Brownie Band is a fusion pop band that combines elements of Jazz, Funk, Blues, Soul, and Disco. Their musical style incorporates the rhythmic advantages of these genres while blending the unique melodic sensibilities of Asian music.
February 2, from 8pm
MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, 2/F, Area C, Sea World, Shuiwan, Nanshan
Mr. Ho - House of Ho!
House of Ho is a party curated by Mr. Ho, with his significant involvement in planning, especially in the music direction where Mr. Ho takes the lead. The party has previously hosted international acts such as Helena Hauff, Maurice Fulton, Mike Servito, Wada Yosuke, Satoshi Otsuki, as well as emerging local DJs. Besides being a regular event at the renowned Hong Kong club "宀Mihn," House of Ho also has a series of programs on "百会电台," maintaining an authentic radio host style—a rarity in today's scene.
February 3, from 10pm
Oil Club, L1-11A, Tairan Mansion, Tairan 8th Road and Tairan 11th Road, Futian
Next-Gen J-Pop Vol.3
Luuv Label presents the theme of "Next-Gen J-Pop," dedicated to bringing the live performances of hidden gem Japanese bands to Chinese music enthusiasts. In February 2024, get ready for Vol. 3, where the spotlight shines on emerging talents and underground treasures from the Japanese music scene. Don't miss the chance to experience the future of J-Pop right here in China!
February 4, from 8pm
Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian
Arts
Trio - The Power of Life
The exhibition showcases the unique perspectives of three female artists, each with a distinct focus on humanity, femininity, and objects. While their approaches vary, they share a common thread: capturing vitality.
Until March 6, 2024
Awake Gallery, 7/F, Shenzhen NOA Noah Hotel, No.5 Baogang Road, Luohu
Near Exit C1, Sungang Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 7
The Reflective Memories
The exhibition will explore and inspire reflections on the interconnectivity between humans and nature, history, and culture through the fiber art creations of two influential Eastern female artists with diverse cultural backgrounds.
Until March 31, 2024
Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian
Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3
Boundless
Embarking on a 22-year journey since 2001, this watercolor collection spans my artistic evolution from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts to European exchanges. Featuring over 120 selected pieces, it documents my exploration through studies, national exhibitions, and Italian showcases.
Until February 18, 2024
Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua
Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6
Painting Iconography
The exhibition represents the significant achievements of Li Yumin's academic research and artistic exploration over the years. Focused on the culture of a specific region and utilizing images as a medium, it delves into historical figures and folk phenomena, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary Chinese art exhibitions.
Until February 25, 2024
Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua
Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6
Pan Lusheng Travelling Exhibition of Artworks
The exhibition represents Pan Lusheng's recent creations, departing from a predominantly decorative style. Using a more realistic approach, he captures the social landscape at the beginning of the Greater Bay Area's development. His depictions of villages, streets, and harbors portray the current reality of the Greater Bay Area, which may soon become part of historical memory.
Until February 25, 2024
Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua
Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6
