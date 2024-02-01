12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Festival Afternoon Tea at Mandarin Oriental

Experience the joy of the festive season with the exquisite treats meticulously crafted by Mandarin Oriental's pastry chefs. Indulge in the delightful Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea while enjoying breathtaking views of the city, as well as the lush and green Lotus Hill Park at the gorgeous Lian Lounge. It's a perfect blend of happiness and flavor, creating a memorable and joyful experience.



Price: RMB588/2 persons, RMB788/2 persons inclusive of two glasses of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

Until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9178

Lian Lounge, 78/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk Shenzhen



Join us for an exciting evening at The Happy Monk Shenzhen's first "Cocktail Academy" on the coming Tuesday, hosted by Bar Manager Simon. Discover something new, craft your unique cocktail, meet friendly faces, and have a blast. Secure your spot; limited spaces available. No extra charge, just order from The Happy Monk Shenzhen's Food & Drink menu.



February 6, 8pm - 9pm

To reserve a spot: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Dinner Set at Indian Spice



Savor the symphony of flavors with our exclusive meal deal! Relish a crisp Garden Salad, accompanied by not one but two savory curries like Dal Tadka, Chana Masala, Butter Chicken Masala, Lamb Masala, and Beef Curry. Pair your curries with a choice of two naans – be it the classic Plain Naan, indulgent Butter Naan, or aromatic Garlic Naan. Complete your feast with fragrant Basmati Rice and two refreshing drinks, choosing from Cococola or Sprite. All this goodness for just RMB148! Delight your taste buds with this tempting combination!



Every Monday to Friday, until February 29, 2024

Indian Spice, No.111-112, Building 5, Nanhai E-Cool, Zhaoshang Jiedao, Nanshan

G&D's Fish & Chips Night



Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm, George & Dragon's signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only RMB88. Inclusive of one free soft drink or small draught lager!



Every Friday, from 5pm for only RMB88

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan

Music



The Brownie Band Winter Show

Formed in 2018, The Brownie Band is a fusion pop band that combines elements of Jazz, Funk, Blues, Soul, and Disco. Their musical style incorporates the rhythmic advantages of these genres while blending the unique melodic sensibilities of Asian music.



February 2, from 8pm

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, 2/F, Area C, Sea World, Shuiwan, Nanshan

Mr. Ho - House of Ho!



House of Ho is a party curated by Mr. Ho, with his significant involvement in planning, especially in the music direction where Mr. Ho takes the lead. The party has previously hosted international acts such as Helena Hauff, Maurice Fulton, Mike Servito, Wada Yosuke, Satoshi Otsuki, as well as emerging local DJs. Besides being a regular event at the renowned Hong Kong club "宀Mihn," House of Ho also has a series of programs on "百会电台," maintaining an authentic radio host style—a rarity in today's scene.



February 3, from 10pm

Oil Club, L1-11A, Tairan Mansion, Tairan 8th Road and Tairan 11th Road, Futian

Next-Gen J-Pop Vol.3



Luuv Label presents the theme of "Next-Gen J-Pop," dedicated to bringing the live performances of hidden gem Japanese bands to Chinese music enthusiasts. In February 2024, get ready for Vol. 3, where the spotlight shines on emerging talents and underground treasures from the Japanese music scene. Don't miss the chance to experience the future of J-Pop right here in China!



February 4, from 8pm

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Arts



Trio - The Power of Life

The exhibition showcases the unique perspectives of three female artists, each with a distinct focus on humanity, femininity, and objects. While their approaches vary, they share a common thread: capturing vitality.



Until March 6, 2024

Awake Gallery, 7/F, Shenzhen NOA Noah Hotel, No.5 Baogang Road, Luohu

Near Exit C1, Sungang Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 7

The Reflective Memories



The exhibition will explore and inspire reflections on the interconnectivity between humans and nature, history, and culture through the fiber art creations of two influential Eastern female artists with diverse cultural backgrounds.



Until March 31, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Boundless



Embarking on a 22-year journey since 2001, this watercolor collection spans my artistic evolution from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts to European exchanges. Featuring over 120 selected pieces, it documents my exploration through studies, national exhibitions, and Italian showcases.



Until February 18, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Painting Iconography



The exhibition represents the significant achievements of Li Yumin's academic research and artistic exploration over the years. Focused on the culture of a specific region and utilizing images as a medium, it delves into historical figures and folk phenomena, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary Chinese art exhibitions.



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Pan Lusheng Travelling Exhibition of Artworks



The exhibition represents Pan Lusheng's recent creations, departing from a predominantly decorative style. Using a more realistic approach, he captures the social landscape at the beginning of the Greater Bay Area's development. His depictions of villages, streets, and harbors portray the current reality of the Greater Bay Area, which may soon become part of historical memory.



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: