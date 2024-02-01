Ride-Hailing Apps Banned from Pudong Airport Pickups

Today in news that totally blows, Shanghai Road Transport Administration has banned ride-haling apps from picking up passengers from Pudong Airport.

The move has been made "to ensure the smooth and orderly movement of traffic, especially during the Spring Festival," according to the official notice.

Here's the announcement in full, in Chinese and then translated into English...



The original announcement



The announcement translated

Netizens have tested out the ban, and we regret to inform that it's already in full effect; all attempts to call a car to the airport have failed, with apps telling users that the area is prohibited from pickups.

No news (yet) on whether Hongqiao Airport will follow suit.

So yeah, looks like it's the 2000s revisited at PVG – back to interminable taxi queues.

The joys!

