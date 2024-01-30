16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

DRIINK & DRAW @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK for DRIINK & DRAW Spring Festival Edition!

This creative game of sketching and drawing is suitable for all ages. Participants will receive prompts and a time limit to unleash their artistic abilities. The sketches will be evaluated, and each time a winner will be awarded a special prize.

RIINK also offers a variety of delicious diner food and drinks, as well as a state-of-the-art roller rink for skating and enjoyment.

Don't miss out on this relaxed and enjoyable evening! Entry is free, and everyone is welcome to join, regardless of their skill level.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Wed Jan 31, 7pm-Late; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



A screening of AC/DC Let There Be Rock starts from 6:30pm, followed by The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Wed Jan 31, Movie 6.30pm, Show 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 1, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Feb 1, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Feb 2, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Feb 3, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Feb 3, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Feb 3, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday



Teachers Appreciation @ The Bull & Claw



Next Friday, February 2nd, The Bull & Claw's famous Friday night Sundowners will be offering another well deserved special discount for Shanghai's teachers – free flow in the garden from 6-9pm starting from only RMB128 just for the teachers!

Fri Feb 2, 6-9pm; RMB128-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern



Seisiún 上海 is a monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Feb 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday & Saturday



Miami Vice Neon Party @ RIINK



Get hot at the Miami Vice party this weekend at RIINK!

Step into the 80s with dazzling neon lights, 80s beats by DJ Liola, Shelter and FLYZ, and a retro atmosphere. Throw on your white jackets and shades as you groove to the music.

They've got scrumptious diner food and tantalizing drinks to keep you fueled all night long. And don't forget to take advantage of the free props for extra fun.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of nostalgia and excitement. Don't miss out on this chance to melt the icy weather!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Fri & Sat Feb 2 & 3, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Rouge Allure @ La Suite



Join La Suite for an alluring weekend. Experience a blend of glamour and vibrant energy, where style meets celebration. Don’t miss out on the excitement!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Feb 2 & 3, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Smashing Pumpkins, Kiss, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, ZZ Top, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 3, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Lithium + Doppler Drive + Blue Blood @ OkOk Club

Heavy hitters Lithium host a night of music with rockers Doppler Drive, and Blue Blood from Japan at OkOk club’ this Saturday Feb 3.

Sat Feb 3, 9.30pm; Free.

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1.

Cotton Blues @ JZ



A night of blues from the legendary Cotton Club Band at JZ.

Sat Feb 3, 10pm-1am; RMB198.

JZ Club, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Sunday

Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50.

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩.

Ongoing

Complimentary Swing Suite @ Lounge by Topgolf



Until February 24, get a complimentary swing suite experience valued at RMB388 with every gift card purchase of RMB500.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Looking Ahead



Feb 6: Vive La France Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a Vive La France Quiz which will be in French.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue feb 6, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Feb 12: Super Bowl LVIII @ Cages

Get ready for Super Bowl LVIII sports fans! The world’s biggest (American) football event is fast approaching, and Cages will be broadcasting this year’s Super Bowl action on Monday, February 12.

Doors will open at 6:30am, with breakfast buffet served at 7am. Game time is scheduled for 7:30am.

Tickets are on sale now, and all tickets holders can participate in a lucky draw, with the chance to win over RMB1,000 in prizes from streetwear brand Undefeated.

Mon Feb 12, from 6.30am; RMB188.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

