La Chine & Zi Yat Heen Receive Black Pearl Diamond Ratings for 7th Year

Sands® Resorts Macao is thrilled to announce that two signature Cantonese restaurants, The Parisian Macao’s La Chine and Four Seasons Hotel Macao’s Zi Yat Heen have been recognised by the influential Meituan Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 for the seventh consecutive year. Both restaurants have been awarded one diamond.

The result represents an outstanding achievement with this year’s guide acknowledging a total of 341 restaurants, covering 30 cities worldwide, with only 17 in Macao.

Tom Connolly, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations, Sands China Ltd., said “To have received diamond ratings for these two restaurants again in the trusted Black Pearl Restaurant Guide is a real honour. One that is a testament to these restaurants’ stellar dishes as prepared by a talented team of chefs, combined with each restaurant’s refined ambience and professional service. It also provides a cuisine benchmark that will inspire each restaurant to continue to excel.”

La Chine, The Parisian Macao

Located inside the Eiffel Tower at The Parisian Macao with panoramic views, award-winning La Chine offers gourmands an authentic expression of exquisite Cantonese flavours as curated by Executive Chinese Chef, Ben Lui. Noted for its elevated presentation the restaurant’s signature dishes include Poached Boston Lobster in Superior Prawn Broth Served with Crispy Rice; Smoked Baby Pigeon in Lemongrass Flavour; Steamed Boston Lobster with Chinese Aged “Huadiao” Wine and Egg White; and Braised Fish Maw with Superior Broth.

Zi Yat Heen, Four Seasons Hotel Macao



Zi Yat Heen is known for combining the finest ingredients with meticulous technique to create authentic Cantonese dishes, complemented by exceptional service and elegant surrounds. It is helmed by Executive Chinese Chef, Charles Cheung, whose signature dishes include Braised Whole Lobster; Stir-Fried Kagoshima A5 Wagyu Beef Cubes served with crispy chestnut and aged tangerine sauce; and Stuffed Crispy Fish Maw. Discerning diners also enjoy the restaurant’s creative dim sum paired with the selection of speciality teas.

Launched in 2018 by Meituan, the annual Black Pearl Restaurant Guide is a respected dining guide with a unique Chinese perspective that aims to raise the profile of Chinese cuisine globally. Its judging committee of experts in the culinary field with vast knowledge of Chinese cuisine rate restaurants using three criteria: culinary excellence, the dining experience, and heritage and innovation.