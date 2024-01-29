Which School Group Topped the IB Results Table?

Exciting news! Dulwich College International schools in China have achieved top ranking IB scores for 2023.

All four of the Dulwich College International schools – Dulwich College Suzhou, Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, and Dulwich College Beijing – are ranked in the top five of leading international schools in the country according to the China IB League Table.





Source: China IB League Table for 2023, compiled by Education Advisers

These remarkable results are a testament to the exceptional teaching methods, personalized support, and enriching learning environment fostered across Dulwich College International’s family of schools.



Fraser White – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Education in Motion, the parent group of Dulwich College International – commented,

"We are delighted to see our schools consistently excelling in China. "Dulwich College International schools have secured the top two spots and four out of the top five rankings in the IB League Table, affirming our commitment to fostering an environment where students not only excel academically but also develop the adaptability and resilience needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. "This accomplishment reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of our students, teachers, and the entire Dulwich College International community."



Recently, Dulwich College International schools have also received seven shortlisted nominations in the prestigious Tes Awards for International Schools 2024, and four shortlisted nominations in BritCham’s China Schools Awards 2024.

Let’s explore Dulwich College Suzhou in more detail...

Welcome to Dulwich College Suzhou



Dulwich College Suzhou opened its doors in 2007, and it is home to approximately 800 students from age two to 18, with over 40 different nationalities represented in the diverse student body.

Students have access to age-appropriate libraries and media centers, 700- and 360-seat theaters, two black box theaters, two dance studios, fully equipped science laboratories, suites of music rooms, and workshops for art and design technology.

With a multi-purpose gymnasium, aquatics centre, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, 50,000 square meters of sports fields – including the best all grass rugby field in the area – games pitches, a new FIFA2 professional quality all-weather surface and a 400-meter running track, students are given every opportunity to engage in a wide variety of sports.

The school also offers full-time and flexible boarding for students from eight years of age in state-of-the-art boarding facilities, supported by caring house staff.



Dulwich College International schools place equal focus on academic success and educating the whole child underpinned by a holistic education.

At Dulwich College Suzhou, the curriculum is based on the British National Curriculum, and is enhanced to meet the needs of the international student, culminating in the IB Diploma Programme in Years 12 and 13.



Visit the School in Person



There’s only one way to truly to get to know what makes a school special: by visiting in person. Please contact the Dulwich College Suzhou admissions team who would be delighted to speak to you.

A Pioneering Spirit Since 1619



Dulwich College International began with its founding school, Dulwich College.

The school was founded in 1619 by Edward Alleyn, an actor linked to Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and an entrepreneur in the world of Elizabethan and Jacobean theater, with letters patent from King James I, adding a touch of regal flair to its history.

Having built a solid reputation with its strong academics and innovative teaching, Dulwich College has always been a pioneer in education. That tradition continues to this day.

Which Universities Do Dulwich College International students End Up At?



Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College, LSE – to name a few of the top universities.



At Dulwich College International, it's not just about chasing the Ivy Leagues; it's about exploring passions and finding the perfect match for each student's unique journey – what Dulwich College International call 'best fit.'

Because what matters most at the end of the day is for young people to discover what they’re truly passionate about and how they can make a difference in the world.

And there is a great team of counselors to guide every step of the way, and access to a global alumni network that unlocks a world of connections and opportunities.

Beyond Academic Excellence: A Holistic Education



From wellbeing to global citizenship to sports to performing arts, Dulwich College International schools offer an impressive variety of extracurriculars, initiatives and programs to enable students to grow academically, socially, physically and emotionally, and develop into well-rounded individuals.

As a family of schools, students are able to participate in group activities and events with other Dulwich College International students in China and abroad.



In Year 9, students have the exciting chance to apply for the Ignite: Switzerland program, a unique opportunity at the boarding school Hochalpines Institut Ftan in Switzerland, where – for a term – students have the chance to enjoy outdoor learning and sports, develop their independence and resilience, continue their academic studies and make new friends, all set against the scenic background of the Swiss alps.

A Global, World Class Education



Dulwich College International schools are known for their innovative teaching methods, state-of-the-art facilities, and a curriculum that combines academic rigor with a focus on developing well-rounded individuals.



At Dulwich College International, highly qualified, passionate teachers are the driving force behind the exceptional educational experience, fostering a positive learning environment where students flourish intellectually, socially, and personally.

The outstanding performance is reflected in the Global IB League table, ranking Dulwich College International schools within the top 60 of 5,600 schools globally and the highest in China – further highlighting the effectiveness of the schools' approach in nurturing students to excel academically and thrive in a diverse and interconnected world.