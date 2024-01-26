  1. home
Ming Court Awarded Black Pearl Diamond for 6th Consecutive Year

By That's Shanghai, January 26, 2024

Ming Court Restaurant in Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao has been awarded one diamond in Meituan’s Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024, the sixth consecutive year that the restaurant is being listed in the guide. 

Ming-Court-One-Diamond.jpg

Ming Court has gained much popularity since its opening in September 2017 and has been acknowledge by Black Pearl Restaurant Guide since 2019.

This year, Ming Court is among the 66 restaurants being selected from numerous restaurants in Shanghai.

Kitchen-Team-.jpg
The Ming Court Kitchen Team

The culinary team continued to deliver both authenticity and innovation, creatively blending exquisite Cantonese cuisine with familiar Shanghainese taste.

Mr. William Yang, General Manager of Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao said:

“We are very proud of being recognized by Black Pearl for six consecutive years. Thanks to the kitchen team and service team led by Executive Chinese Chef, Paul Qian and Director of Chinese Operations, Bruce He, for their consistency and marvelous performance.”

Executive-Chinese-Chef-Paul-Qian---.jpg
Executive Chinese Chef Paul Qian

Executive Chinese Chef Paul Qian said:

“This big honor combines all the efforts and hard work of every service and kitchen team member. We will continue being innovative to bring guests better dining experience.” 

Ming Court 

Ming-Court-.jpg

Located on the B1 floor of Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao, Ming Court offers innovative Cantonese cuisine. Its interior decoration is inspired by glamorous old Shanghai of the 1920s and 30s and the eight luxurious private dining rooms provide a sophisticated setting for business meetings or family gatherings.

Saut-ed-Wagyu-beef-cube-with-basil-and-cashew-nut.jpg
Sautéed Wagyu beef cube with basil and cashew nut

In addition to the food menu, Ming Court has over 70 types of wines from almost all classic regions around the world, creating a stunning Cantonese food and wine pairing experience.

The restaurant also features the best Japanese sake to unveil a new era of sake pairing. Some of the best exotic spirits, and artisanal single malt whiskies curated from all corners of the globe as well as Chinese tea are also available.

Lunch: Mon-Fri, 11.30am to 2.30pm; Sat & Sun 11.30am-3pm

Dinner: Daily, 5.30-9pm

Reservations: (86 21) 5263 9618

Email: mingcourt.cdshh@cordishotels.com

Address: B1 Floor, Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao, 333 Shenhong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai

