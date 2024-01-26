A Slew of New Nonna-Inspired Italian Comfort Eats at Bottega

Bottega landed in the old Beef & Liberty spot in the KWah Center on Xiangyang Lu last January and has been consistently packed to the brim ever since.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Maybe it’s because they have a happening location.

Maybe it’s because they have won – like – every pizza award in the history of awards.

Maybe it’s because the team has created a winning formula since opening the first Bottega in Beijing in 2014.



Or maybe it’s just because they indisputably make Shanghai’s best Napoli-style pizza, and consistently deliver that same level of quality across the entire menu, as well as service, presentation and atmosphere.

Just spitballing here, what do we know? We aren’t restaurant owners.

But whatever it is, they nail it, and we have never left Bottega not immediately craving… more Bottega.

READ MORE: Bottega: Grabbing a Slice of Shanghai's Napoli Pizza Action

So, after roughly a year since our initial writeup, we are back again... okay, you got us – there have definitely been many 'agains,' but this time we are back with a camera and a notepad (while donning some serious stretchy pants) to check out their latest menu releases.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

So much more than just a fried ball of rice, the Arancini Siciliana (RMB59) brings together Chef Paolo’s nonna’s recipe for eight-hour slow cooked chunky pork ragu with saffron laced risotto, with a hefty hit of Parmigiano Reggiano acting as the glue.

Fried to a crisp without being oily, these scrumptious spheres are also available crammed with mixed mushrooms.

Burrata Estiva (RMB119), Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The restaurant’s eponymous hero of a pizza, the Bottega Pizza (RMB159) has been updated across the country to include a thick base of gooey fior di latte mozzarella, studded with tomatoes, a salad’s worth of arugula, ribbons of prosciutto, and a plump globe of Italian-imported burrata as the 'cherry on top.'

The cheesy orb dimples when pressed, then slices open to spill its stretchy stracciatella strands all over the pizza in the sauciest of ways.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Famed as one of the 'Big 4' pastas of Rome, the Amatriciana (RMB99) earns its place in this quartet as the brightest of the bunch, with rigatoni pasta tubes smothered in a refreshingly tart vine-ripened tomato sauce.

Instead of the conventional pancetta, charred guanciale – caramelized pork cheek slivers – shine as the protagonist of this culinary performance; smoky and salty, the pork is only further amplified by the pecorino’s brazen salinity.

As much as pizza brings us back through Bottega’s door time and again, it’s bites like this that have us cancelling tomorrow’s dining plans because we can’t quite seem to set the fork down once we start.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Expertly al dente rice is what makes the Risotto di Mare (RMB169) stand out, but it’s the myriad of mollusks and crustaceans – clams, prawns and calamari of all shapes and sizes – that pulls us in for another mouthful.

A balance of confit tomato, basil, lemon zest, dill, and the robust umami sweetness from the seafood culminate in an oceanic flavor onslaught, a tidal wave of seafood of which we cannot get enough.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Although not new, it should be a finable offense to visit Bottega without an order of the Montanara Pizza (RMB109), a cousin of the stuffed, calzone-esque pizza fritta.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The fried dough is painted with homemade tomato ragu, slabs of fior di latte mozzarella, grated Parmigiano Reggiano and freshly torn basil, before being popped in the mouth of the beast – the venue’s racecar red Stefano Ferrara pizza oven – for a matter of mere minutes.

The result?

A gorgeously toasted, crisp exterior and an airy center – the ideal crust descriptor for any ‘za.

Calzone al Salame (RMB109) Shanghai’s best calzone. Take a gander and try – just try – to argue. We’re waiting…Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A Nutella, sea salt, chocolate souffle takes form as the Souffle della Casa (RMB79), further augmented by a side of espresso that can be poured over the still steaming cake affogato-style, and finished with a scoop of vanilla gelato.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

It’s a chocolate addicts wet dream, and should be served with a pack of tissues and a cigarette...



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Continuing with the visuals, the Tiramisu (RMB69) is flawless textbook tiramisu perfection, with espresso soaked savoiardi sponge cake, whipped mascarpone and that compulsory cocoa dusting.

Seemingly simple, the richness comes from quality ingredients – Japanese eggs, Valhorna black chocolate, and authentic Italian mascarpone.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Alongside the new dishes, Head Bartender Peter Kwok has simultaneously launched eight new cocktails (and eight new flavored teas – read on, Macduff).

Let's begin with the Notorious FIG (RMB79), a fresh spin on an espresso martini – with less acidic cold brew coffee replacing the espresso, fig leaf-infused Lang Lie Chinese vodka and Amaro Montenegro.

The result is a caffeine-fueled libation you could (and we would) drink with lunch.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The Creamsicle (RMB79) is a play on a sidecar – Vecchia Romagna brandy shaken with homemade strawberry cucumber syrup, all piped with an ice cream and champagne foam.

Yes, you read that right – just take that “ice cream and champagne foam” in for a second.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

To reduce food waste, the leftover mash from the cucumbers and strawberries are dehydrated into a cocktail chip garnish – assisting you in getting your daily serving of five while concurrently saving Mother Earth.



Grapefruit Oolong (RMB39), Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

For those abstaining, Iced and Hot Teas (RMB29-39) in thirst-quenching flavor combos like Grapefruit Oolong, Orange Pu-er, Pineapple White Tea and Lychee Black Tea are similarly viable options.

Bottega, 1/F, 101B, K.WAH CENTRE, 108 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 襄阳北路108号101B嘉华中心1楼, 近淮海中路.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

