GZ-SZ-HK High-Speed Rail Introduces Multi-Ride Tickets

By Billy Jiang, January 25, 2024

Since the resumption of operations in January 2023, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Rail has gained popularity among cross-border travelers. 

In 2023, the annual passenger count exceeded 20 million, underlining the demand for frequent travel between Guangdong and Hong Kong. 

To cater to diverse travel needs, as of today – January 25 – the high-speed rail has introduced '20-ride Tickets' and '30-day Tickets,' offering discounts compared to regular ticket purchases.

The two new ticketing options are designed for specific journeys between Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong; there are limitations to the designated stations chosen at the time of purchase and they do not allow for entry or exit at intermediate stations.

The mainland stations covered by the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Rail include:

  • Shenzhen Futian

  • Shenzhen North Railway Station

  • Guangmingcheng

  • Humen

  • Qingsheng

  • Dongguan South Railway Station

  • Changping

  • Dongguan

  • Guangzhou South Railway Station

  • Guangzhou East Railway Station

Passengers opting for the '20-ride Tickets' can use it for 20 journeys between fixed station pairs within 90 days, making it suitable for those who plan to travel up to 20 times within three months.

On the other hand, the '30-day Tickets' allows a maximum of 60 journeys between fixed station pairs within 30 days, catering to commuters with more frequent travel needs within a month.

To avail themselves of the new ticket options, passengers can make reservations for relevant train services through the 12306 platforms (website and mobile phone app). 

The '20-ride Tickets' allows reservations for up to four trips simultaneously, while the '30-day Tickets' allows reservations for up to 10 trips. 

Passengers can cancel reserved trips at any time before the departure of the train.

It's important to note that '20-ride Tickets' and '30-day Tickets' purchased for Futian Station cannot be used with the 'Futian Same-day Flexi-trip' service.

READ MORE: 'Flexi-trip' Introduced on Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Rail

In addition, the MTR Corporation has announced plans to extend the 'Futian Same-day Flexi-trip' service to Shenzhen North Railway Station starting in March. 

Moreover, extra staff will be deployed to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station during the Lunar New Year period to assist passengers.

The introduction of these multi-ride tickets adds a new layer of convenience for frequent travelers, offering them flexibility and cost-effectiveness for their journeys between Guangdong and Hong Kong.

For the latest transportation updates in the Greater Bay Area, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

MTR Greater Bay Area High-Speed Rail

