Guangzhou to Host CNY Fireworks for 1st Time in 12 Years

After a hiatus of 12 years, a Lunar New Year fireworks extravaganza – known for its spectacular displays – is set to return to Guangzhou.

The event is scheduled for February 10 (the first day of the Lunar New Year) at the White Swan Pond (白鹅潭) and promises to be a dazzling 45-minute showcase.

Lunar New Year fireworks display in Guangzhou, 2011. Image by A Pei

This year's display will comprise four chapters:

The first chapter, 'Spring in Guangzhou,' will kick off with an impressive eight-minute drone show. A 'dragon' formed by 1,000 drones will soar into the sky, transforming into iconic symbols such as 'Welcome to Guangzhou,' kapok flowers, the Five Goats, the Canton Tower, lanterns, and more.

The second chapter, 'Vibrant Bay Area,' will last 14 minutes.

The third chapter, 'New Colors of Guangzhou,' spanning 15 minutes, will feature an array of fireworks in various shapes and sizes. The colorful aerial ballet will be reflected on the surface of the White Swan Pond, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

The final chapter will last four minutes and 10 seconds, and will showcase a golden dragon-shaped firework, complementing the drone performance that opened the show.

As of January 24, all rooms at the White Swan Hotel – considered an optimal vantage point for enjoying the fireworks – have been fully booked for the first day of the Lunar New Year, and so have the restaurants.

It's worth noting that attendance at the fireworks display is by reservation only.

Interested individuals must use the 'China Guangzhou Release (ID: ZGGZFABU)' and 'Guangzhou Liwan Release (ID: gzliwanfabu)' WeChat official accounts to secure their spot.

Lunar New Year fireworks display in Guangzhou, 2011. Image by A Pei

For those planning to visit the area, especially those heading to Ersha Island, there might be traffic restrictions and crowd control measures in place.

Following the unconventional balloon showers that marked the New Year's countdown (sparking safety concerns, despite official declarations against fireworks displays), the enthusiasm for the upcoming Lunar New Year fireworks in Guangzhou is high.

