15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Spring Festival Family Dinner at George's

Celebrate the Chinese New Year in grand style at Hotel Éclat Beijing! Join us at George's Restaurant for the Spring Festival Family Dinner, where we pay homage to the auspiciousness of the traditional New Year. Indulge in a tantalizing array of classic Chinese-style culinary delights as we ring in the festival with propitious omens. Join us for an exquisite celebration and embrace the fortune of the Dragon!



Price: RMB2,000/4 Persons

February 9 and 10, 6pm - 10pm

George's Restaurant, 2F, Hotel Éclat Beijing, No.9 Dongdaqiao Road, Sanlitun Bar St. & Embassy Area, Chaoyang

Celebrate Your Romance at Danieli's



Indulge in an enchanting Valentine's Day celebration at The St. Regis Beijing, where romantic dining experiences await. Elevate the month of love with a special celebration of commitment and affection. Danieli's Italian Restaurant, renowned for its culinary excellence, presents a delightful six-course dining experience. Create lasting memories with your loved one as you savor exquisite flavors and enjoy a romantic atmosphere crafted just for you. The St. Regis Beijing invites you to celebrate love in style and create cherished moments on this special occasion.



Price: RMB1,988 for two, including a FENDI CASA fragrance candle gift bag and a bottle of Italian sparkling wine, extra RMB600 for upgrading to a bottle of Moët Chandon Champagne.

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-64606688 ext.2440 (Danieli's) or 2340 (Garden Court)

Danieli's Italian Restaurant, The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

A Luxurious Escape to Rekindle Romance



With elegant decoration throughout and unobstructed views of Beijing's skyline from our Amber Lounge, located on the 18th floor of Pan Pacific Beijing, it is the ideal Hotel to book for a romantic retreat with your partner. Seduce your partner with a tailor-made Valentine's Dinner by Amber Lounge. Delicacies with selected red wine bring sweetness to your taste buds and are starting the romantic night for RMB1,314 per couple.



February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6376 7777

Amber Lounge, Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Hua Yuan Street, Xicheng

Menu du Midi



Brand new weekday lunch set, the available time is Monday to Friday, non-holiday, from 11am to 2.30pm. （Limited to 20 courses per day）



Monday to Friday, non-holiday, from 11am to 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6551 8967

La Taverne, No.7 Gongti Xi Lu, by Jishikou Ba Tiao

Wednesday Quiz with Cathal



You don't need to be an expert to participate and win, though! You'll be surprised! A full 6-round quiz + shot questions, and lots of prizes to win!



Every Wednesday until January 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6415 6389

Paddy O'Shea's, No.28 Dongzhimenwai Dajie

Music

Hamdi @Dada

Hamdi has attracted countless enthusiasm among audiences in North America, Europe, and Australia with his exciting DJ performance, and now he is preparing to ignite Beijing with his iconic high-energy performance. Experience the magic that Hamdi brings his unparalleled passion to Beijing. Don't miss it!



January 26, 2024

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Natural Flavor - Hip Hop



Prepare for the latest installment of Natural Flavor! Returning to the Migas dance floor, Nasty Ray and his crew are set to deliver their authentic vibes for the first event of 2024. As the reigning Hip-Hop Party for 12 years, Natural Flavor promises nothing but genuine Hip-Hop, R&B, Funk, Soul, Reggae – no artificial additives. From timeless classics to the latest releases, experience it all this Friday at Migas Mercado! Act fast, as Early Bird and pre-sale tickets are limited. Don't miss out on the ultimate Hip-Hop celebration!



Price: RMB150

January 26, from 10pm

Migas Mercado, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue,

Chaoyang

Melodic Union



Embark on a sonic journey at "Melodic Union," an electrifying fusion of House and Techno music, taking place on Saturday, January 27, at Beijing's renowned venue, Aurora. The night will be headlined by the talented AZAT SAGIROV, ensuring an atmosphere charged with pulsating beats. Joining the lineup are Beijing's own ERIC LEE, GIÓRGI, TOTO, and CHAO'ER, promising an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts. Let the rhythm guide you through a night of euphoric melodies. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exceptional musical gathering!



January 27, from 10pm

AURORA, No.3 Workers Stadium West Road, Dongzhimen Street, Dongcheng

Les Misérables



The novel "Les Misérables" published by French literary giant Victor Hugo in 1862 is one of the most famous literary masterpieces. For a hundred years, Les Mis é rables has been adapted into various forms such as movies, TV dramas, and musicals, achieving great success worldwide and influencing countless people. This year, the Chinese version of the drama adapted from the original novel by French director Jean Bellolini will once again ignite a craze in China.



January 26 - 28, from 7.30pm

Beijing Poly Theatre, No.14 South Street, Dongzhimen, Dongcheng

Conny & The Prellwitz: Swedish Pops



This Saturday, Conny & The Prellwitz will be making their debut at Modernista with a mission to entertain. Hailing from Sweden, this band delivers captivating Swedish melodies infused with exotic vibes from around the world. Join us for an evening of dancing, singing along, and become a part of the tapestry woven by Conny & the Prellwitz. After the show, DJ Vincent Von Rock will keep the party going with shot happy hour. It's gonna be a good night!



January 27, from 9pm

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Dragon Beats Party at Zarah



Zarah is excited & getting pretty for the winged, fire-breathing hero of 2024 with fortune promising paper cuttings, red lanterns and a rooooaaaaring DJ party! Mark Saturday, January 27 & don't miss our Dragon Beats event to welcome the year of the Dragon with great electronic music brought to you by 4 of Beijing's hottest DJs!



January 27, from 7pm

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

re:plus



Revered for its enchanting blend of JAZZ and HIPHOP, the acclaimed event "Fuseland" attracts renowned artists and a devoted fan base. Centered around the gentle and glamorous tones of the piano, re:plus has crafted numerous romantic and aesthetic masterpieces, earning immense popularity not only in Japan but also across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



January 28, 2024

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

Year Closing Concert: Su Chang & The Qishi Jazz Orchestra



Experience the grand finale of the year with the Year Closing Concert featuring Su Chang & The Qishi Jazz Orchestra! Led by Chang Su, China's first jazz musician with a Ph.D., this professional jazz big band from Beijing comprises 17 musicians.



January 31, 2024

DeFactto, DeFactto Culture, Ceramics 3rd Street, 798 Art District

Lifestyle



Best Holiday Gift - Polaroid Go

Capture precious moments on special occasions with the Polaroid Go, the epitome of instant imaging cameras that originated in 1944. Founded by Edwin Land and inspired by a vacation with his daughter, Polaroid became the pioneer of instant cameras, witnessing countless cherished moments. The Polaroid Go, a portable and stylish version, is perfect for festive occasions like New Year and Valentine's Day. Whether it's a gift or a memory keeper, Polaroid remains an iconic choice for celebrations, bringing joy and romance to the atmosphere.



To Buy: Polaroid Online Shops on Taobao or JD.com, and Official Stores.

Reiki Healing Level 1 Workshop



Embark on a transformative journey with the Reiki Healing Level 1 Workshop, suitable for individuals at any stage of their spiritual development. This workshop is designed for those intrigued by alternative or holistic healing and anyone seeking to channel energy for self-healing or healing others. No prior knowledge of reiki or meditation is required. Day 1 delves into history, theory, benefits, techniques, and philosophy, accompanied by the first two attunements. Day 2 involves practice sessions, two additional attunements, and ongoing group practices to enhance skills. Join Avisha Space and unlock the healing potential within you.



Price: RMB2,280

January 27 - 28, 2pm - 7pm

For Reservations: 13522601512

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



