Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2023

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 21st That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.
Check out a video of the ceremony here...
Last year was so good that hosting duties once again went to The Pearl, who wowed the crowd with mesmerizing performance after mesmerizing performance...
And, of course, a cheeky bit of sass from fantabulous MC Cocosanti...
Thanks to everyone who voted this year, and a big thank you to our lovely sponsors, London Food Ltd, China Wines & Spirits (CWS), Hai Seas Distillery, Karlsbräu and Afri Cola on the food and drinks front, as well as Club Med, Sherpa's, The Pearl and London Food Ltd for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.
Together, they helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.
Here's a whole load more photos of people looking fabulous...
To see a full photo gallery of the night, scan the QR:
Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...
The Big Ones
Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Yaya's
Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Café Gray Deluxe
Club of the Year
People's Choice: La Suite
New Club of the Year
People's Choice: Playground
Editor's Pick: Celia
New Bar of the Year
People's Choice: BnC
Editor's Pick: Sober Company
New Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Yak & Yeti
Editor's Pick: Sage Gastro
Personalities
Mixologist of the Year
People's Choice: Fabio Saveja
Editor's Pick: Logan Brouse
Chef of the Year
People's Choice: Derek (Dali) Wong
People's Choice: Jun Nishiyama
Editor's Pick: Gabo
Editor's Pick: Yann Klein
F&B Personality of the Year
People's Choice: Elaine Koo
People's Choice: Grant Buchwald
Editor's Pick: Markus Lordt
International Restaurants: Western
Burger of the Year
People's Choice: Charlie's
Editor's Pick: Fat Cow
Editor's Pick: Yugo Grill
Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: Mercato
Editor's Pick: Bambino
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Chihuahua
Editor's Pick: Tacolicious
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: La Siesta
Editor's Pick: Tomatito
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: El Bodegon
Editor's Pick: Colca
French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Chez Jojo
Editor's Pick: Cuivre
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Jean Georges
Editor's Pick: Maison Lameloise
Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Alimentari Grande
Editor's Pick: Il Teatro
High End Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Editor's Pick: New Wave by Da Vittorio
Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: The Bull & Claw
Editor's Pick: Azul
Editor's Pick: The Cannery
Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Duli
Editor's Pick: Carrot and Cleaver
Middle Eastern of the Year
People's Choice: Eli Falafel
Editor's Pick: So Mezze
Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: Morton's The Steakhouse
Editor's Pick: RAW Eatery and Wood Grill
Rooftop of the Year
People's Choice: Roosevelt Sky Bar
Editor's Pick: POP on the bund
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
Editor's Pick: Bonica
Editor's Pick: HALO
Editor's Pick: La Brise 523
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf
Editor's Pick: Mr. Willis
Diner of the Year
Editor's Pick: RIINK
International Restaurants: Asian
Thai Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Mango Tree
Editor's Pick: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen
Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Saigon Mama
Editor's Pick: Fat Pho
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: THE PAWON
Indian & Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Anokhi
Editor's Pick: Bollywood Indian Restaurant
Korean Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Genesis Restaurant
Editor's Pick: Fafu
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Gonpachi
Editor's Pick: Miyaraku
Regional Chinese
Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen
Editor's Pick: Second Sister
Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Xibo
Editor's Pick: Maolago
Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Hakkasan
Editor's Pick: Canton Table
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Bastard
Editor's Pick: Ling Long
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Tap That
Editor's Pick: Goose Island
Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Rooster
Editor's Pick: Botanical Basket
Editor's Pick: Sip
Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Union Trading Company
Editor's Pick: Banana Moon
Editor's Pick: COA
Sports Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Cages Bar & Sports
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf
Live Music Venue of the Year
People's Choice: The Pearl
Editor's Pick: JZ Club
Whisky Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Senator Saloon
Editor's Pick: Black Rock
Wine Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Alors
Editor's Pick: Suzie
Community Venue of the Year
People's Choice: HUNT
Editor's Pick: Roxie
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
People's Choice: Bread etc.
Ice Creamery of the Year
People's Choice: Luneurs
Editor's Pick: Gelato Dal Cuore
Cafe of the Year
People's Choice: Loggia by Bonica
Editor's Pick: Egg
Afternoon Tea of the Year
Editor's Pick: Harrods
Hotel Bars & Restaurants
Hotel Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Editor's Pick: Dining Room
Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton Disco
Editor's Pick: Suntime Century
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Al Cappello Trattoria
Editor's Pick: Calypso Restaurant & Lounge
Editor's Pick: Frasca
Hotel High End Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Centouno
Editor's Pick: LAGO
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: Fifty 8° Grill
Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar
Editor's Pick: The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar
Hotel Buffet of the Year
People's Choice: The COOK
Editor's Pick: QT Kitchen
Hotel Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: The Stage
Editor's Pick: Shanghai Tavern
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Le Comptoir De Pierre Gagnaire
Editor's Pick: Jade on 36 Restaurant
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: YISEA
Editor's Pick: TSURU
Hotel Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The St. Regis Bar
Editor's Pick: LIQUID
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
People's Choice: La Terrazza
Editor's Pick: Sky59
Hotel Lounge of the Year
People's Choice: Long Bar (The PuLi Hotel and Spa)
Editor's Pick: The Ritz Bar & Lounge
Hotel Concept of the Year
Editor's Pick: Pink Oyster
Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2024 edition!
Sponsors
China Wines & Spirits (CWS)
China Wines & Spirits (CWS) is a subsidiary of the ELAN Group. The ELAN Group is based in Bordeaux, France, and operates in three countries. It has more than 25 years of experience in the distribution of fine wines and spirits.
Through a centralized sourcing, logistics and purchasing center, the ELAN Group distributes over 400 brands from 22 countries throughout Eurasia, with very strong market shares in the countries it operates in. It serves more than 4,000 customers, with over 2.5 million bottles sold.
CWS was created in 2006, and has built a very wide and strong network of customers across China in the On Trade, Wholesale, Digital, Private and Corporate channels throughout the years.
With six offices and five warehouses, CWS can ensure a very responsive, flexible and professional service for all its customers.
Thanks to its presence in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CWS covers most of the first and second tier cities in China.
Hai Seas Distillery
Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, Hai Seas Distillery is a toast to Chinese craftsmanship and ingenuity.
Hai Seas is the first to age their whiskey in barrels made from a trio of oak from around the world: Chinese, American, and French.
Under the ambitious gaze of founders Brian Wang and Daniel Speed, this local craft distillery has created unique Chinese whiskeys that have won gold medals in Hong Kong (CWSA), London (IWSC), Singapore (SWSC), and San Francisco (SFWSC).
Hai Seas has also developed award-winning gins, boutique rums and vodkas. Their delicious range of spirits is a testament to China's rich, spirited heritage, and every sip is a story of passion and craftsmanship.
Brand Ambassador and cocktail alchemist Logan Brouse creates delicious libations at every guest appearance.
With over 30 medals in 2023, Hai Seas is quickly becoming the Spirit of Shanghai.
Hai Seas Distillery.
Pour Boldly.
London Food Ltd.
London Food Ltd., a distinguished foreign trade company with 15 years of expertise, specializes in importing premium fresh olives and cheeses.
Their curated selection features top-ranked Beppino Occelli cheese and butter from Italy, exquisite white stilton and blue stilton from the UK, authentic cheddar cheese from Wensleydale, AOP soft dry cheeses from France, and high-end bar snacks like nuts.
Central to their offerings is the iconic Belazu Olive brand, with over 30 years of excellence.
Committed to their mission of bringing the best Mediterranean ingredients to chefs, London Food Ltd. is a trusted partner in elevating culinary experiences with freshness, flavor, and authenticity.
Karlsbräu
Karlsberg Brauerei was founded in 1878 by Christian Weber, and is one of the leading beer companies in the southwest of Germany.
As an independent, family-owned brewery, Karlsberg create an environment that makes excellent taste possible. Brewed according to the German purity law, it has won numerous 'World Beer' and 'International Craft Beer' awards.
Karlsberg Urpils is a German style Pilsner brewed by Karlsberg Brauerei in Homburg, Germany. Homburg’s soft water is perfect for brewing premium Pilsner, while Magnum hops provide a balance between a strong skeleton and a full, rounded body.
Afri Cola
Afri Cola has been around since the 1930s, with its original formula using real sugar and extra caffeine in a beautifully unique glass bottle.
After decades of development, Afri Cola has become a well known brand in Germany, influenced by pop culture, with more and more young people interested in the product.
In 2020, Afri Cola officially entered Chinese market and is loved and sought after by young Chinese people.
0 User Comments