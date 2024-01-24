Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2023

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 21st That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.

Check out a video of the ceremony here...

Last year was so good that hosting duties once again went to The Pearl, who wowed the crowd with mesmerizing performance after mesmerizing performance...



And, of course, a cheeky bit of sass from fantabulous MC Cocosanti...

Thanks to everyone who voted this year, and a big thank you to our lovely sponsors, London Food Ltd, China Wines & Spirits (CWS), Hai Seas Distillery, Karlsbräu and Afri Cola on the food and drinks front, as well as Club Med, Sherpa's, The Pearl and London Food Ltd for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.



Together, they helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.

Here's a whole load more photos of people looking fabulous...













To see a full photo gallery of the night, scan the QR:

Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Yaya's

Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Café Gray Deluxe



Club of the Year

People's Choice: La Suite

New Club of the Year

People's Choice: Playground

Editor's Pick: Celia

New Bar of the Year

People's Choice: BnC

Editor's Pick: Sober Company



New Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Yak & Yeti

Editor's Pick: Sage Gastro

Personalities

Mixologist of the Year

People's Choice: Fabio Saveja

Editor's Pick: Logan Brouse

Chef of the Year

People's Choice: Derek (Dali) Wong



People's Choice: Jun Nishiyama

Editor's Pick: Gabo

Editor's Pick: Yann Klein



F&B Personality of the Year

People's Choice: Elaine Koo

People's Choice: Grant Buchwald

Editor's Pick: Markus Lordt



International Restaurants: Western

Burger of the Year

People's Choice: Charlie's

Editor's Pick: Fat Cow

Editor's Pick: Yugo Grill

Pizza of the Year

People's Choice: Mercato

Editor's Pick: Bambino



Mexican Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Chihuahua

Editor's Pick: Tacolicious

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: La Siesta

Editor's Pick: Tomatito

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: El Bodegon

Editor's Pick: Colca

French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Chez Jojo

Editor's Pick: Cuivre



French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Jean Georges

Editor's Pick: Maison Lameloise



Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Alimentari Grande

Editor's Pick: Il Teatro



High End Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Editor's Pick: New Wave by Da Vittorio

Brunch of the Year

People's Choice: The Bull & Claw

Editor's Pick: Azul

Editor's Pick: The Cannery

Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Duli

Editor's Pick: Carrot and Cleaver



Middle Eastern of the Year

People's Choice: Eli Falafel

Editor's Pick: So Mezze

Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice: Morton's The Steakhouse

Editor's Pick: RAW Eatery and Wood Grill

Rooftop of the Year

People's Choice: Roosevelt Sky Bar

Editor's Pick: POP on the bund



Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

Editor's Pick: Bonica

Editor's Pick: HALO

Editor's Pick: La Brise 523

Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Editor's Pick: Mr. Willis

Diner of the Year

Editor's Pick: RIINK



International Restaurants: Asian

Thai Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Mango Tree

Editor's Pick: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Saigon Mama

Editor's Pick: Fat Pho

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: THE PAWON



Indian & Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Anokhi

Editor's Pick: Bollywood Indian Restaurant

Korean Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Genesis Restaurant

Editor's Pick: Fafu

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Gonpachi

Editor's Pick: Miyaraku

Regional Chinese

Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen

Editor's Pick: Second Sister

Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Xibo

Editor's Pick: Maolago

Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Hakkasan

Editor's Pick: Canton Table



Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Bastard

Editor's Pick: Ling Long

Beverage and Nightlife



Craft Beer Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Tap That

Editor's Pick: Goose Island

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The Rooster

Editor's Pick: Botanical Basket

Editor's Pick: Sip

Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The Union Trading Company

Editor's Pick: Banana Moon

Editor's Pick: COA

Sports Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Cages Bar & Sports

Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Live Music Venue of the Year

People's Choice: The Pearl

Editor's Pick: JZ Club



Whisky Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Senator Saloon

Editor's Pick: Black Rock

Wine Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Alors

Editor's Pick: Suzie

Community Venue of the Year

People's Choice: HUNT

Editor's Pick: Roxie

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

People's Choice: Bread etc.

Ice Creamery of the Year

People's Choice: Luneurs

Editor's Pick: Gelato Dal Cuore

Cafe of the Year

People's Choice: Loggia by Bonica

Editor's Pick: Egg

Afternoon Tea of the Year

Editor's Pick: Harrods

Hotel Bars & Restaurants

Hotel Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Editor's Pick: Dining Room

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Canton Disco

Editor's Pick: Suntime Century

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Al Cappello Trattoria

Editor's Pick: Calypso Restaurant & Lounge

Editor's Pick: Frasca

Hotel High End Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Centouno

Editor's Pick: LAGO

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice: Fifty 8° Grill

Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar

Editor's Pick: The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar

Hotel Buffet of the Year

People's Choice: The COOK

Editor's Pick: QT Kitchen

Hotel Brunch of the Year

People's Choice: The Stage

Editor's Pick: Shanghai Tavern

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Le Comptoir De Pierre Gagnaire

Editor's Pick: Jade on 36 Restaurant

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: YISEA

Editor's Pick: TSURU

Hotel Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The St. Regis Bar

Editor's Pick: LIQUID



Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

People's Choice: La Terrazza

Editor's Pick: Sky59



Hotel Lounge of the Year

People's Choice: Long Bar (The PuLi Hotel and Spa)

Editor's Pick: The Ritz Bar & Lounge

Hotel Concept of the Year

Editor's Pick: Pink Oyster

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2024 edition!

Sponsors

China Wines & Spirits (CWS)

China Wines & Spirits (CWS) is a subsidiary of the ELAN Group. The ELAN Group is based in Bordeaux, France, and operates in three countries. It has more than 25 years of experience in the distribution of fine wines and spirits.

Through a centralized sourcing, logistics and purchasing center, the ELAN Group distributes over 400 brands from 22 countries throughout Eurasia, with very strong market shares in the countries it operates in. It serves more than 4,000 customers, with over 2.5 million bottles sold.

CWS was created in 2006, and has built a very wide and strong network of customers across China in the On Trade, Wholesale, Digital, Private and Corporate channels throughout the years.

With six offices and five warehouses, CWS can ensure a very responsive, flexible and professional service for all its customers.

Thanks to its presence in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CWS covers most of the first and second tier cities in China.



Hai Seas Distillery

Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, Hai Seas Distillery is a toast to Chinese craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Hai Seas is the first to age their whiskey in barrels made from a trio of oak from around the world: Chinese, American, and French.



Under the ambitious gaze of founders Brian Wang and Daniel Speed, this local craft distillery has created unique Chinese whiskeys that have won gold medals in Hong Kong (CWSA), London (IWSC), Singapore (SWSC), and San Francisco (SFWSC).



Hai Seas has also developed award-winning gins, boutique rums and vodkas. Their delicious range of spirits is a testament to China's rich, spirited heritage, and every sip is a story of passion and craftsmanship.

Brand Ambassador and cocktail alchemist Logan Brouse creates delicious libations at every guest appearance.



With over 30 medals in 2023, Hai Seas is quickly becoming the Spirit of Shanghai.



Hai Seas Distillery.



Pour Boldly.

London Food Ltd.

London Food Ltd., a distinguished foreign trade company with 15 years of expertise, specializes in importing premium fresh olives and cheeses.

Their curated selection features top-ranked Beppino Occelli cheese and butter from Italy, exquisite white stilton and blue stilton from the UK, authentic cheddar cheese from Wensleydale, AOP soft dry cheeses from France, and high-end bar snacks like nuts.

Central to their offerings is the iconic Belazu Olive brand, with over 30 years of excellence.

Committed to their mission of bringing the best Mediterranean ingredients to chefs, London Food Ltd. is a trusted partner in elevating culinary experiences with freshness, flavor, and authenticity.

Karlsbräu

Karlsberg Brauerei was founded in 1878 by Christian Weber, and is one of the leading beer companies in the southwest of Germany.

As an independent, family-owned brewery, Karlsberg create an environment that makes excellent taste possible. Brewed according to the German purity law, it has won numerous 'World Beer' and 'International Craft Beer' awards.

Karlsberg Urpils is a German style Pilsner brewed by Karlsberg Brauerei in Homburg, Germany. Homburg’s soft water is perfect for brewing premium Pilsner, while Magnum hops provide a balance between a strong skeleton and a full, rounded body.



Afri Cola





Afri Cola has been around since the 1930s, with its original formula using real sugar and extra caffeine in a beautifully unique glass bottle.

After decades of development, Afri Cola has become a well known brand in Germany, influenced by pop culture, with more and more young people interested in the product.

In 2020, Afri Cola officially entered Chinese market and is loved and sought after by young Chinese people.