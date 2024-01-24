  1. home
Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2023

By That's Shanghai, January 24, 2024

0 0

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 21st That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.

Check out a video of the ceremony here...

Last year was so good that hosting duties once again went to The Pearl, who wowed the crowd with mesmerizing performance after mesmerizing performance...

Weixin-Image_20240124171533.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124171624.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124172234.jpg

And, of course, a cheeky bit of sass from fantabulous MC Cocosanti...

Weixin-Image_20240124181028.jpg

Thanks to everyone who voted this year, and a big thank you to our lovely sponsors, London Food LtdChina Wines & Spirits (CWS)Hai Seas DistilleryKarlsbräu and Afri Cola on the food and drinks front, as well as Club MedSherpa's, The Pearl and London Food Ltd for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.

Weixin-Image_20240124180509.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124181212.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124173203.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124173207.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124182256.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124180320.jpg

Together, they helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.

Here's a whole load more photos of people looking fabulous...

Weixin-Image_20240124175335.jpg

CWS.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175204.jpg

WechatIMG2729.jpeg

Weixin-Image_20240124175352.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175356.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175405.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175409.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175413.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175416.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175429.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175432.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175443.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124181630.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175200.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175146.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240124175341.jpg

To see a full photo gallery of the night, scan the QR:

Weixin-Image_20240124165745.jpg

Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

Yaya-s.jpg

Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Yaya's

Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: Café Gray Deluxe

Club of the Year

  • People's Choice: La Suite

New Club of the Year

  • People's Choice: Playground

  • Editor's Pick: Celia

New Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: BnC

  • Editor's Pick: Sober Company

New Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Yak & Yeti

  • Editor's Pick: Sage Gastro

Personalities

Weixin-Image_20240124175347.jpg

Mixologist of the Year

  • People's Choice: Fabio Saveja

  • Editor's Pick: Logan Brouse

Chef of the Year

  • People's Choice: Derek (Dali) Wong

  • People's Choice: Jun Nishiyama

  • Editor's Pick: Gabo

  • Editor's Pick: Yann Klein

F&B Personality of the Year

  • People's Choice: Elaine Koo

  • People's Choice: Grant Buchwald

  • Editor's Pick: Markus Lordt

International Restaurants: Western

Weixin-Image_20240124175425.jpg

Burger of the Year

  • People's Choice: Charlie's

  • Editor's Pick: Fat Cow

  • Editor's Pick: Yugo Grill

Pizza of the Year

  • People's Choice: Mercato

  • Editor's Pick: Bambino 

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Chihuahua

  • Editor's Pick: Tacolicious

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: La Siesta

  • Editor's Pick: Tomatito

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: El Bodegon

  • Editor's Pick: Colca

French Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Chez Jojo 

  • Editor's Pick: Cuivre

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Jean Georges

  • Editor's Pick: Maison Lameloise

Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Alimentari Grande

  • Editor's Pick: Il Teatro

High End Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

  • Editor's Pick: New Wave by Da Vittorio

Brunch of the Year

  • People's Choice: The Bull & Claw

  • Editor's Pick: Azul 

  • Editor's Pick: The Cannery

Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Duli

  • Editor's Pick: Carrot and Cleaver

Middle Eastern of the Year

  • People's Choice: Eli Falafel

  • Editor's Pick: So Mezze

Steakhouse of the Year

  • People's Choice: Morton's The Steakhouse

  • Editor's Pick: RAW Eatery and Wood Grill

Rooftop of the Year

  • People's Choice: Roosevelt Sky Bar

  • Editor's Pick: POP on the bund

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

  • Editor's Pick: Bonica

  • Editor's Pick: HALO

  • Editor's Pick: La Brise 523

  • Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

  • Editor's Pick: Mr. Willis

Diner of the Year

  • Editor's Pick: RIINK

International Restaurants: Asian

Weixin-Image_20240124175420.jpg

Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Mango Tree

  • Editor's Pick: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Saigon Mama

  • Editor's Pick: Fat Pho

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: THE PAWON

Indian & Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Anokhi

  • Editor's Pick: Bollywood Indian Restaurant

Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Genesis Restaurant

  • Editor's Pick: Fafu

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Gonpachi

  • Editor's Pick: Miyaraku

Regional Chinese

Weixin-Image_20240124181626.jpg

Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen

  • Editor's Pick: Second Sister

Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Xibo

  • Editor's Pick: Maolago

Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Hakkasan

  • Editor's Pick: Canton Table

Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Bastard

  • Editor's Pick: Ling Long

Beverage and Nightlife

Weixin-Image_20240124175401.jpg

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: Tap That

  • Editor's Pick: Goose Island

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: The Rooster

  • Editor's Pick: Botanical Basket

  • Editor's Pick: Sip

Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: The Union Trading Company

  • Editor's Pick: Banana Moon

  • Editor's Pick: COA

Sports Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: Cages Bar & Sports

  • Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Live Music Venue of the Year

  • People's Choice: The Pearl

  • Editor's Pick: JZ Club

Whisky Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: Senator Saloon

  • Editor's Pick: Black Rock

Wine Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: Alors

  • Editor's Pick: Suzie

Community Venue of the Year

  • People's Choice: HUNT

  • Editor's Pick: Roxie

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Weixin-Image_20240124181443.jpg

Bakery of the Year

  • People's Choice: Bread etc.

Ice Creamery of the Year

  • People's Choice: Luneurs

  • Editor's Pick: Gelato Dal Cuore

Cafe of the Year

  • People's Choice: Loggia by Bonica

  • Editor's Pick: Egg

Afternoon Tea of the Year

  • Editor's Pick: Harrods

Hotel Bars & Restaurants

Weixin-Image_20240124181419.jpg

Hotel Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Editor's Pick: Dining Room

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Canton Disco

  • Editor's Pick: Suntime Century

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Al Cappello Trattoria

  • Editor's Pick: Calypso Restaurant & Lounge

  • Editor's Pick: Frasca

Hotel High End Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Centouno

  • Editor's Pick: LAGO

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • People's Choice: Fifty 8° Grill

  • Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar

  • Editor's Pick: The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar

Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • People's Choice: The COOK

  • Editor's Pick: QT Kitchen

Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • People's Choice: The Stage

  • Editor's Pick: Shanghai Tavern

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: Le Comptoir De Pierre Gagnaire

  • Editor's Pick: Jade on 36 Restaurant

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • People's Choice: YISEA

  • Editor's Pick: TSURU

Hotel Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: The St. Regis Bar

  • Editor's Pick: LIQUID

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

  • People's Choice: La Terrazza

  • Editor's Pick: Sky59

Hotel Lounge of the Year

  • People's Choice: Long Bar (The PuLi Hotel and Spa)

  • Editor's Pick: The Ritz Bar & Lounge

Hotel Concept of the Year

  • Editor's Pick: Pink Oyster

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2024 edition!

Sponsors

China Wines & Spirits (CWS)

Weixin-Image_20240102161950.png

China Wines & Spirits (CWS) is a subsidiary of the ELAN Group. The ELAN Group is based in Bordeaux, France, and operates in three countries. It has more than 25 years of experience in the distribution of fine wines and spirits.

Through a centralized sourcing, logistics and purchasing center, the ELAN Group distributes over 400 brands from 22 countries throughout Eurasia, with very strong market shares in the countries it operates in. It serves more than 4,000 customers, with over 2.5 million bottles sold.

CWS was created in 2006, and has built a very wide and strong network of customers across China in the On Trade, Wholesale, Digital, Private and Corporate channels throughout the years.

With six offices and five warehouses, CWS can ensure a very responsive, flexible and professional service for all its customers.

Thanks to its presence in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CWS covers most of the first and second tier cities in China.

Hai Seas Distillery

Weixin-Image_20231228082049.jpg

Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, Hai Seas Distillery is a toast to Chinese craftsmanship and ingenuity.  

Hai Seas is the first to age their whiskey in barrels made from a trio of oak from around the world: Chinese, American, and French. 

Under the ambitious gaze of founders Brian Wang and Daniel Speed, this local craft distillery has created unique Chinese whiskeys that have won gold medals in Hong Kong (CWSA), London (IWSC), Singapore (SWSC), and San Francisco (SFWSC). 

Hai Seas has also developed award-winning gins, boutique rums and vodkas. Their delicious range of spirits is a testament to China's rich, spirited heritage, and every sip is a story of passion and craftsmanship.

Brand Ambassador and cocktail alchemist Logan Brouse creates delicious libations at every guest appearance. 

With over 30 medals in 2023, Hai Seas is quickly becoming the Spirit of Shanghai.

Hai Seas Distillery. 

Pour Boldly.

London Food Ltd.

Weixin-Image_20240116120915.jpg

London Food Ltd., a distinguished foreign trade company with 15 years of expertise, specializes in importing premium fresh olives and cheeses.

Their curated selection features top-ranked Beppino Occelli cheese and butter from Italy, exquisite white stilton and blue stilton from the UK, authentic cheddar cheese from Wensleydale, AOP soft dry cheeses from France, and high-end bar snacks like nuts.

Central to their offerings is the iconic Belazu Olive brand, with over 30 years of excellence.

Committed to their mission of bringing the best Mediterranean ingredients to chefs, London Food Ltd. is a trusted partner in elevating culinary experiences with freshness, flavor, and authenticity.

Karlsbräu

Weixin-Image_20240116144832.jpg

Karlsberg Brauerei was founded in 1878 by Christian Weber, and is one of the leading beer companies in the southwest of Germany.

As an independent, family-owned brewery, Karlsberg create an environment that makes excellent taste possible. Brewed according to the German purity law, it has won numerous 'World Beer' and 'International Craft Beer' awards. 

Karlsberg Urpils is a German style Pilsner brewed by Karlsberg Brauerei in Homburg, Germany. Homburg’s soft water is perfect for brewing premium Pilsner, while Magnum hops provide a balance between a strong skeleton and a full, rounded body.

Afri Cola

Weixin-Image_20240116144846.jpg


Afri Cola has been around since the 1930s, with its original formula using real sugar and extra caffeine in a beautifully unique glass bottle.

After decades of development, Afri Cola has become a well known brand in Germany, influenced by pop culture, with more and more young people interested in the product.

In 2020, Afri Cola officially entered Chinese market and is loved and sought after by young Chinese people.

