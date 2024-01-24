  1. home
Cristiano Ronaldo's China Tour Hits a Snag

By Billy Jiang, January 24, 2024

In an unexpected turn of events, Al-Nassr's highly-anticipated tour of China featuring Cristiano Ronaldo has come to an abrupt halt. 

On the evening of January 23, organizer Glory Soccer Tour announced the postponement of the matches due to health issues affecting Cristiano Ronaldo. 

_20240124143611.jpg
Official announcement by Al-Nassr. Image via Al-Nassr

The organizers also announced they are set to promptly initiate a comprehensive ticket refund process.

Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian football team captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, will continue their training in China while renegotiating with the Chinese hosts for a suitable rescheduling of the matches.

_20240124143932.jpg
Image via Glory China Tour video screenshot by That's

During a press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo extended his heartfelt apologies to fans in China, expressing his deep regret:

"Today is a very sad day for me. I want to apologize to the Chinese fans.

"In the world of football, there are things that cannot be controlled. China feels like a second home to me."

Ronaldo continued, acknowledging the disappointment felt by the fans: 

"I am sad, and I know you are too, especially my fans. But we will come back. I always feel special in this country.

"I know everyone is sad, and so am I. But we have to look at the positive side. The game will not be canceled but postponed. We want to return to your country, and we will come back."

Disgruntled fans, many of whom had taken time off and made significant arrangements to attend the games, gathered outside the team's hotel to seek an explanation from the organizers.

In response, the event organizers implemented a policy to not only refund ticket refund, but also reimbursement of expenses incurred for travel, including flights and hotel bookings.

_20240124144719.jpg
Detailed policy for ticket refunds and reimbursement of expenses incurred for travel. Image by Glory Soccer Tour

Organizers Glory Soccer Tour say they will now rescheduled the much-anticipated matches, and claim to already be in discussions to determine new dates for the games.

This unfortunate turn of events follows Ronaldo's eighth visit to China and Al-Nassr's inaugural trip to the Far East.

[Cover image via goal.com]

Football Cristiano Ronaldo Shenzhen Sports News

