Yunnan Landslide – 20 Confirmed Dead as Rescue Efforts Intensify

In the early hours of January 22, a landslide struck a village in Zhenxiong County, Zhaotong City, Yunnan Province, burying 70 people and prompting nationwide concern.

Latest updates from Chinese state media CGTN/Sina Weibo. Screenshot by That's

According to Chinese state media CGTN, as of 3.44pm on January 23, the search and rescue teams have located and recovered 20 individuals, all of whom exhibited no signs of life.

The affected area, Tangfang Town in Zhenxiong County, is situated in the northeastern part of Yunnan, near the border with Guizhou Province.

The houses of the affected villagers are scattered along the mountain slopes, with significant changes in altitude and steep inclines.

Local residents reported significant snowfall in the region overnight before the tragedy happened.

According to the metrological forecast, it is anticipated that temperatures in Tangfang Town will remain below 0℃, with nighttime lows reaching -4℃ for the next three days.

The forecast includes expectations of continued snowfall and icy road conditions, further complicating rescue operations.

Chinese geological experts noted that landslides in China often accompany earthquakes or occur during the rainy seasons of summer and autumn. However, landslides can also happen during winter.

Given the recent abrupt drop in temperatures in many parts of China, coupled with the onset of the winter break and the Lunar New Year holiday, travelers are advised to closely monitor the weather conditions at their travel destinations and make appropriate preparations.

[Cover image via CGTN]

