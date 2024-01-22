  1. home
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Touches Down in Shenzhen

By Billy Jiang, January 22, 2024

0 0

As flight AXY992U touched down at Shenzhen International Airport on January 21, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al-Nassr team officially embarked on their journey in China.

The detailed flight information and arrival specifics were made abundantly clear to fans in real-time through the official social media channels of the event organizer, Glory Soccer Tour. 

The entire journey of Ronaldo's arrival was live-streamed to ensure that fans could immediately dissect every minute details of his visit to China.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Al-Nassr Arrive in Shenzhen. Video by Glory China Tour/Sina Weibo

Shenzhen International Airport witnessed the gathering of thousands of enthusiastic fans, donning Ronaldo's jerseys and holding banners to express their support.

WeChat-Image_20240122142507.jpg

Crowds at Shenzhen International Airport. Screenshot by That's

The upcoming 'Glory Tour 2024: Al-Nassr China Tour' matches, scheduled for January 24 and January 28 at the Shenzhen Universiade Center Stadium, promise to be spectacular. 

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr, led by Ronaldo, will face off against Chinese Super League clubs Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Professional, offering Chinese fans two dazzling international football spectacles.

Founded in 1955, Al-Nassr is a traditional football powerhouse in Saudi Arabia. 

Ronaldo's addition to the team in December 2022 has significantly expanded the club's global fan base. 

The squad boasts other notable players such as Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, former Guangzhou Evergrande Brazilian player Talisca, Senegal and former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané, Croatian and former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozović, versatile French midfielder Wesley Fofana, and ex Manchester United winger Alex Telles.

On January 19, the Glory Soccer Tour announced the player lineup for this China tour, featuring many of Al-Nassr's star players.

WeChat-Image_20240122141343.jpg

China Tour Lineup. Image by Glory China Tour/Sina Weibo

This visit to China marks Cristiano Ronaldo's eighth appearance in the country, reflecting a history that includes friendly matches, international tournaments, and promotional events.

  • In 2005, shortly after joining Manchester United, Ronaldo visited China and played a friendly match against Beijing Guoan.

  • In 2007, Ronaldo, crowned as the Premier League MVP, returned for another friendly match against Shenzhen FC.

  • In 2011, Ronaldo visited China again, this time with Real Madrid, participating in matches against Guangzhou Evergrande and Tianjin Teda.

  • In 2015 and 2017, Ronaldo came to China twice, participating in the International Champions Cup and a promotional event for sponsors.

  • In 2018, Ronaldo, after joining Juventus, traveled to China with the team.

  • In 2019, Ronaldo once again visited China with Juventus.

This event not only promises thrilling football matches, but also raises the question of whether fans will create joyful moments akin to the fan who invaded the pitch during Messi's visit. 

READ MORE: Kid Invades Pitch to Hug Messi, Becomes Instant Legend

Although that one didn't have the happiest of endings...

READ MORE: The Messi Hugging Pitch Invader? He Finally Got Arrested...

Stay tuned for more updates!

For the latest updates on events in China, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image 懂球帝/Sina Weibo]

Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Shenzhen Football

