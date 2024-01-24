17 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Thursday

Sustainability Talks @ Giftopia

Bringing Shanghai’s sustainability community together through monthly get togethers!

This month they invite Aileen Wei, founder of zero waste self-care brand SAFONE, to share how she built an ESG centric brand from SDG concepts, logistics, chemical ingredients, packaging and educating a new audience.

Thu Jan 25, 6.30-9pm; RMB150, RMB100 Early Bird, RMB50 Students.

Giftopia, The Inlet, 989 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Wujin Lu 今潮8弄, 四川北路989号, 近武进路.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jan 25, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jan 26, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 27, 7.30pm, RMB188

Thu Feb 1, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Feb 2, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Feb 3, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Feb 3, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Feb 3, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday



Black & White Party @ The BREW

Don’t miss out The BREW Black & White Party to celebrate the New Year!

Fri Jan 26, from 6pm.

The BREW, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

Austcham Australia Day Aussie Sausage Sizzle @ El Santo

Calling all Aussies! This Friday, join Austcham for their Australia Day Aussie Sausage Sizzle at El Santo in Found 158.

Fri Jan 26, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB60-120, included one drink.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 26, 9.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Jan 26 & 27, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

90s Disco @ RIINK



Get ready to blast off to the electrifying world of 90s Disco at RIINK's mind-blowing party this weekend!

The vibrant venue will teleport you straight into a kaleidoscope of colors that defined the era. With a DJ spinning non-stop 90s melodies and beats, you won't be able to resist busting out your slickest dance moves.Feel the youthful energy as you hit the skating rink and glide through the night.

But that's not all! They've got scrumptious diner food and tantalizing drinks to keep you fueled all night long.

And here's the cherry on top: gather your fab crew of 6 on Friday night, and they'll treat you to free shots to kickstart the ultimate party experience!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Jan 26 & 27, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Carnival @ La Suite



Get ready for a weekend of non-stop fun and excitement as La Suite brings the carnival spirit to life! Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors, lively music, and energetic dance atmospgere. From dazzling costumes to pulsating rhythms, LA SUITE Carnival is the ultimate celebration of joy and unity.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Jan 26 & 27, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Medieval Soiree @ BU Club on the Bund



Step into a realm of enchantment at the Medieval Soiree held at BU Club on the Bund, where the grandeur of a castle merges with the spirit of revelry.

Immerse yourself in a night of unparalleled celebration across three stages, each boasting a unique musical journey curated by six renowned DJs and a live band.

Witness the fusion of medieval mystique and modern beats as the castle walls echo with a symphony of melodies.

Dance beneath chandeliers, indulge in themed delights, and let the night transport you to an era of chivalry and merriment, a magical evening at the intersection of history and festivity.

For VIP Table booking call 152 2147 2779

Sat Jan 27, 9pm-3am; RMB98 Early Bird, RMB118 Regular, RMB148 Door, includes one drink.

BU Club, Yifeng Galleria, 99 Beijing Dong Lu, by Yuanmingyuan Lu 北京东路99号, 近圆明园路.

Midight Blues



Greg Smith, Yiko and Cotton Club the Cotton Club legneds headline Jazz at Lincoln Center. Good times are sure to be guaranteed.

Sat Jan 27, 7.30pm & 9.30pm; RMB168-428.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, 4/F, 139 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路139号4楼, 近江西中路.

Sunday

Easy Listening Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Catch some live music at Abbey Road over tasty food at this easy listening jazz brunch, with Paul Tkachenko on double bass and vocals and Andy Peacock on trombone and trumpet.

Sun Jan 28, from 12 noon.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Looking Ahead



Jan 29: NFL @ Cages

On Monday, January 29, Cages Jing'an will open from 4am for the above two NFL games at 4am and 7:30am, and will be offering breakfast sandwiches.

Will Taylor Swift be cheering on Kansas City? We can only hope...

Mon Feb 12, from 6.30am; RMB188.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Jan 30: We Love Disney Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Disney Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Jan 30, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Jan 31: Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



A screening of AC/DC Let There Be Rock starts from 6:30pm, followed by The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Wed Jan 31, Movie 6.30pm, Show 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 2: Teachers Appreciation @ The Bull & Claw



Next Friday, February 2nd, The Bull & Claw's famous Friday night Sundowners will be offering another well deserved special discount for Shanghai's teachers – free flow in the garden from 6-9pm starting from only RMB128 just for the teachers!

Fri Feb 2, 6-9pm; RMB128-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Feb 2: Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern



Seisiún 上海 is a monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Feb 12: Super Bowl LVIII @ Cages

Get ready for Super Bowl LVIII sports fans! The world’s biggest (American) football event is fast approaching, and Cages will be broadcasting this year’s Super Bowl action on Monday, February 12.

Doors will open at 6:30am, with breakfast buffet served at 7am. Game time is scheduled for 7:30am.

Tickets are on sale now, and all tickets holders can participate in a lucky draw, with the chance to win over RMB1,000 in prizes from streetwear brand Undefeated.

Mon Feb 12, from 6.30am; RMB188.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

