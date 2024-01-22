24 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Jan 24: Dua Lipa & Sam Smith Tribute @ The Pearl

A special tribute concert showcasing the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, in an intimate and magical setting.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Enjoy an intimate serenade as The Pearl’s Red Stars, Ksenia and Trenton brings to life the timeless hits of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith in an intimate setting illuminated by the soft glow of candlelight.

Wed Jan 24, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 25: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu Jan 25, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 26: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Fri Jan 26, 9.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 26 & 27: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Fri & Sat Jan 26 & 27, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 27: Midight Blues

Greg Smith, Yiko and Cotton Club the Cotton Club legneds headline Jazz at Lincoln Center. Good times are sure to be guaranteed.

Sat Jan 27, 7.30pm & 9.30pm; RMB168-428.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, 4/F, 139 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路139号4楼, 近江西中路.

Jan 27: Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock.

Sat Jan 27, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jan 28: Easy Listening Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Catch some live music at Abbey Road over tasty food at this easy listening jazz brunch, with Paul Tkachenko on double bass and vocals and Andy Peacock on trombone and trumpet..

Sun Jan 28, from 12 noon.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Jan 31: Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



A screening of AC/DC Let There Be Rock starts from 6:30pm, followed by The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Wed Jan 31, Movie 6.30pm, Show 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 1: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Thu Feb 1, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 2: Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern



Seisiún 上海 is a monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Feb 2: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Fri Feb 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Feb 3: Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Smashing Pumpkins, Kiss, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, ZZ Top, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi and so much more.

Sat Feb 3, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Feb 13: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Tue Feb 13, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 14: Dua Lipa & Sam Smith Tribute @ The Pearl

A special Valentine's Night tribute concert showcasing the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Adele and Sam Smith, in an intimate and magical setting.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Enjoy an intimate serenade as The Pearl’s Red Stars, Ksenia and Trenton bring to life timeless hits in an intimate setting illuminated by the soft glow of candlelight.

Wed Feb 14, 6pm & 8.30pm; RMB999-1,314 per couple.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 15: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Thu Feb 15, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Feb 16: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Fri Feb 16, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 17: 90s Alt-Rock Concert @ The Pearl

A night of 90s alt-rock from The Pearl’s Red Star Band, featuring the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Oasis, Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

Sat Feb 17, 8.30pm RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Feb 21: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Feb 21, 8pm show; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 22: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu Feb 22, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Feb 28 : Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Wed Feb 28, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Feb 29: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Thu Feb 29, 9pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 1: RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Fri Mar 1, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 1: Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl



Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style!

Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Fri Mar 1, 9.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 2: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Sat Mar 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

